RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Check Important Mathematics Topics (10 Marks - Not for Steno Posts)

RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Exam from 15th to 18th Dec: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB MI 2020 Exam in online mode from 15th to 18th December 2020 for the recruitment of 1663 Ministerial & Isolated Categories Posts in Indian Railways. So, candidates are advised to practice important topics of all the sections of the Computer Based Test (CBT) of RRB MI 2020 Recruitment. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of important topics for the Mathematics Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB MI 2020 Exam.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: Mathematics Section (10 Marks)

The mathematics section will be of 10 marks in the RRB MI 2020 CBT Exam consisting of Objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The section-wise number of questions and marks are detailed below (except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts):

RRB MI Single Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern (Except for CBT of Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English posts) Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Professional Ability 50 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) General Awareness 15 General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 General Science 10 Mathematics 10 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type .

. Each question will be of one mark each .

. The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The questions pertaining to Professional Ability shall be from the syllabus of every notified post.

There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB MI 2020 Exam: Mathematics Important Topics

Below are the major topics covered in RRB MI 2020 Exam under the Mathematics Section:

S. No. Important Numerical Aptitude Topics Difficulty Level 1 Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) Easy 2 Percentage Easy 3 Average Easy 4 Ratio and Proportion Easy 5 Problems on Ages Easy 6 Number System Easy to medium 7 Number Series Easy to medium 8 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) Medium 9 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) Medium 10 Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium 11 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) Medium 12 Mixture and Alligation Medium 13 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) Easy to medium 16 Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere) Difficult

Let’s analyse in detail the Mathematics Topics mentioned in the above table:

Important Topics Preparation Tips Simplification One or two questions come from this topic every year based on Simplification Techniques like BODMAS Rule, Fractions, Surds and Indices, Square roots, etc. Percentage A question from this topic comes every year. Also, you must work on this chapter thoroughly so that you’ll be able to calculate the percentage of a given number mentally without using pen & paper Average A question from this topic comes every year. This chapter only requires knowledge of basics and fast calculation Ratio and Proportion One or two questions come from this topic every year consisting of both basic and advanced levels Problems on Ages A question from this topic comes every year. Try to solve the basic problems first and then move on to the complex problems Number Series A question from this topic comes every year. In this category, try to understand the pattern of number series which can be of any form like addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, square, etc Number System A question from this topic comes every year based on the concepts like LCM & HCF, Irrational or Rational Numbers, etc Time, Speed and Distance Questions based on this topic come in the form of complex situations that can be only solved by applying the formulas. Problems on Boats & Streams and Trains are an integral part of this chapter Profit and Loss A couple of questions come from this topic every year. Basic formulas and concepts of Discount and Partnership form the outline of this chapter Simple Interest and Compound Interest One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the theory of interest. Learn the formulae of both Simple Interest and Compound Interest Time and Work One or two questions come from this topic every year based on the basic concepts of Time & Work, Pipes & Cistern and Work & Efficiency Mixture & Alligation Questions from this topic are mostly asked in conjunction with basic concepts of Ratio and Proportion Data Interpretation The concept of Ratio & Proportion and Percentages are used in the Data Interpretation questions which come in the form of Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc Geometry Geometry is one of the most important chapters as it covers a major portion of the Quantitative Aptitude section in RRB Exams. Try to remember all the theorems and solve problems related to triangle congruency, circle, chords & tangent, etc Mensuration Half the battle is won if the students understood the shapes and its formulas while preparing the Mensuration Chapter. Try to remember formulae of Square, Rectangle, Circle, Cone, Cylinder, etc

Tips to Score high in Mathematics Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the Mathematics Section of RRB MI 2020 Exam:

Work on your Basics: When you are beginning your preparation, don’t look for shortcuts first. Try to learn basics of all the topics and gain in-depth knowledge. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.

Time Management: You are required to allocate proper time to important topics covered in the exam. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time solving them. Do practice those topics in which are your strength areas but allocate a little less time for that. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

