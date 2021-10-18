RRB Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: Railway MI CBT-2 Stenography Skill/Translation Test from 27th Oct Onwards

RRB Recruitment 2021 Latest Update: As per the latest notification released by Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories (CEN 03/2019) Stenography Skill Test for Category No. 01 & 02 and Translation Test for Category No. 03 will be held from 27th October 2021 onwards. RRB Ministerial & Isolated (MI) Categories Online (CBT-1) Exam was held from 15th to 18th December 2020. The result for Shortlisting of Candidates for the Stenography Skill Test, Translation Test, and Teaching Skill Test/Performance Test has already been declared at the official website on 14th September 2021.

Check City Slip for Second Stage RRB MI Stenography/Translation Test

The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation will be made live 10 days prior to the actual date of the Exam on the official websites of all RRBs. The link for the E-call letter will be made live 04 days prior to the actual date of the Exam on the official websites of all RRBs.

Check RRB MI 2021 Recruitment Updates

More than 1 Lakh candidates applied for the RRB MInisterial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2019-20 1663 Vacancies. Eligible candidates applied for the posts of MInisterial and Isolated Categories (MI), like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. RRB MI recruitment process involves Single Stage CBT, Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable), and DV/Medical Examination. Let’s look at the details of the RRB MI Stenography Skill & Translation Test:

Check RRB MI 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus in Detail

RRB MI Stenography Skill Test Exam Pattern (For Junior Stenographer/Hindi & English Posts)

In addition to CBT, there shall be Shorthand Test, which will carry 300 marks. Candidates equal to 10 times the number of vacancies, based on the merit of CBT, will be called for Shorthand Test (Stenography Skill Test). The candidates have to pass Stenography Skill Test as per the criteria mentioned below:

Type of Stenographer Speed Duration Transcription Time English 80 words per minute (wpm) 10 minutes 50 minutes Hindi 80 words per minute (wpm) 10 minutes 65 minutes

Download RRB MI Previous Year Paper

Note:

- The Stenography Skill Test will be conducted on Personal Computer only without editing tools and spell check facility.

- For guidelines of those who appear for Skill Test in Hindi, KrutiDev and Mangal font shall be made available on Personal Computer.

- Merit List for the post of Junior Stenographer will be prepared based on an aggregate of marks obtained in the CBT and Stenography Skill Test.

Check RRB MI 2021 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

As regards the evaluation of transcription sheets of the Stenography Skill Test, with each Full or Major mistake, candidates will lose one mark. Similarly, a Half or Minor mistake would lead to a deduction of half a mark. The maximum number of mistakes (both Full/Major or Half/Minor added together) permitted are limited to 10% of the total words dictated. It would mean that candidates, committing more than 10% of mistakes will be treated as failed. Procedure to evaluate the transcription and nature of mistakes are elaborated below:-

Type of Stenography Mistakes Details FULL MISTAKES a) Every omission of a word or figure including the omission of a definite or indefinite article. In case a group of words is omitted, mark as many mistakes as the actual number of words omitted. b) Every substitution of a wrong word or figure. The number of mistakes will be equal to the number of words/figures dictated which have been replaced/substituted by other word(s)/ figure(s). c) Every addition of a word or figure or a group of words or figures not occurring in the passage. HALF MISTAKES a) Mis-spelling, including transposition of letters in a word and also the omission of a letter or letters from a word. However, mis-spelling of proper nouns and unfamiliar names may be ignored. b) Using singular for plural noun and vice-versa. c) Wrong use of Capital or small letters at the beginning of the sentence.

Note:

(a) All the errors are counted but the total mistakes counted in a single word should not exceed one Full Mistake.

(b) Candidates will not be penalized for any type of errors or mistakes other than those described above.

(c) Computer and Shorthand Notebook for the test will be provided by the Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) and candidates have to hand over the used Shorthand Notebook to the invigilator on exam duty after completion of Skill Test. Further, it is also clarified that candidates will not be allowed to bring their own keyboard.

(d) Editing Tools and Spell Check facility will not be available to the candidates.

Check RRB (MI) Ministerial and Isolated Categories Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Job Profile

RRB MI Translation Skill Test Exam Pattern (For Junior Translator/Hindi Posts)

The Translation Test was not a part of the main examination. Candidates 10 times the number of vacancies have been called for the translation test, based on the merit of the objective type CBT, duly taking into account reservation requirements. The Translation Test shall be only a qualifying test and the qualifying pass marks shall be 60%. The merit list of Junior Translator will be based on the marks obtained in the CBT alone. Those who do not qualify in the translation test with 60% marks shall be disqualified.

Based on the performance of candidates in CBT and Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. It may also be noted that all candidates successful in Document Verification (DV) are sent for medical examination. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration/RRB, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.