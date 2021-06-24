RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Latest Update: Railway Recruitment Board Released Region-wise Valid Application Details of 1.25 crore candidates

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Latest Update: Railway Recruitment Board has recently released the Region-wise Valid Application Details of over 1.25 crore candidates. The valid application details have been divide into:

1. Region-wise Break-up: Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Jammu Srinagar, Kolkata, Malda, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad, Siliguri and Thiruvananthapuram.

2. Community-wise Break-up: General (UR), OBC (Creamy Layer), OBC (No-Creamy Layer), Schedule Cast (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Ex-Servicemen

3. PwBD Categories Breakup: VI, HI, LD

Applications valid against CEN No. 01/2019 for RRB NTPC Posts - Community wise Break up

Applications valid against CEN No. 01/2019 for RRB NTPC Posts - PwBD Category-wise Break up

Railway Recruitment Board held RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to 8th April 2021. RRB earlier officially notified that it has put on hold the upcoming CBT for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The official notification stated that “The recruitment process has commenced from December 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and is being held in phases. Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic once again. Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.”

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam Summary for total 6 Phases

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam was conducted in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to 8th April 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

Note: RRB will officially notify whether it will conduct more 1st Stage CBT or not.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam Details

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.