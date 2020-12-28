RRB NTPC 2020 CBT Exam Analysis (28th Dec 2020 All Shifts): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts for Railways Non-Technical Popular Categories Post Exam for 35208 vacancies

RRB NTPC 2020 CBT Exam Analysis (28th Dec 2020 All Shifts): Find the detailed exam analysis of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis held on 28th December 2020 for the recruitment of 35208 Vacancies under Railways Non-Technical Popular Categories Posts including the difficulty level, good attempts and the type of questions asked. 

Created On: Dec 28, 2020 18:37 IST
Modified On: Dec 28, 2020 18:37 IST
RRB NTPC 2020 CBT Exam Analysis (28th Dec 2020 All Shifts): RRB has started conducting one of the biggest Indian Railways Exam - RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for the recruitment of 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains ClerkTraffic AssistantGoods GuardCommercial cum Ticket ClerkSenior Clerk cum TypistCommercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for over 1.25 eligible candidates in different phases. The first phase of the exam will be conducted for around 23 Lakh candidates from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021. RRB NTPC Posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in Indian Railways.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam conducted in online mode on 28th December 2020. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

40

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB NTPC 2020 CBT Exam Analysis – 28th December 2020 (All Shifts)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB NTPC 2020 CBT exam held on 28th December 2020:

RRB NTPC CBT Exam Analysis held on 28th December 2020 (All Shifts)

Subjects

(Number of Question and Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

General Awareness (40)

Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General Science (Biology, Physics Chemistry), General scientific and technological developments, etc.

Easy to Moderate

(28 to 33)

Mathematics (30)

Number Systems, Simplification - BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc), Age Calculations

Easy to Moderate

 (20 to 25)

General Intelligence & Reasoning (30)

Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Clock & Calendar, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc.

Easy to Moderate

(22 to 27)

Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks

Easy to Moderate

(75 to 80)

Note: The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 1 mark.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

  • The 1stStage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
  • The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • The exam is being conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. 
  • Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam held on 28th December 2020.

FAQ

Is there any negative marking in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam?

1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of how many vacancies?

35208 Vacancies (Graduate & Non-Graduate Posts)

What is the Exam Schedule for RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Test (CBT)?

First Phase is scheduled between 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 for 23 Lakh Candidates
