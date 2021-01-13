RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Important Days GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 and for around 27 Lakh Candidates in Phase-2, i.e., from 16th January to 30th January 2021.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Knowledge - Important Days Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 General Knowledge (Important Days) Memory Based Questions with Answer

1. National Technology Day is celebrated on:

Answer: May 11 - This day marks the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 and India's technological advancements in this space.

2. World Tuberculosis (TB) Day:

Answer: March 24 - to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease. The theme of World TB Day 2020 - ‘It’s time’ – puts the accent on the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders.

3. Yoga Day celebrated on:

Answer: 21st June - The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually on 21 June since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

4. January 4th is the Independence Day of which country?

Answer: Myanmar (Burma) - The date celebrates Myanmar's Declaration of Independence from the British rule on 4 January 1948.

5. International Dance Day:

Answer: 29th April - DescriptionInternational Dance Day is a global celebration of dance, created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The event takes place every year on 29 April, which is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet.

6. National Science Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 28th February - DescriptionNational Science Day is celebrated in India on 28 February each year to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C. V. Raman on 28 February 1928.

7. World Turtle Day:

Answer: May 23 - DescriptionThe purpose of World Turtle Day, May 23, sponsored yearly since 2000 by American Tortoise Rescue, is to bring attention to, and increase knowledge of and respect for, turtles and tortoises, and encourage human action to help them survive and thrive.

8. World Organ Donation Day:

Answer: August 13 - World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13, every year to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and to motivate people for donating organs after death.

9. Earth Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 22nd April - an international event celebrated around the world to pledge support for environmental protection. The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the annual celebrations. This year’s theme for Earth Day was ‘climate action’.

10. International Women’s Day is celebrated on:

Answer: March 8 - The campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose To Challenge'.