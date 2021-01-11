RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Books & Author GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 and for around 27 Lakh Candidates in Phase-2, i.e., from 16th January to 30th January 2021.

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Knowledge - Books & Author Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 General Knowledge (Books & Author) Memory Based Questions with Answer

Author of the book - ‘Shades of Saffron’:

Answer: Saba Naqvi - One of India's best-known political analysts, Saba Naqvi is the author of two books, In Good Faith (2012; an exploration of India's pluralistic traditions in an age of identity politics) and Capital Conquest (2015, which examined the sudden rise of the citizen’s party AAP). The former political editor of Outlook magazine, Naqvi is now a columnist and a familiar face on television as an election analyst and commentator.

Author of the Book - “Lowland”:

Answer: Jhumpa Lahiri - Pulitzer Prize winner Jhumpa Lahiri is the author of The Namesake and Interpreter of Maladies.

Author of ‘Revolution 2020’:

Answer: Chetan Bhagat is the author of novels – Five Point Someone (2004), One Night @ the Call Center (2005), The 3 Mistakes Of My Life (2008) , 2 States (2009), Revolution 2020 (2011), Half Girlfriend (2014), One Indian Girl (2016) and The Girl In Room 105 (2018).

Light of Asia is written by:

Answer: The Light of Asia, subtitled The Great Renunciation, is a book by Sir Edwin Arnold. Written and published by Sir Edwin Arnold in 1879, "The Light of Asia", subtitled The Great Renunciation, is in the form of a narrative poem. The book endeavors to describe the life and time of Prince Gautama Siddhartha, who after attaining enlightenment became the Buddha.

Who is the author of the book named “Life of Pi”?

Answer: Yann Martel - Canadian author best known for Life of Pi (2001), the story of the eponymous Indian teenager adrift at sea, after a shipwreck, in a lifeboat shared with a Bengal tiger.

Who is the writer of ‘Rajatarangini’?

Answer: Kalhana, a Kashmiri, was the author of Rajatarangini (River of Kings), an account of the history of Kashmir. Rajatarangini, (Sanskrit: “River of Kings”) historical chronicle of early India, written in Sanskrit verse by the Kashmiri Brahman Kalhana in 1148, that is justifiably considered to be the best and most authentic work of its kind.

Who is the writer of “Origin of Species”?

Answer: Charles Darwin - He hastily began an “abstract” of Natural Selection, which grew into a more-accessible book, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.