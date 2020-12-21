RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: Practice Important General Awareness/GK Economy Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBT-1) will be conducted from 28th December 2020 Onwards for over 1.25 crore candidates. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Economy Topics & Questions from General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important Economy Topics & Questions

General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam and will be of 40 marks. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important Economy topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Finance and Banking sector Other National & International Events

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness Economy Important Questions

1. Name the inter-governmental organization to promote international co-operation?

NATO UN WHO IGO

Answer: B

Explanation: United Nations (UN) - the inter-governmental bodies play a key role in fostering international cooperation and take concrete action through resolutions and decisions. UNODC acts as the Secretariat to these bodies and provides them with substantive and technical support.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

2. IGMDP, in Indian context, is a:

Management Development Programme Monetary Policy Missile Programme Marketing Policy in Management Studies

Answer: C

Explanation: The Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) was an Indian Ministry of Defence programme for the research and development of the comprehensive range of missiles.

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

3. As per Census of India 2011, the population density was about

382 people per sq.km 353 people per sq.km 402 people per sq.km 428 people per sq.km

Answer: A

Explanation: The population density of India has gone up to 382 persons per suare kilometre in 2011 from 325 persons per suare kilometre in 2001.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

4. Who among the following can accept the deposits of money from the public, as a business in financial transactions?

Individuals Firms Unincorporated Associations None of the above

Answer: D

Explanation: Only those NBFCs to which the Bank had given a specific authorisation and have an investment grade rating are allowed to accept/ hold public deposits to a limit of 1.5 times of its Net Owned Funds.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

5. NEFT and RTGS are the means for?

Money transfer Fiscal control policy Monitoring tax collection Implementing GST

Answer: A

Explanation: RTGS (real time gross settlement) and NEFT (national electronic funds transfer) are electronic payment systems that allow individuals to transfer funds between banks.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

6. SAARC countries are from which part of the world?

South America South Asia South Africa None of the above

Answer: B

Explanation: The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is the regional intergovernmental organization and geopolitical union of states in South Asia. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules

7. What is the type of Indian Economy?

Socialist Communist Capitalist Mixed

Answer: D

Explanation: The planners of Indian Economy adopted the concept of mixed economy. A mixed economy consists of private and public sectors.

Download & Practice Free RRB NTPC Mock Tests

8. Who was the author of the Book 'Planned Economy of India'?

M. Visvesvaraya Dada Bhai Nairobi Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jawaharlal Nehru

Answer: A

Explanation: Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, was Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918. He received India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955.He wrote a book "Planned Economy for India" in 1934.

RRB NTPC 2020 Preparation Tips & Strategy

9. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

First Five Year Plan: 1951-56 Third Five Year Plan: 1961-66 Seventh Five Year Plan: 1980-85 Tenth Five Year Plan: 2002-07

Answer: C

Explanation: Seventh Five Year Plan was launched during the period of 1985 to 1990. This plan was started by Rajiv Gandhi government when Dr. Manmohan Singh was Deputy Chairman of planning commission.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 FAQs

10. Inflation is the state in which ..............................

The value of money decreases The value of money increases The value of the money increases first and then decreases The value of money decreases first and increases later

Answer: A

Explanation: Value of currency decreases because price of goods increases.

Also Read:

RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Check EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in RRB Group 2020 Exam

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of RRB NTPC Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.