RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Schedule Released for 1st Phase: CBT to be held for 1.25 crore candidates|Check Exam Date & City, Syllabus, Previous Year Papers (PDF Download), Admit Card & Mock Test Links

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Schedule Released for 1st Phase: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting online exam for the recruitment of various NTPC Graduate and Under Graduate Posts from 28th December 2020 Onwards. RRB will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc..

RRB NTPC Exam Schedule for CBT (Phase-1)- 28th December 20202 to 13th January 2021

The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 in various cities all over the country. The remaining eligible candidates will be scheduled in subsequent phases and will be intimated accordingly.

Intimation of RRB NTPC Exam City & Dates 10 Days Before the Exam

The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to start of their exam. Candidates are required to Login to the official link to View & Download Exam City and Date Intimation slip, view mock link and raise any query on helpdesk.

Note: The Form will be available only between 18th December 2020 (9:45 PM) to 13th January 2021 (11:55 PM).

Downloading of RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 4 Days Before the Exam

Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

Note: The Login to form will be available only between 19th December 2020 (9:30 PM) to 13th January 2021 (11:55 PM)

Forgot Application Registration Number link will be made available on all the RRB official websites to assist candidates (who forgot their Application Registration Number) in retrieving their Application registration number.

Note: The Form will be available only between 18th December 2020 (9:45 PM) to 13th January 2021 (11:55 PM).

Information to the Candidate who is not scheduled in a Phase:

On accessing the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date, message will be displayed “Dear Candidate, You are not scheduled in the present phase. Please wait for intimation from RRBs”.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern (CBT-1)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

Stage CBT is of and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1 st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2 nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

of 1 Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2 Stage CBT as per their merit. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

shall be deducted for each wrong answer. The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

