RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Geography GK Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: Get the memory based questions from General Knowledge - Geography that came in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam held in online mode from 28th December 2020 onwards.
RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 and for around 27 Lakh Candidates in Phase-2, i.e., from 16th January to 30th January 2021.
In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Knowledge - Geography Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:
RRB NTPC 2020 General Knowledge (Geography) Memory Based Questions with Answer
1. Gobi Desert is part of which continent?
Answer: Asia
2. Saddle Peak is situated in:
Answer: Andaman Islands
3. Total Ramsar Sites in India:
Answer: As of December 2020 there are 42 recognized Ramsar sites in India. Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention is called as a Ramsar site.
4. Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is situated in:
Answer: Tamil Nadu - DescriptionKudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power station in India, situated in Kudankulam in the Tirunelveli district of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
5. Seven Sisters States of India:
Answer: The Seven Sister States is a popular term for the contiguous states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura prior to inclusion of the state of Sikkim into the North Eastern Region of India.
6. Mountain pass connecting Jammu and Srinagar:
Answer: Banihal Pass, a mountain pass across the Pir Panjal Range at a maximum elevation of 2,832 m (9,291 ft). It connects the Kashmir Valley in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the outer Himalaya and the plains to the south.
7. Which is the Longest Highway of India?
Answer: National Highway 44 (NH 44) is the longest national highway in India with a length of 3,745 kilometres running from Srinagar in the north to Kanyakumari in the South.
8. Chikankari Embroidery associated with which Place of India:
Answer: Lucknow
9. Vande Bharat Express runs between:
Answer: New Delhi and Varanasi
10. Sabrimala Temple is located in?
Answer: Kerala
11. Which state has the longest coastline in India?
Answer: Gujarat
12. Bridge connecting Assam & Arunachal Pradesh:
Answer: Dhola–Sadiya Bridge, also referred to as the Bhupen Hazarika Setu, is a beam bridge in India, connecting the northeast states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
13. Which of the following is India’s longest Road Tunnel?
Answer: Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Tunnel, also known as Syama Tunnel, and formerly as Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, is a road tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, India.
14. Which of the following is India’s longest Highway tunnel?
Answer: Atal tunnel is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 ft. This 9.02 km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul & Spiti Valley throughout the year.
15. Sambhar Lake is located in which State?
Answer: The Sambhar Salt Lake, India's largest inland salt lake, is located 80 km southwest of the city of Jaipur and 64 km northeast of Ajmer, Rajasthan.
16. Capital of Indonesia:
Answer: Jakarta
17. Sardar Sarovar Dam is on which river?
Answer: Narmada
18. Godavari River originates from:
Answer: Trimbakeshwar - The Godavari River rises from Trimbakeshwar in the Nashik district of Maharashtra about 80 km from the Arabian Sea at an elevation of 1,067 m. The total length of Godavari from its origin to outfall into the Bay of Bengal is 1,465 km.
19. Capital of Cyprus:
Answer: Nicosia
20. Golden Temple of Dambulla is situated in?
Answer: Sri Lanka
21. Capital of Denmark:
Answer: Copenhagen
22. Second largest country by land area:
Answer: China
23. The Oldest Artificial Port on the East Coast:
Answer: Chennai - It is the second largest port in terms of volume of traffic handled and is the oldest artificial harbour on the east coast of India. It handles petroleum products, crude oil, fertilisers, iron ore and dry cargo.