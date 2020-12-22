RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: Practice Important General Science (GS) Biology Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBT-1) will be conducted from 28th December 2020 Onwards for over 1.25 crore candidates. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important General Science (GS) Biology Topics & Questions from General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important General Science (GS) Biology Topics & Questions

General Awareness is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam and will be of 40 marks. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important General Science - Biology topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA) - General Science (GS) Biology Important Inventions and their inventor Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

RRB NTPC 2020 General Science Biology Important Questions

1. Which of the following was the first antibiotic discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928?

Penicillin Prontosil Streptomycin Tetracycline

Answer: A

Explanation: In 1928 Alexander Fleming (1881–1955) discovered penicillin, made from the Penicillium notatum mold, but he did not receive the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery until 1945.

2. How many bones does a newborn human baby have?

350 206 211 411

Answer: A

Explanation: Babies are born with 300–350 bones.

3. What is most common treatment for bacterial infections in humans?

Aspirin Antibodies Antibiotics Antigen

Answer: C

Explanation: Most bacterial diseases can be treated with antibiotics, although antibiotic-resistant strains are starting to emerge.

4. What plant has the scientific name Solanum Tuberosum?

Potato Tomato Pumpkin Onion

Answer: A

Explanation: The potato is a root vegetable native to the Americas, a starchy tuber of the plant Solanum tuberosum, and the plant itself is a perennial in the nightshade family, Solanaceae.

5. Synapses and Dendrites are associated with:

Cortex Epithelium Retina Nerve-cells

Answer: D

Explanation: In the nervous system, a synapse is a structure that permits a neuron (or nerve cell) to pass an electrical or chemical signal to another neuron. Dendrites, also dendrons, are branched protoplasmic extensions of a nerve cell that propagate the electrochemical stimulation received from other neural cells to the cell body, or soma, of the neuron from which the dendrites project.

6. Who is called India’s Child Surgeon?

Akrit Pran Jaswal Tathagat Avtar Tulsi Nischal Narayanam Sudhma Verma

Answer: A

Explanation: The name of that child is Akrit Jaswal, an Indian child surgeon who performed his first surgery at the age of seven. Akrit Pran Jaswal was born on April 23, 1993, at Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh.

7. Human respiration releases:

Mixture of gases Carbon monoxide Oxygen Carbon dioxide

Answer: D

Explanation: During cellular respiration, glucose and oxygen are changed into energy and carbon dioxide. Therefore, carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere during the process of cellular respiration.

8. Usually, colour blindness is:

A genetic disposition. A non-genetic condition. A lifestyle disease. Caused by exposure to light.

Answer: A

Explanation: Colour blindness is a usually a genetic (hereditary) condition (you are born with it). Red/green and blue colour blindness is usually passed down from your parents.

9. Which organ is not a gland?

Adrenal Liver Pituitary Gall bladder

Answer: D

Explanation: The gallbladder is a small pouch that sits just under the liver. The gallbladder stores bile produced by the liver.

10. Anaemic condition is due to:

Deficiency of platelets. Deficiency of RBC. Deficiency of WBC. Deficiency of oxidants.

Answer: B

Explanation: Anaemia is a condition in which the number of Red Blood Cells (RBC) or the Haemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal.

