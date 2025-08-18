Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at rajugneet2025.com; Check Merit List & Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment 2025: The counselling authority, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, will declare the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results on August 18, 2025, as per the revised counselling schedule. The announcement follows changes to Rajasthan's state schedule brought about by the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to postpone the national NEET 2025 counseling dates.
After the result link is activated, candidates who took part in Round 1 counseling can check their allotment status on the official website, rajugneet2025.com. Between August 19 and August 24, 2025, those who have been assigned a seat must download their allotment letter and finish the reporting procedure at their individual institutions. In order to avoid having their assigned seat canceled, students are encouraged to carefully follow the guidelines in the allotment letter and make sure they report on time. In the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 admissions process, this is a significant milestone.
How To Download The Rajasthan NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results:
-
Visit rajugneet2025.com, the official Rajasthan NEET UG counseling website, with an up-to-date web browser and a secure internet connection.
-
Find the "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025" link under the "latest notifications" area on the homepage, and click it.
-
Candidates must accurately input their application number, password, and security code on the login screen that will be displayed to them.
-
Click "Submit" once your credentials have been entered correctly to view your customized online Rajasthan NEET UG counseling dashboard.
-
The institution name and assigned course will be displayed along with the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment result.
-
The seat allocation letter should be carefully downloaded, and several prints should be taken for official admission verification and reporting at the designated institution.
-
Report physically at the allotted medical or dental college between August 19–24, 2025, carrying documents, fees, and allotment letter.
Related Stories
Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling
The 2025 NEET UG Admission Counseling Board for Medicine and Dentistry On July 28, Rajasthan began accepting students who wanted to take part in the 2025 medical counseling online. In accordance with the updated schedule, registration was reopened on August 07, 2025.
The registration window was available from August 07 to August 09, 2025, in accordance with the updated schedule. Candidates should be aware that following the conclusion of the first round, the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counseling schedule will be made public. Candidates should be aware that the second round of counseling will take place offline.
Also Read:
NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Announced; Check Allotment Status Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation