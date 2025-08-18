Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2025: UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at rajugneet2025.com; Check Merit List & Download PDF Here

Rajasthan NEET UG seat allotment 2025: The counselling authority, SMS Medical College, Jaipur, will declare the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results on August 18, 2025, as per the revised counselling schedule. The announcement follows changes to Rajasthan's state schedule brought about by the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) decision to postpone the national NEET 2025 counseling dates.

After the result link is activated, candidates who took part in Round 1 counseling can check their allotment status on the official website, rajugneet2025.com. Between August 19 and August 24, 2025, those who have been assigned a seat must download their allotment letter and finish the reporting procedure at their individual institutions. In order to avoid having their assigned seat canceled, students are encouraged to carefully follow the guidelines in the allotment letter and make sure they report on time. In the Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 admissions process, this is a significant milestone.