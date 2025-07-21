Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025, Apply for 4361 Posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has officially released the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for 4361 vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police departments. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking a stable government career in the law enforcement sector. The online application process will commence on 21 July 2025 and remain open until 20 August 2025. Interested candidates can complete their registration through the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment process includes a written examination, physical efficiency test (PET), driving skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and selection process before submitting the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025. This article provides an overview to help candidates understand the recruitment procedure. Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 The Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, to recruit 4361 qualified candidates for the post of Driver Constable. The online application process will begin on 21 July 2025 and conclude on 20 August 2025. Candidates must ensure they meet the educational qualifications, possess a valid driving license, and fulfill the age criteria before applying. The form can be accessed and submitted through the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Important Dates Candidates can check the table below to know the important dates for Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025: Event Date Notification Release Date 17 July 2025 Online Application Start Date 21 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 20 August 2025 Last Date to Pay Fee 20 August 2025 Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Direct Link The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has activated the online application link for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for 4361 Driver Constable posts by visiting the official portal. The direct link to apply online is provided below for candidates. Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Click Here to Apply

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Eligibility Criteria The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 is non-negotiable. Candidates need to ensure that they fulfill each requirement. Educational Qualification Candidates must have passed the 12th (Intermediate) exam or its equivalent from a recognized board or institution. Additionally, a valid driving license for LMV/HMV is mandatory. This license should be issued at least one year prior to 17 July 2025. Age Limit The age criteria as of the application date are as follows: Minimum Age: 20 Years

Maximum Age: 25 Years Note: Relaxations apply as per government norms for reserved categories. Always refer to the official notification before proceeding. How to Fill Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025? The following are the steps to fill Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 :

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bihar.gov.in Step 2: Click on the recruitment section for Driver Constables. Step 3: Read the detailed notification thoroughly. Step 4: Click on “Apply Online”. Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully, double-check spelling, date of birth, and driving license details. Step 6: Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates). Step 7: Pay the application fee. Step 8: Submit the form and take a printout. Related Links: Bihar Police Constable Driver Salary 2025 Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025 Bihar Police Constable Driver Application Fee 2025 The fee structure for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 is given in the table below: Category Application Fee General/OBC/EWS ₹675/- SC/ST/Female ₹180/-

Candidates can pay the fee throug Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or Offline via E-Challan. CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Vacancy 2025 The recruitment drive is large-scale, with a total of 4361 vacancies across various categories. Cheeck the table below for category-wise breakdown for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025: Category Total Posts Reserved for Women General (UR) 1772 620 EWS 436 153 SC 632 221 ST 24 08 Extremely Backward Class 757 265 Backward Class 492 172 Backward Class Women 248 — Total 4361 1439 Selection Process for Bihar Police Driver Constable 2025 The selection process is multi-phased, focusing not just on academics but also on physical and driving skills. The process includes: