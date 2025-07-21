Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025, Apply for 4361 Posts at csbc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 has been released for 4361 vacancies by CSBC, Bihar. Candidates aged 20–25 years with a valid driving license and 12th pass qualification can apply from 21 July to 20 August 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The selection process includes a written test, PET, driving skill test, and document verification. Candidates can check more details about application process in this article.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 21, 2025, 14:15 IST
Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025, Apply for 4361 Posts
Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025, Apply for 4361 Posts

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, has officially released the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for 4361 vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police departments. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking a stable government career in the law enforcement sector.

The online application process will commence on 21 July 2025 and remain open until 20 August 2025. Interested candidates can complete their registration through the official website csbc.bihar.gov.in. The recruitment process includes a written examination, physical efficiency test (PET), driving skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility criteria, application guidelines, and selection process before submitting the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025. This article provides an overview to help candidates understand the recruitment procedure.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar, to recruit 4361 qualified candidates for the post of Driver Constable. The online application process will begin on 21 July 2025 and conclude on 20 August 2025. 

Candidates must ensure they meet the educational qualifications, possess a valid driving license, and fulfill the age criteria before applying. The form can be accessed and submitted through the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. 

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the table below to know the important dates for Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025:

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

17 July 2025

Online Application Start Date

21 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

20 August 2025

Last Date to Pay Fee

20 August 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Direct Link

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has activated the online application link for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for 4361 Driver Constable posts by visiting the official portal. The direct link to apply online is provided below for candidates.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025

Click Here to Apply

Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

The Bihar Police Constable Driver Eligibility Criteria 2025 is non-negotiable. Candidates need to ensure that they fulfill each requirement.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 12th (Intermediate) exam or its equivalent from a recognized board or institution. Additionally, a valid driving license for LMV/HMV is mandatory. This license should be issued at least one year prior to 17 July 2025.

Age Limit

The age criteria as of the application date are as follows:

  • Minimum Age: 20 Years

  • Maximum Age: 25 Years

Note: Relaxations apply as per government norms for reserved categories. Always refer to the official notification before proceeding.

How to Fill Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025?

The following are the steps to fill Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 :

Step 1: Visit the official CSBC website: csbc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment section for Driver Constables.

Step 3: Read the detailed notification thoroughly.

Step 4: Click on “Apply Online”.

Step 5: Fill out the application form carefully, double-check spelling, date of birth, and driving license details.

Step 6: Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, certificates).

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Submit the form and take a printout.

Related Links:

Bihar Police Constable Driver Salary 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police Constable Driver Application Fee 2025

The fee structure for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025 is given in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS

₹675/-

SC/ST/Female

₹180/-

Candidates can pay the fee throug Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or Offline via E-Challan.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Vacancy 2025

The recruitment drive is large-scale, with a total of 4361 vacancies across various categories. Cheeck the table below for category-wise breakdown for the Bihar Police Constable Driver Online Form 2025:

Category

Total Posts

Reserved for Women

General (UR)

1772

620

EWS

436

153

SC

632

221

ST

24

08

Extremely Backward Class

757

265

Backward Class

492

172

Backward Class Women

248

Total

4361

1439

Selection Process for Bihar Police Driver Constable 2025

The selection process is multi-phased, focusing not just on academics but also on physical and driving skills. The process includes:

  1. Written Examination

  2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

  3. Driving Skill Test

  4. Document Verification

  5. Medical Examination

  6. Final Merit List

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News