RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Exam for 35208 Vacancies Begins from 28th Dec: Check 7 Last Minute Tips to crack RRB NTPC 2020 CBT

RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Exam for 35208 Vacancies Begins from 28th Dec: Cracking RRB NTPC 2020 Exam can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level is quite high due to a large number of vacancies. Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc.

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). The 1st Stage CBT is of a screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam with flying colors:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have listed down some important topics of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration Check General Awareness Important Topics 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Check Mathematics Important Topics 30 Check General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

2. Time Management:

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice of RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests:

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode. You can start practicing previous year papers & mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

4. Read the Complete Question First:

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at the incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score:

Remember that there are no sectional cut offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & COVID-19 Self Declaration Form:

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in the admit card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Candidates will be checked for the temperature at entry using thermo guns. Candidates having temperatures more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue. Intimation in this regard will also be sent to their registered email and mobile number regarding the rescheduling of such candidates. The exact date of the re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently. The candidate should use his/her own facemask. The candidate has to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue. Proper arrangement of crowd management will be made as per COVID-19 protocol from the Main Gate to the Exam Labs. After each shift, the exam centre will be sanitized before starting another shift.

RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting examinations of this large scale in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by the Government ensuring social distancing, compulsory use of masks, sanitizers, curtailing shifts for conducting Exams to only two shifts per day. Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own State so that they can reach their Exam centres by undertaking the overnight journey. Female and PWD candidates are accommodated within their home states. However, considering the skewed distribution of candidates area-wise, there will be unavoidable interstate movements. Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible. Chief Secretaries of concerned State Governments have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting CBTs in a secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing.

7. Don’t Take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving an exam with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last-minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.