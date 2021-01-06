RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Indian Polity GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 and for around 27 Lakh Candidates in Phase-2, i.e., from 16th January to 30th January 2021.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Knowledge - Indian Polity Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020-21 General Knowledge (Indian Polity) Memory Based Questions with Answer

1. Article 21 of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Right to Life - No person can be discriminated against related to sex, gender, caste or religion. Every citizen of India has the right to life under Article 21.

Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Memory Based Questions with Answers of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

2. MSP is decided by whom?

Answer: Based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, the Department of Agriculture and Co-operation, Government of India, declares Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 22 crops before their sowing seasons.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Memory Based General Science Questions - Biology/ Chemistry/ Physics

3. MGNREGA established on which date?

Answer: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act was notified through the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) Notification dated September 7, 2005; it came into force on February 2, 2006 in 200 backward districts.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

4. Question related to Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana:

Answer: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a savings scheme launched back in 2015 as part of the Government initiative Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. This scheme enables guardians to open a savings account for their girl child with an authorised commercial bank or India Post branch.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

5. When Indian Constitution did come into amendment?

Answer: 18 June 1951 - The formal title of the amendment is the Constitution (First Amendment) Act, 1951. It was moved by the then Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on 10 May 1951 and enacted by Parliament on 18 June 1951.

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

6. Number of Fundamental Duties:

Answer: 11 - Originally ten in number, the fundamental duties were increased to eleven by the 86th Amendment in 2002.

7. The words ‘Satyameva jayate’ inscribed below the emblem of India is taken from:

Answer: The words 'Satyameva Jayate' inscribed below the base plate of the emblem of India are taken from Mundak Upanishad.

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

8. Environment Protection Law was established in:

Answer: The Environment Protection Act, 1986 - It is an umbrella legislation designed to provide a framework for the coordination of central and state authorities established under the Water Act, 1974 and the Air Act.

9. Article Related to Election Commission in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 324 of the Constitution provides that the power of superintendence, direction and control of elections to parliament, state legislatures, the office of president of India and the office of vice-president of India shall be vested in the election commission.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules

10. Maximum number of Lok Sabha Seats:

Answer: 552, Maximum strength of the House is 552 members - 530 members to represent the States, 20 members to represent the Union Territories, and 2 members to be nominated by the President from the Anglo-Indian Community.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

11. Who has been the Youngest President of India?

Answer: The youngest President to assume office was Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, who was inaugurated at the age of 64 years, 67 days.

12. Chairman of 15th Finance commission:

Answer: NK Singh

13. When was the draft of the Indian Constitution published?

Answer: The draft was published in January 1948 and the country’s people were asked for their feedback and inputs within 8 months. Drafting Committee Chairman was Dr. B R Ambedkar.