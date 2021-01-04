RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Reasoning Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 and for around 27 Lakh Candidates in Phase-2, i.e., from 16th January to 30th January 2021.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Intelligence & Reasoning section Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 General Intelligence & Reasoning Section Memory Based Questions with Answer

Q: If CEJQ is coded as XVQJ, then BDIP will be coded as:

WURQ YWRK WUPI YWPI

Answer (b)

Explanation: The first 13 letters of the alphabet are coded by the 13 letters of the alphabet in reverse, i.e.

= A B C D E F G H I J K L M (first 13 letters)

= Z Y X W V U T S R Q P O N (13 letters in reverse)

It is obvious from the above coding scheme that:

B = Y, D = W, I = R and K = P or P = K

Therefore, B D I P will be coded as Y W R K.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

Q: If LODES is coded as 46321, how will you code the word DOES?

1234 4321 3621 3261

Answer (d)

Explanation: Here, you will observe that all the letters of DOES are included in the letters of LODES, for which you have the code D = 3, O = 6, E = 2, S = 1. Therefore DOES = 3621. So, the answer is (d).

Q: What comes next in the series: 26, 24, 20, 18, 14, ?

8 10 12 11

Answer: c)

Explanation: Sequence of -2, -4 is being followed in the question.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

Q: What comes next in the series: 37, 10, 79, 16, 48, ?

22 20 12 18

Answer: c)

Explanation: Every second number is the sum of the digits of its previous number.

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Q: Find the odd number:

235 342 426 819

Answer: b)

Explanation: Except the number 342, in all the numbers the sum of the first two digits is equal to the third digit.

Q: Find the odd letters:

IEG FBD CWY NJL

Answer: c)

Explanation: In all other groups, the second, the third and the first letters are alternate letters in the English alphabet.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules

Direction: Read the following information carefully and answer these questions:

In a certain coding system,

‘816321’ means ‘the big lion scared the rat’;

‘64851’ means ‘the scared rat ran away’;

‘7621’ means ‘the rat was big’;

‘341’ means ‘the lion ran’

Q: What is the code for ‘the lion was scared’?

8763 8731 8453 None of the above

Answer: b)

Explanation: By looking at the four statements it can deduced that code for:

1 – the,

6 – rat,

8 – scared

3 – lion

2 – big

4 – ran

5 – away

Q: Six cousins are sitting in a round table facing the centre. Divya is between Pradeep and Pramod. Priya is between Manohar and Lakshmi. Pradeep and Manohar are opposite to each other. Who is sitting opposite to Priya?

Pradeep Divya Pramod Lakshmi

Answer: b)

Explanation: Lakshmi, Pradeep, Divya, Pramod, Manohar, Priya, Lakshmi, Pradeep.. circular arrangement