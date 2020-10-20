RRB NTPC 2020 Exam General Awareness Section Preparation: Practice Important History Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020 Exam

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam General Awareness Section Preparation: As per the official notification released by Ministry of Railways, RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 will be conducted from 15th December 2020 Onwards. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important History Topics & Questions from the General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. General Awareness & Current Affairs section will be of 40 marks in RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important History Topics & Questions

General Awareness Section is one of the high scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important history topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks) History Facts about Harappa Civilization Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness Important History Questions

1. Who was the first President of the Indian National Congress?

Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee Bal Gangadhar Tilak Allan Octavian Hume Dadabhai Naoroji

Answer: A

Explanation: Womesh Chunder Bonnerjee presided over the first session of the Indian National Congress held at Bombay in 1885 from 28 December to 31 December.

2. The Mughal empire was founded by –

Babur Humayun Akbar Shah Jahan

Answer: A

Explanation: The Mughal Empire was founded by Babur who reigned from 1526 to 1530.

3. ‘Which of the following monuments built by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah is said to be built to commemorate the eradication of plague?

Alai Minar Charminar Fateh Burj Qutub Minar

Answer: B

Explanation: Charminar was built by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shahi to celebrate the end of a deadly plague.

4. Who was known as Badshah Khan?

Mohammed All Jinnah Abul Kalam Azad Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Khan Abdul Wali Khan

Answer: C

Explanation: Political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known by the name Badshah Khan.

5. Parliament House in Delhi was constructed during

1895-1900 1901-1909 1921-1927 1931-1935

Answer: C

Explanation: Parliament House or Sansad Bhavan was constructed during 1921-1927.

6. Which leader adopted Orthodox Christianity as the official religion of Russia?

Vladimir the Great Michael Romanov Ivan IV Boris Godunov

Answer: A

Explanation: In the 10th century Prince Vladimir I, who was converted by missionaries from Byzantium, adopted Christianity as the official religion for Russia, and for nearly 1,000 years thereafter the Russian Orthodox Church was the country's dominant religious institution.

7. Which of the following popular tourist destinations of India were built in 1911 to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary?

India Gate Gateway of India The Prince of Wales Museum Victoria Terminus

Answer: B

Explanation: The Gateway of India is an arch monument built during the 20th century in Bombay, India. The monument was erected to commemorate the landing of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder on their visit to India in 1911.

8. Who was the founder of Swaraj Party?

C. Rajagopalachari Motilal Nehru Lala Lajpat Rai Mahatma Gandhi

Answer: B

Explanation: In December 1922, Chittaranjan Das, Narasimha Chintaman Kelkar and Motilal Nehru formed the Congress-Khilafat Swarajaya Party with Das as the president and Nehru as one of the secretaries.

9. The most significant feature of Indus Valley civilization was:

Barter system Local transport system Buildings made of brick Administrative system

Answer: C

Explanation: The significant features of Indus Valley civilization are personal cleanliness, town planning, construction of burnt-brick houses, ceramics, casting, forging of metals, manufacturing of cotton and woolen textiles.

10. Tashkent Declaration followed Indo-Pak war of:

1947 1965 1971 1999

Answer: B

Explanation: The Tashkent Declaration was a peace agreement between India and Pakistan signed on 10 January 1966 that resolved the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of RRB NTPC Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.