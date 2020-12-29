RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Science (GS) - Biology/Physics/Chemistry Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 GA/ General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions – 29th & 28th December 2020

1. The Chemical Formula of Lime Water:

Answer: Ca(OH)2

2. Who discovered cell?

Answer: Robert Hooke

3. Which organ secretes Bile Juice?

Answer: Liver

4. Color of Fertilizer revolution in India:

Answer: Grey Revolution

5. The Chemical Formula of Hard Water:

Answer: H2O

6. Unit of Electric Current:

Answer: Ampere

7. Double Helix Model of DNA was given by:

Answer: Francis Creek & James Watson

8. pH of lemon:

Answer: A lemon is an acidic fruit with a pH ranging from 2 to 3.

9. Gas leaked in Bhopal Gas Tragedy:

Answer: Methyl Isocyanate

10. Tear Gas Chemical Name:

Answer: 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile

11. Who is the Head of DRDO Head?

Answer: Satheesh Reddy, Head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

12. Which country developed first COVID-19 Vaccine?

Answer: Russia - 'Sputnik V'