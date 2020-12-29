RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Science (GS) - Biology/Physics/Chemistry Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Get the memory based questions from General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) that came in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam held in online mode on 28th & 29th December 2020. 

Created On: Dec 29, 2020 17:08 IST
Modified On: Dec 29, 2020 17:08 IST
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Science (GS) - Biology/Physics/Chemistry Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Science (GS) - Biology/Physics/Chemistry Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Schedule

RRB NTPC 2020 GA/ General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions – 29th & 28th December 2020

1. The Chemical Formula of Lime Water:

Answer: Ca(OH)2

2. Who discovered cell?

Answer: Robert Hooke

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

3. Which organ secretes Bile Juice?

Answer: Liver

1.      Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

2.      Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

3.      Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

4.      Practice RRB NTPC GA History Questions

5.      Practice RRB NTPC GA Geography questions

6.      Practice RRB NTPC GA Indian Polity Questions

7.      Practice RRB NTPC GA Economy Questions

8.      Practice RRB NTPC GS Biology Questions

9.       Practice RRB NTPC GS Chemistry Questions

10.  Practice RRB NTPC GS Physics Questions

4. Color of Fertilizer revolution in India:

Answer: Grey Revolution

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

5. The Chemical Formula of Hard Water:

Answer: H2O

6. Unit of Electric Current:

Answer: Ampere

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

7. Double Helix Model of DNA was given by:

Answer: Francis Creek & James Watson

8. pH of lemon:

Answer: A lemon is an acidic fruit with a pH ranging from 2 to 3.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

9. Gas leaked in Bhopal Gas Tragedy:

Answer: Methyl Isocyanate

10. Tear Gas Chemical Name:

Answer: 2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules

11. Who is the Head of DRDO Head?

Answer: Satheesh Reddy, Head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

12. Which country developed first COVID-19 Vaccine?

Answer: Russia - 'Sputnik V'

Also read:

RRB 2020-21 Exam Calendar

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC 2020 Preparation Tips & Strategy

RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC FAQs

RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2020 Exam

Check EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next