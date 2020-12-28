RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021.

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 28th December 2020

1. Headquarters of International Court of Justice:

Answer: Hague - The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is the main judicial organ of the UN. It was established in June 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations and began work in April 1946. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

2. BIMSTEC member:

Answer: The BIMSTEC member-states are Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

3. Which is not permanent member of UN Security Council?

4. Environment Protection Law was established in:

Answer: The Environment Protection Act, 1986 - It is an umbrella legislation designed to provide a framework for the coordination of central and state authorities established under the Water Act, 1974 and the Air Act.

5. Who is the Head of DRDO Head?

Answer: Satheesh Reddy, Head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

6. Which country developed first COVID-19 Vaccine?

Answer: Russia - 'Sputnik V'

7.Article Related to Election Commission in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 324 of the Constitution provides that the power of superintendence, direction and control of elections to parliament, state legislatures, the office of president of India and the office of vice-president of India shall be vested in the election commission.

8. Gobi Desert is part of which continent?

Answer: Asia

9. Saddle Peak is situated in:

Answer: Andaman Islands

10. Earth Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 22nd April

11. International Women’s Day is celebrated on:

Answer: March 8

12. Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 was going to be hosted by:

Answer: The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games were scheduled to take place from August 1 to 7 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago and is now postponed to 2023.

13. Total Ramsar Sites in India:

Answer: As of December 2020 there are 42 recognized Ramsar sites in India. Any wetland site which is listed under the Ramsar Convention is called as a Ramsar site.

14. Who is the writer of ‘Rajatarangini’?

Answer: Kalhana, a Kashmiri, was the author of Rajatarangini (River of Kings), an account of the history of Kashmir.

15. 55th jnanpith award was given to:

Answer: Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri

16. Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is situated in:

Answer: Tamil Nadu - DescriptionKudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power station in India, situated in Kudankulam in the Tirunelveli district of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

17. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is related to:

Answer: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) is a savings scheme launched back in 2015 as part of the Government initiative Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign. This scheme enables guardians to open a savings account for their girl child with an authorised commercial bank or India Post branch.

18. Seven Sisters States of India:

Answer: The Seven Sister States is a popular term for the contiguous states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura prior to inclusion of the state of Sikkim into the North Eastern Region of India.

19. Mountain pass connecting Jammu and Srinagar:

Answer: Banihal Pass, a mountain pass across the Pir Panjal Range at a maximum elevation of 2,832 m (9,291 ft). It connects the Kashmir Valley in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the outer Himalaya and the plains to the south.

20. In which year did Bengal Division was happened:

Answer: 1905, the partition separated the largely Muslim eastern areas from the largely Hindu western areas on 16 October 1905 after being announced on 19 July 1905 by Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India.

21 2nd Battle of Panipat was fought in:

Answer: The Second Battle of Panipat was fought between the forces of Samrat Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, popularly called Hemu, the Hindu king who was ruling North India from Delhi, and the army of Akbar, on November 5, 1556.

22. Who is the current Bihar Governor?

Answer: Phagu Chauhan

23. Which is the Longest Highway of India?

Answer: National Highway 44 (NH 44) is the longest national highway in India with a length of 3,745 kilometres running from Srinagar in the north to Kanyakumari in the South.

24. Chikankari Embroidery associated with which Place of India:

Answer: Lucknow

25. Prarthana Samaj was established in:

Answer: 1867, Mumbai

26. Maximum number of Lok Sabha Seats:

Answer: 552, Maximum strength of the House is 552 members - 530 members to represent the States, 20 members to represent the Union Territories, and 2 members to be nominated by the President from the Anglo-Indian Community.

27. Who was First Tirthankar?

Answer: Rishabhanatha, the first of the 24 Tirthankaras (“Ford-Makers,” i.e., saviours) of Jainism, a religion of India.

28. IPL 2020 was hosted by which country?

Answer: UAE

29. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh:

Answer: Jai Ram Thakur

30. Vande Bharat Express runs between:

Answer: New Delhi and Varanasi

31. Sabrimala Temple is located in?

Answer: Kerala

32. Who has been the Youngest President of India?

Answer: The youngest President to assume office was Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, who was inaugurated at the age of 64 years, 67 days.

33. Khelo India 2020 was held in:

Answer: Guwahati, Assam, India

34. Which state has the longest coastline in India?

Answer: Gujarat

35. Who is the CEO of Microsoft?

Answer: Satya Nadella