RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: Practice Important General Science (GS) Physics Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBT-1) will be conducted from 28th December 2020 Onwards for over 1.25 crore candidates. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important General Science (GS) Physics Topics & Questions from the General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important General Science (GS) Physics Topics & Questions

General Awareness is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam and will be of 40 marks. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important General Science - Physics topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA) - General Science (GS) Physics Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks) Important inventions and their inventor SI units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity

RRB NTPC 2020 General Science Physics Important Questions

1. Which of the following is false?

Sound waves are ____________ waves.

Pressure Longitudinal Electromagnetic Mechanical

Answer: C

Explanation: Electromagnetic waves are not like sound waves because they do not need molecules to travel. This means that electromagnetic waves can travel through air, solid objects and even space.

2. Which of the following coloured light has the lowest frequency?

Green Blue Red Violet

Answer: C

Explanation: Red has the longest wavelength among the given options.

From VIBGYOR - R (red) has the longest and V(violet) has the shortest

It is reverse for frequency.

3. An electric motor converts

Mechanical energy into electrical energy. Thermal energy into electrical energy. Electrical energy into mechanical energy. Radiant energy into electrical energy.

Answer: C

Explanation: An electric motor converts electrical energy to mechanical energy.

4. Which one is not a good conductor of electricity?

Porcelain Aluminum Tungsten Nickel

Answer: A

Explanation: Porcelain is an excellent insulator for use at high voltage.

5. The technology developed to track enemy submarines in World War II was

PADAR SONAR Echolocation LIDAR

Answer: B

Explanation: Two similar but different technological advances that figured prominently in the Allied victory in World War II were radar and sonar, both techniques for detecting the location and speed of enemy aircraft or submarines.

6. The first large scale electrical air conditioning was invented and used in 1902 by:

Willis Carrier John Gorrie Stuart Cramer H. H. Schultz

Answer: A

Explanation: Modern air conditioning emerged from advances in chemistry during the 19th century, and the first large-scale electrical air conditioning was invented and used in 1902 by Willis Haviland Carrier.

7. Zero degree centigrade is equal to what degree Fahrenheit?

100°F 30°F 34°F 32°F

Answer: D

Explanation: 0°C is equal to 32°F.

8. What is the gravitational force exerted on a mass called?

Stress Inertia Weight Work

Answer: C

Explanation: The gravitational force exerted on an object near the earth's surface is called the object's weight.

9. The earth conductor provides a path to ground for:

Circuit Current Leakage Current Over Current High Voltage

Answer: B

Explanation: To pass the leakage current to the earth.

10. A galvanometer is converted to a voltmeter by:

adding a high resistance in series with the galvanometer adding a low resistance in parallel with the galvanometer increasing the number of windings of galvanometer coil decreasing the number of windings of the galvanometer coil

Answer: A

Explanation: A galvanometer can be converted into a voltmeter by connecting a high resistance called multiplier in series to the galvanometer.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB NTPC Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.