RRB NTPC 2020 Exam General Awareness Preparation: Practice Important GK Indian Polity Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam General Awareness Preparation: RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBT-1) will be conducted from 28th December 2020 Onwards. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Indian Polity Topics & Questions from the General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important Indian Polity Topics & Questions

General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam and will be of 40 marks. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important Indian Polity topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness Indian Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness Indian Polity Important Questions

1, Which of the following Acts under the Indian Constitution is described by Article 21A?

Right to Education Right to Information Representation of the People Right to Freedom of Religion

Answer: A

Explanation: Article 21A of the Indian constitution covers the Right to Education. The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of six to fourteen years.

2. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio President of:

CLRI CSIR ISRO DRDO

Answer: B

Explanation: Prime Minister of India is the ex-officio President of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

3. Parliament House in Delhi was constructed during

1895-1900 1901-1909 1921-1927 1931-1935

Answer: C

Explanation: Parliament House or Sansad Bhavan was constructed during 1921-1927.

4. What does “Satyameva Jayate” mean?

“Truth alone triumphs” “True Faith is Rare” “Truth is Divine” “Truth is a Treasure”

Answer: A

Explanation: Satyameva Jayate -“Truth alone triumphs." is a mantra from the ancient Indian scripture Mundaka Upanishad. Upon independence of India, it was adopted as the national motto of India. It is inscribed in script at the base of the national emblem.

5. What does “Bicameral Legislature” mean?

Legislators are divided into 4 separate assemblies Legislators are grouped as 1 assembly Legislators are divided into 2 separate assemblies Legislators are divided into 8 separate assemblies

Answer: C

Explanation: Bicameralism is the practice of having two Houses of Parliament. At the State level, the equivalent of the Lok Sabha is the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), and that of the Rajya Sabha is the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council).

6. When did Sikkim become a state of India?

1975 1973 1972 1950

Answer: A

Explanation: Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975. India prepared a constitution for Sikkim that was approved by its national assembly in 1974. In a special referendum held in 1975, more than 97 percent of the electorate voted for the merger of Sikkim with India.

7. Rajya Sabha is also known as:

Legislative Council Senior House Upper House Lower House

Answer: C

Explanation: The Rajya Sabha or Council of States is the upper house of the bicameral Parliament of India.

8. Chief Election Commissioner of India can be removed from the office by:

Both houses of Parliament Union council of Ministers President of India Chief Justice of India

Answer: A

Explanation: Election Commissioner can be removed by the President on the basis of a resolution passed to that effect by both the Houses of Parliament with the special majority, either on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.

9. In how many ways the Constitutional amendment in India can take place?

2 3 4 1

Answer: B

Explanation: There are three ways to amend the constitution of India are: simple majority of parliament, special majority of parliament and special majority of parliament plus consent of the states.

10. Article 368 is related to............?

Constitutional amendment Supreme Court's composition Centre State Relations None of the above

Answer: A

Explanation: Article 368 in Part XX of the Indian constitution deals with the powers of the parliament to amend the constitution and its procedure.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB NTPC Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.