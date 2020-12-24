RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: Practice Important General Science (GS) Chemistry Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from 28th Dec Onwards: RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBT-1) will be conducted from 28th December 2020 Onwards for over 1.25 crore candidates. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important General Science (GS) Chemistry Topics & Questions from the General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important General Science (GS) Chemistry Topics & Questions

General Awareness is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam and will be of 40 marks. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important General Science - Chemistry topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA) - General Science (GS) Chemistry Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks) Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life

RRB NTPC 2020 General Science Chemistry Important Questions

1. The only non-metal which is liquid at room temperature is -

Mercury Bromine Chlorine Gallium

Answer: B

Explanation: Bromine is the only non-metal which is liquid and diatomic molecule at room temperature.

2. Choose the one which is different or odd from the following.

Aluminum Iron Copper Brass

Answer: D

Explanation: Here, all except Brass are metals, while brass is an alloy..

3. The filament of a 1st bulb is made up of -

Platinum Tantalum Tungsten Antimony

Answer: C

Explanation: Incandescent light bulbs consist of an air-tight glass enclosure (the envelope, or bulb) with a filament of tungsten wire inside the bulb, through which an electric current is passed.

4. What is C 12 H 12 O 11 also known as -

Sand Sugar Salt Clay

Answer: B

Explanation: The chemical formula for sugar is C 12 H 12 O 11

5. What is the common name of the solution of calcium hydroxide?

Lime water Diet soda Salt solution Vinegar

Answer: A

Explanation: Calcium hydroxide, also called slaked lime, Ca(OH) 2 , is obtained by the action of water on calcium oxide. When mixed with water, a small proportion of it dissolves, forming a solution known as limewater, the rest remaining as a suspension called milk of lime.

6. Which among the following is popularly called Laughing Gas?

Nitric oxide Nitrogen dioxide Nitrous oxide Nitrogen peroxide

Answer: C

Explanation: Nitrous Oxide (N2O), also called Dinitrogen Monoxide, laughing gas, or nitrous, one of several oxides of nitrogen, a colourless gas with pleasant, sweetish odour and taste, which when inhaled produces insensibility to pain preceded by mild hysteria, sometimes laughter.

7. Which among the following happens in an oxidation reaction?

Electrons are gained Electrons are lost Protons are gained Protons are lost

Answer: B

Explanation: Oxidation is the loss of electrons during a reaction by a molecule, atom or ion.

8. If H 2 0 : Hydrogen, then KOH : __________

Cobalt Phosphorous Potassium Krypton

Answer: C

Explanation: Potassium hydroxide (KOH) is also known as caustic potash, lye, and potash lye.

9. Which is the most abundant combustible natural gas?

Propane Methane Ethane Butane

Answer: B

Explanation: Methane is the most abundant, comprising almost 80% of combustible gases.

10. Gunpowder mainly contains

Calcium Sulphate Potassium Nitrate Lead Sulfide Zinc Sulfide

Answer: B

Explanation: Gunpowder, also known as the retronym black powder to distinguish it from modern smokeless powder, is the earliest known chemical explosive. It consists of a mixture of sulfur (S), carbon (C), and potassium nitrate (saltpeter, KNO 3 ).

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB NTPC Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.