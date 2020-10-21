RRB NTPC 2020 Exam General Awareness Preparation: Practice Important GK Geography Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in RRB NTPC CBT-1 2020 Exam

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam General Awareness Preparation: RRB NTPC 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBT-1) will be conducted from 15th December 2020 Onwards as per the official notification released by the Ministry of Railways. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Geography Topics & Questions from the General Awareness Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness - Important Geography Topics & Questions

One of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam is the General Awareness (GK & Current Affairs) Section of 40 marks. This section aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs taking place around the world and in India. Let’s look at the important Geography topics that have appeared frequently in RRB NTPC Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Physical, Social, and Economic Geography of India - Physical Geography of India deals with the physical properties of the country. Social Geography deals with human societies and Economic Geography studies the spatial variation of human economic activities.

RRB NTPC 2020 General Awareness Geography Important Questions

1. The oldest oil field in Asia is located in –

Gujarat Assam Arunachal Pradesh Nagaland

Answer: B

Explanation: Digboi is known as the Oil City of Assam where the first oil well in Asia was drilled. The first refinery was started here as early as 1901. Digboi has the oldest oil well in operation.

2. Which is India’s longest river that does not flow into the sea?

Ganga Yamuna Tapti Kaveri

Answer: B

Explanation: Yamuna is the longest tributary of the River Ganges and it does not directly falls into the sea.

3. What is the most cultivated crop in India?

Ragi Wheat Corn Rice

Answer: D

Explanation: India has the largest paddy output in the world and is also the second-largest exporter of rice in the world.

4. Mica is available abundantly in which States?

Andhra Pradesh, Jharkand, Bihar Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkand Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

Answer: A

Explanation: Mica is largely produced by the states of Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand

5. Where is the Masai Mara National Reserve?

Mali Kenya Gabon Zambia

Answer: B

Explanation: Masai Mara National Reserve is one of the most popular tourism destinations in Kenya- Africa.

6. The Dibru-Saikhowa, Nameri and Orang National Park are all found in which State?

Andhra Pradesh Assam Anniachal Pra&sh Uttarakhnd

Answer: B

Explanation: At present, Assam has five national parks—Kaziranga National Park, Manas National Park, Nameri National Park, Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and Orang National Park.

7. Which among the following is the Largest Freshwater Lake in India?

Dal Lake Thol Lake Pushkar Lake Wular Lake

Answer: D

Explanation: Wular Lake is the largest lake in India. In fact, it is one of the largest freshwater lakes in Asia. It is situated in Bandipora district in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

8. India covers of earth’s land area. (approximate):

2.8% 2.4% 2.0% 3.2%

Answer: B

Explanation: India occupies 2.4 percent of the total land area of the world (approximately).

9. In which city is the value of Gold determined?

California Sydney Rome London

Answer: D

Explanation: The London Gold Fixing (or Gold Fix) is the setting of the price of gold that takes place via a dedicated conference line.

10. Bangladesh has a land border with

only India India and Myanmar India and Bhutan India and China

Answer: B

Explanation: Bangladesh shares land borders with India to the west, north, and east, Myanmar to the southeast, and the Bay of Bengal to the south.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of RRB NTPC Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.