Did You Know: What Do The Different Colours Of Water Bottle Caps Mean?

Did you know that the first plastic bottle for drinking water was introduced in the 1970s? Since then, bottles have become part of daily life. But have you ever noticed the different colours of their caps? These colours aren’t just for decoration—they actually carry meaning.

Water bottle caps come in many shades like blue, green, white, and even black. Each colour can tell you something about the water inside.

For example, blue caps often mean regular drinking water. Green might suggest added minerals. White is usually used for purified or distilled water. Black caps are sometimes used for alkaline water.

These colour codes help customers quickly identify the type of water they’re buying. It’s a simple way for brands to stand out and for people to make informed choices.