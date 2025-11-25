Bihar Police Driver Constable City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF - Link Here

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 on csbc.bihar.gov.in. The city slip informs candidates about the city of the exam so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 by providing their registration number and password.
Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 OUT
CSBC Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025
CSBC Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025: Overview
The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 for the recruitment of Driver Constables under Advertisement No. 02/2025. Check the table below for Bihar Police Driver City Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights
Particulars
Details
Recruitment Body
CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constables)
Post Name
Driver Constable (Chalak Sipahi)
Total Vacancies
4,361
Advertisement No.
02/2025
City Slip Release Date
November 25, 2025
Admit Card Release Date
December 3, 2025
Exam Date
December 10, 2025
Official Website
csbc.bihar.gov.in
How to Download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025?
Candidates can download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the Driver Constable (Advt. 02/2025) City Intimation Slip link.
- Now enter Registration ID/Mobile Number and Date of Birth.
- Download and save the slip for future reference.
