Bihar Police Driver Constable City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF - Link Here

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 on csbc.bihar.gov.in. The city slip informs candidates about the city of the exam so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 by providing their registration number and password.

The Bihar Police Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2025 for which the admit card will get released on December 3, 2025. The city slip helps candidates to plan their travel, reduce last-minute stress and prepare for the upcoming CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Exam.

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 OUT

The Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 has been released by CBSB to recruit eligible candidates for 4361 vacancies. Candidates who have applied under advertisement No. 02/2025 can now check their city of examination after logging into their account on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.