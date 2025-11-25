Bihar Police Driver Constable City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at csbc.bihar.gov.in, Download PDF - Link Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2025
By Mohd Salman
Nov 25, 2025, 17:51 IST

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025: CSBC has released the Bihar Police Driver city slip at csbc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check their exam city details for the Driver Constable recruitment written exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on 10 December 2025. The admit cards will be available from 3 December 2025.

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025
Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 on csbc.bihar.gov.in. The city slip informs candidates about the city of the exam so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 by providing their registration number and password.
The Bihar Police Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2025 for which the admit card will get released on December 3, 2025. The city slip helps candidates to plan their travel, reduce last-minute stress and prepare for the upcoming CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Exam.

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 OUT

The Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 has been released by CBSB to recruit eligible candidates for 4361 vacancies. Candidates who have applied under advertisement No. 02/2025 can now check their city of examination after logging into their account on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 Link Active

The Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 link is now active at csbc.bihar.gov.in, which allows candidates to check their examination city details. The Bihar Police Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the CSBC Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025

Click Here

CSBC Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025: Overview

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 for the recruitment of Driver Constables under Advertisement No. 02/2025. Check the table below for Bihar Police Driver City Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Body

CSBC (Central Selection Board of Constables)

Post Name

Driver Constable (Chalak Sipahi)

Total Vacancies

4,361

Advertisement No.

02/2025

City Slip Release Date

November 25, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

December 3, 2025

Exam Date

December 10, 2025

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025?

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Driver City Slip 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the Driver Constable (Advt. 02/2025) City Intimation Slip link.
  • Now enter Registration ID/Mobile Number and Date of Birth.
  • Download and save the slip for future reference.

 

