PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Extended for 750 Posts - Register Now at pnb.bank.in

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 25, 2025, 17:53 IST

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the registration process deadline for PNB LBO on the official website- pnb.bank.in. Get detailed information and the steps to apply online.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025
PNB LBO Recruitment 2025

PNB LBO 2025 Registration: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the registration process deadline for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 on the official website- pnb.bank.in. Initially, it was November 23, 2025, which is extended till December 01, 2025. PNB has released the notification PDF to recruit eligible candidates for 750 posts of Local Bank Officer (LBO). The PNB will tentatively conduct an online exam in December 2025/ January 2026.

Direct Link to PNB LBO 2025 Registration 2025

Punjab National Bank started the online registration for Local Bank Officer (LBO) on November 03. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the PNB LBO 2025.

PNB LBO 2025 Registration Link

Click here

PNB LBO 2025 Notification PDF

Download here

Steps to Apply for PNB LBO 2025 Registration

Candidates can apply online at the official website of the PNB LBO 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do PNB LBO 2025 Registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website- pnb.bank.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’

Step 3: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 4: Download the duly filled exam form

Step 5: Take a print of the same for future reference.

PNB LBO 2025: Important Dates

The VMOU has opened the online registration for the PNB LBO 2025. All the eligible candidates who have the required educational qualifications can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding PNB LBO 2025.

Event

Date

Starting of online application

November 03, 2025

Last date of application

December 01, 2025

Exam Date

December 2025/ January 2026

PNB LBO 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025, candidates need to confirm they meet all the eligibility standards. These criteria cover key requirements such as educational qualifications, relevant work experience, the designated age limit, and necessary language proficiency. Review the detailed requirements provided below.

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.

Work Experience

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age: 20 years

  • Maximum Age: 30 years

Age relaxation as per government norms.

Language Proficiency

Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking).

PNB Recruitment 2025: Overview

The PNB Recruitment 2025 Notification for Local Bank Officer has been released at pnb.bank.in. Candidates, the online application procedure for 750 vacancies started on November 3, 2025. Check the table below for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Organisation

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Post Name

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

Vacancies

750

Grade/Scale

Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I)

Application Start Date

November 3, 2025

Last Date to Apply

November 23, 2025

Eligibility

Graduation + 1 year experience in SCB/RRB

Age Limit

20-30 years (relaxation as per norms)

Selection Process

Online Test 

Psychometric Test

GD & Interview

Salary

Rs 48,480 – Rs 85,920 + allowances

Official Website

pnb.bank.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

