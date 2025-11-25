PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Extended for 750 Posts - Register Now at pnb.bank.in

PNB LBO 2025 Registration: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the registration process deadline for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 on the official website- pnb.bank.in. Initially, it was November 23, 2025, which is extended till December 01, 2025. PNB has released the notification PDF to recruit eligible candidates for 750 posts of Local Bank Officer (LBO). The PNB will tentatively conduct an online exam in December 2025/ January 2026.
Direct Link to PNB LBO 2025 Registration 2025
Punjab National Bank started the online registration for Local Bank Officer (LBO) on November 03. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the PNB LBO 2025.
|
PNB LBO 2025 Registration Link
|
PNB LBO 2025 Notification PDF
Steps to Apply for PNB LBO 2025 Registration
Candidates can apply online at the official website of the PNB LBO 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do PNB LBO 2025 Registration.
Step 1: Visit the official website- pnb.bank.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’
Step 3: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit.
Step 4: Download the duly filled exam form
Step 5: Take a print of the same for future reference.
PNB LBO 2025: Important Dates
The VMOU has opened the online registration for the PNB LBO 2025. All the eligible candidates who have the required educational qualifications can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding PNB LBO 2025.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Starting of online application
|
November 03, 2025
|
Last date of application
|
December 01, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
December 2025/ January 2026
PNB LBO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025, candidates need to confirm they meet all the eligibility standards. These criteria cover key requirements such as educational qualifications, relevant work experience, the designated age limit, and necessary language proficiency. Review the detailed requirements provided below.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute.
Work Experience
|
Age Limit
|
Age relaxation as per government norms.
|
Language Proficiency
|
Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking).
PNB Recruitment 2025: Overview
The PNB Recruitment 2025 Notification for Local Bank Officer has been released at pnb.bank.in. Candidates, the online application procedure for 750 vacancies started on November 3, 2025. Check the table below for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
|
Post Name
|
Local Bank Officer (LBO)
|
Vacancies
|
750
|
Grade/Scale
|
Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I)
|
Application Start Date
|
November 3, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
November 23, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation + 1 year experience in SCB/RRB
|
Age Limit
|
20-30 years (relaxation as per norms)
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test
Psychometric Test
GD & Interview
|
Salary
|
Rs 48,480 – Rs 85,920 + allowances
|
Official Website
|
pnb.bank.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation