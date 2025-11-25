PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date Extended for 750 Posts - Register Now at pnb.bank.in

PNB LBO 2025 Registration: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the registration process deadline for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 on the official website- pnb.bank.in. Initially, it was November 23, 2025, which is extended till December 01, 2025. PNB has released the notification PDF to recruit eligible candidates for 750 posts of Local Bank Officer (LBO). The PNB will tentatively conduct an online exam in December 2025/ January 2026. Direct Link to PNB LBO 2025 Registration 2025 Punjab National Bank started the online registration for Local Bank Officer (LBO) on November 03. The candidates can find the direct link provided below to apply online for the PNB LBO 2025. PNB LBO 2025 Registration Link Click here PNB LBO 2025 Notification PDF Download here Steps to Apply for PNB LBO 2025 Registration

Candidates can apply online at the official website of the PNB LBO 2025. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to do PNB LBO 2025 Registration. Step 1: Visit the official website- pnb.bank.in Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online Link’ Step 3: Fill in all the required details, pay the fee and click on submit. Step 4: Download the duly filled exam form Step 5: Take a print of the same for future reference. PNB LBO 2025: Important Dates The VMOU has opened the online registration for the PNB LBO 2025. All the eligible candidates who have the required educational qualifications can apply online. Here you can find the important dates regarding PNB LBO 2025. Event Date Starting of online application November 03, 2025 Last date of application December 01, 2025 Exam Date December 2025/ January 2026

PNB LBO 2025 Eligibility Criteria Before applying for the PNB LBO Recruitment 2025, candidates need to confirm they meet all the eligibility standards. These criteria cover key requirements such as educational qualifications, relevant work experience, the designated age limit, and necessary language proficiency. Review the detailed requirements provided below. Educational Qualification Candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognised university/institute. Work Experience Age Limit Minimum Age: 20 years

Maximum Age: 30 years Age relaxation as per government norms. Language Proficiency Candidates must be proficient in the local language of the state they apply for (reading, writing, and speaking). PNB Recruitment 2025: Overview The PNB Recruitment 2025 Notification for Local Bank Officer has been released at pnb.bank.in. Candidates, the online application procedure for 750 vacancies started on November 3, 2025. Check the table below for PNB LBO Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights