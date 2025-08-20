CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025, Difficulty Level and Questions Asked

Day 1 of the AP High Court Exam 2025 has been successfully conducted. The exam, held for 1621 vacancies, commenced today and will continue till August 24. Check here the detailed AP High Court exam analysis, section-wise difficulty level, and memory-based questions.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 20, 2025, 18:12 IST
AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has concluded Day 1 of the AP High Court exam at various centres across the state. Many candidates who appeared, as well as those planning to appear in the coming days, are eager to know how the paper was, which topics were covered, and the expected cut-off marks. To help you with these details, we have shared a comprehensive AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025 here.

By going through the AP High Court Exam Analysis 20 August 2025, you will get insights into the section-wise difficulty level and memory-based questions. This will provide you with a clear idea of the topics that may be asked in the upcoming exam days.

AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025

As Day 1 of the AP High Court Exam 2025 has been successfully conducted, it is time for a detailed analysis. The exam is being held to fill 1621 vacancies across ten different posts, including Office Subordinate, Typist, Junior Assistant, Copyist, Record Assistant, Examiner, Field Assistant, Driver, and Process Server. The AP High Court Exam 2025 commenced on August 20 and will conclude on August 24. To help candidates prepare effectively, we have provided a comprehensive section-wise analysis along with a list of AP High Court memory-based questions.

AP High Court Difficulty Level 

Based on candidates' feedback, the overall difficulty level of the exam is easy to moderate. You can check the section-wise difficulty level in the table below.

Subjects

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge

Easy

General English

Easy to Moderate

Mental Ability

Easy to Moderate

AP High Court Memory Based Questions

As per the feedback received from the aspirants, we have compiled a list of memory-based questions here. These questions are derived from the candidates' memory and may not reflect the exact wording of the actual exam.

  • Bihu dance is associated with which state?

  • Koli is the folk dance of which state?

  • Which is the world’s largest plateau?

  • Videshi Vidyanidhi

  • Kalyanamastu programme has been renamed as?

  • Cochin International Airport

  • Who is the Chief Minister of New Delhi?

  • Five year planning

  • Water management

  • MPC (Monetary Policy Committee)

  • Name the largest freshwater lake in India.

  • Where is the headquarters of ISRO located?

  • Which country is the largest exporter of dragon fruit?

