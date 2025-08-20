AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has concluded Day 1 of the AP High Court exam at various centres across the state. Many candidates who appeared, as well as those planning to appear in the coming days, are eager to know how the paper was, which topics were covered, and the expected cut-off marks. To help you with these details, we have shared a comprehensive AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025 here.

By going through the AP High Court Exam Analysis 20 August 2025, you will get insights into the section-wise difficulty level and memory-based questions. This will provide you with a clear idea of the topics that may be asked in the upcoming exam days.

AP High Court Exam Analysis 2025

As Day 1 of the AP High Court Exam 2025 has been successfully conducted, it is time for a detailed analysis. The exam is being held to fill 1621 vacancies across ten different posts, including Office Subordinate, Typist, Junior Assistant, Copyist, Record Assistant, Examiner, Field Assistant, Driver, and Process Server. The AP High Court Exam 2025 commenced on August 20 and will conclude on August 24. To help candidates prepare effectively, we have provided a comprehensive section-wise analysis along with a list of AP High Court memory-based questions.