RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Check 592 Trains Clerk Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2020 Exam to fill 35208 vacancies under Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts. RRB NTPC Exam will be conducted only after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

In this article we are going to discuss the details of Trains Clerk Posts including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Trains Clerk comes under the category of undergraduate Post (592 vacancies).

Recent Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

RRB NTPC 2020: Trains Clerk Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

As per 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Trains Clerk along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB NTPC – Trains Clerk Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Post Name Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Trains Clerk (Undergraduate Post) 2 19900 592

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2020: Trains Clerk Job Profile and Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Trains Clerk are:

a) Maintaining General Records related to Trains and their Conditions

b) Keeping track record of the number of coaches in trains

Check RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 – CBT 1 & 2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 2020: Trains Clerk Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Trains Clerk have scope of promotion and growth opportunities in future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Clerk cum Typist in Indian Railways:

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Free Study Material

Get RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC 2020: Trains Clerk Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Trains Clerk Posts:

RRB NTPC - Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Trains Clerk 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage).

RRB NTPC 2020: Trains Clerk Age Limit

Below is the Category-wise Age Limit for the Trains Clerk Posts:

RRB NTPC – Trains Clerk Age Limit Details Category Age Limit General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Typing Skill Test for 11000+ Graduate & Undergraduate Posts

RRB NTPC 2020: Trains Clerk Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Trains Clerk Posts:

RRB NTPC – Trains Clerk Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards A-3 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 2D), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Medical Exam Details

RRB NTPC Trains Clerk Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Clerk cum Typist can offer you a decent government job and good salary package.

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020, RRB MI 2020 New Vacancies Update-Railways to Surrender 50% Non-Safety Posts to create New Safety Category Posts

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details