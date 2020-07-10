RRB NTPC 2020 Medical Test for 35208 Vacancies: Check Medical Standards like Fitness & Vision Details for RRB NTPC Recruitment

RRB NTPC 2020 Medical Test for 35208 Vacancies: Last year, more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Railways will conduct RRB NTPC 2020 Exam after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids.

During the final stage of the RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process, Railways will conduct the Medical Examination of Shortlisted candidates in different Zones of RRBs. Let’s look at the details of Medical Standards including General fitness & Vision for various Posts under RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment.

Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the prescribed Medical Standards for the post(s) for which they have applied. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each post. Candidates found medically unsuitable for the applied post(s) shall not be given any alternative appointment.

Post Name Level in 7th CPC Medical Standards Commercial Apprentice (CA) 6 B2 Station Master 6 A2 Goods Guard 5 A2 Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist 5 C2 Senior Clerk-Cum-typist 5 C2 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5 B2 Senior Time Keeper 5 C2 Traffic Assistant 4 A2 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 B2 Accounts Clerk Cum Typist 2 C2 Junior Clerk Cum Typist 2 C2 Junior Time Keeper 2 C2 Trains Clerk 2 A3

There shall be two-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Skill Test - Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper). Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there shall be two-stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

Candidates called for document verification will have to pass requisite medical fitness test(s) conducted by the Railway Administration to ensure that the candidates are medically fit to carry out the duties connected with the post(s) opted by them. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff. The medical standards are outlined below:

MEDICAL STANDARD GENERAL FITNESS VISION STANDARDS A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses ((No fogging test), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision A-3 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 2D), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision B-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Field of Vision (Binocular Vision), etc. C-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn: 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

Note: The above medical standards are indicative and not exhaustive and apply to candidates in general. The candidates are advised to read Chapter 5 of Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) Volume I which can also be accessed at www.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who have undergone Lasik surgery or any other surgery procedure to correct refractory error are not eligible for the post having Medical Standard A-2, A-3 and B-2.

Different Medical standards shall apply to Ex-Servicemen as detailed in Para 534 of Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) Volume I, which may be accessed at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

