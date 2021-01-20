RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check General Science (GS) - Biology/Physics/Chemistry Questions with Answers

Created On: Jan 20, 2021 19:59 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 CBT Exam has been commenced from 16th January 2021 and will be conducted till 30th January 2021 for around 27 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.  

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Exam Updates:

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Science (GS) Section (Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry) Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions

1. What is the scientific name of Wheat?

Answer: Triticum

2. Which gland secretes Growth hormone?

Answer: Pituitary Gland

3. Study of Birds is called:

Answer: Ornithology

4. Food Digestive System in series-> Ingestion, Ejestion, Digestion

5. What is measured using Voltmeter?

Answer: Direct or alternating electric current

6. What is Plaster of Paris?

Answer: Calcium Sulfate Hemihydrate

7. Who discovered Electron?

Answer: J.J. Thomson

8. Chemical formula of Vinegar:

Answer: PH value is  2.5 and Chemical formula is CH₃COOH

9. When was Chandrayan 1 Launched?

Answer: 22 October 2008 - Chandrayaan-1, India's first mission to Moon, was launched successfully on October 22, 2008 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The spacecraft was orbiting around the Moon at a height of 100 km from the lunar surface for chemical, mineralogical and photo-geologic mapping of the Moon.

10. In 1921, Albert Einstein got a noble prize in which field?

Answer: Physics

11. How many Nuclear Power Plants are there in India?

Answer: 7

