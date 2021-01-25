RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 CBT Exam has been commenced from 16th January 2021 and will be conducted till 30th January 2021 for around 27 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 Exam will be conducted from 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021 for around 28 Lakh candidates.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions

1. Black Pagoda is located in:

Answer: Orissa (Konark Sun Temple)

2. Ghoomar Dance belongs to which Indian State?

Answer: Rajasthan

3. Kathakali Dance belongs to which Indian State?

Answer: Kerala

4. Which dam is built on Narmada river?

Answer: Sardar Sarovar

5. Where is the Marine National Park located?

Answer: Gujarat - Marine National Park in the Gulf of Kutch is situated on the southern shore of the Gulf of Kutch in the Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat state, India.

6. Jantar Mantar is located in:

Answer: Delhi

7. Saffron City of India:

Answer: Pampore, J&K

8. Agmark Head Office in India:

Answer: The AGMARK Head Office at Faridabad (Haryana) is legally enforced in India by the Agricultural Produce (Grading and Marking) Act of 1937 (and amended in 1986)

9. Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project is part of which river?

Answer: Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project is a river interlinking project which connects Godavari River to Krishna River.

10. Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) is in:

Answer: Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, India

11. 2nd Highest Peak Of Himalaya:

Answer: K2

12. Which of the following states does not share a boundary with Nepal?

Answer: Indian states that share borders with Nepal are Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal and Bihar.

13. Red Data Book is for:

Answer: The Red Data Book is the state document established for documenting rare and endangered species of animals, plants and fungi as well as some local sub-species that exist within the territory of the state or country

14. How many Nuclear Power Plants are there in India?

Answer: 7

15. What connects the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean?

Answer: Panama Canal

16. Taklamakan Desert is in:

Answer: The Taklamakan Desert is a desert in Southwest Xinjiang in Northwest China

17. Origin of Gulf Stream:

Answer: The Gulf Stream is a powerful, warm, and swift Atlantic Ocean current that originates at the tip of Florida, and follows the eastern coastlines of the United States and Newfoundland before crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

18. Maximum no of tigers are found in which national park?

Answer: Kanha National Park

19. International rice research center is located in:

Answer: Manila, Philippines

20. Keoladeo National Park is located at?

Answer: Bharatpur, Rajasthan

21. Victoria Falls is on which river?

Answer: Zambezi River

22. Longest Railway Line is in which State of India?

Answer: Assam - India's longest train journey begins at Dibrugarh in Assam, and ends at the country's southernmost point — Kanyakumari, in Tamil Nadu.

23. Which states are connected by golden triangle tourism?

Answer: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan - India's Golden Triangle is the route between Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. It's named for the almost-equilateral triangle that the three cities make when plotted on a map. Starting in the capital, Delhi, and taking in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

24. Which railway line is parallel to Arabian Sea?

Answer: Konkan Railways - The Konkan Railways passes through 3 states of India – Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka. It runs along the Indian west coast parallel to Arabian Sea and Western Ghats.

25. Kuna is the currency of which country?

Answer: Croatia

26. Who gave the term Geography?

Answer: Eratosthenese - The term geography was first coined by Eratosthenese, a Greek scholar (276-194 BC.). The word has been derived from two roots from Greek language geo (earth) and graphos (description).

27. Hornbill festival is celebrated in which Indian State?

Answer: Nagaland

28. Which is the longest national highway?

Answer: National Highway 44

29. National Highway 44 connect which 2 places in India?

Answer: Srinagar in the north and ends in Kanyakumari in the south

30. Which city is called the city of pearls?

Answer: Hyderabad

31. Where is the headquarters of UN?

Answer: New York, New York, United States

32. Where is the United Nations University Located?

Answer: Tokyo, Japan

33. Headquarters of International Court of Justice:

Answer: Hague - The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is the main judicial organ of the UN. It was established in June 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations and began work in April 1946. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

34. Which of the following countries does not share a land boundary with India?

Answer: Sri Lanka

35. According to census 2011 which state has the lowest population density?

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh