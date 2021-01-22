RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check History GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 CBT Exam has been commenced from 16th January 2021 and will be conducted till 30th January 2021 for around 27 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 Exam will be conducted from 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021 for around 28 Lakh candidates.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions

1. Name of SBI before 1955:

Answer: On 1 July 1955, the Imperial Bank of India became the State Bank of India

2. Governor General at the time of Rowlatt Act:

Answer: Lord Chelmsford

3. Panchayati Raj First Started in which Indian State?

Answer: Rajasthan - The Panchayat Raj System was first adopted by the state of Rajasthan in Nagaur district on 2nd Oct 1959.

4. First UN Secretary General:

Answer: Trygve Lie

5. First Lok Sabha Speaker:

Answer: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar

6. Third Anglo Mysore War was fought between:

Answer: The Third Anglo–Mysore War (1790–1792) was a conflict in South India between the Kingdom of Mysore and the East India Company, Kingdom of Travancore, Maratha Empire, and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

7. First Women President of INC:

Answer: Annie Besant was the first woman President of the Indian National Congress.

8. Who was India’s Prime Minister in 1977-79?

Answer: Morarji Desai

9. When did Mahatma Gandhi came to India from Africa?

Answer: January 9, 1915 - After over 21 years stay in South Africa, Gandhi returned to India on January 9, 1915 with his wife Kasturba.

10. After Jallianwala Bagh Massacre which commission was formed by British Government?

Answer: Hunter Commission

11. Newspaper Launched by Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa:

Answer: Indian Opinion

12. Who Designed Gateway of India?

Answer: George Wittet

13. Which of the following policy was introduced by Lord Dalhousie?

Answer: Policy of Annexation

14. What was the seal on the Harappan Civilization coin?

Answer: Unicorn Seal

15. Champaran Movement Year:

Answer: 1917

16. The Lucknow session of Indian National Congress that took place in 1916 was presided by:

Answer: Ambika Charan Majumdar

17. Red Fort of Agra was built by:

Answer: Shah Jahan - The construction of the Agra fort was started around 1565, when the initial structures were built by the Mughal Emperor Akbar, and subsequently taken over by his grandson Shah Jahan, who added most of the marble creations to the fort.

18. The slogan “Do or Die” given by:

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi

19. Who established the city of Fatehabad?

Answer: Firoz Shah Tughlak

20. When was the first round table conference held?

Answer: 1930

21. When did the Portuguese capture Goa?

Answer: 1512

22. Who wrote Ain-i-Akbari?

Answer: Abu'l-Fazl ibn Mubarak

23. Who gave the slogan - “Inquilab Zindabad”?

Answer: Maulana Hasrat Mohani in 1921, it was popularized by Bhagat Singh.

24. Father of Green Revolution in India:

Answer: M.S. Swaminathan - In the late 1960s, M.S. Swaminathan, a plant geneticist, helped design and lead the Green Revolution, a huge development effort that in just a few years brought food self-sufficiency to India, which had suffered from deadly famines for decades.

25. Formation of Maharashtra and Guajrat:

Answer: 1st May 1960

26. One question related to the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”:

Answer: Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan was a slogan of the second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965 at a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

27. Clement Atlee came to India through which commission?

Answer: Simon Commission

28. Visva-Bharati University was established by whom?

Answer: Rabindra Nath Tagore