RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check Sports & Awards GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam Memory Based Questions: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam has been commenced from 28th December 2020. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35208 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted for around 23 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021 and for around 27 Lakh Candidates in Phase-2, i.e., from 16th January to 30th January 2021.

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Knowledge - Sports & Awards Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 General Knowledge (Sports & Awards) Memory Based Questions with Answer

1. Who is the ICC Cricketer of the year 2020?

Answer: Virat Kohli

2. First international cricket match was played between:

Answer: The first ever international cricket game was played between the USA and Canada in 1844 at the St George's Cricket Club in New York and in 1859 a team of leading English professionals visited North America on the first-ever overseas tour.

3. When did Indian Hockey Team last won Gold medal in which Olympic?

Answer: 29th July 1980

4. Karnam Malleswari is associated with which sport?

Answer: Weightlifting

5. How many players are there in a game of Kho Kho?

Answer: 12 Players

6. First Indian lady to won gold in Asian Games:

Answer: Kamaljeet Sandhu

7. First Indian hockey player to awarded Padmashri:

Answer: Balbir Singh Dosanjh

8. Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize in which year?

Answer: 1913

9. Who was the 2015 French Open Winner?

Answer: Stan Wawrinka (Men’s Single) and Serena Williams (Women’s Single)

10. Australian Open 2020 Women's Champion:

Answer: Sofia Kenin

11. India’s Flag Bearer of Asian Games 2018:

Answer: Neeraj Chopra

12. Who was the Winner of the T20 World Cup 2007?

Answer: India

13. Nobel Prize for Peace in 2019 was given to:

Answer: Abiy Ahmed Ali

14. The United Nations Sasakawa Award 2019:

Answer: Pramod Kumar Mishra - The United Nations Sasakawa Award is the most prestigious international award in the area of Disaster Risk Management.

15. Largest Cricket Stadium of India:

Answer: Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

16. Which state will organize Khelo Games?

Answer: Haryana will host the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

17. Common Wealth Games 2022 will be hosted by which country?

Answer: Birmingham, England

18. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 given to:

Answer: Rohit Sharma (Cricket), Mariyappan Thangavelu (Paralympic high jump), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling) and Rani Rampal (Hockey)

19. Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 was going to be hosted by:

Answer: The seventh Commonwealth Youth Games were scheduled to take place from August 1 to 7 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago and is now postponed to 2023.

20. 55th Jnanpith Award was given to:

Answer: Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri

21. IPL 2020 was hosted by which country?

Answer: UAE

22. Khelo India 2020 was held in:

Answer: Guwahati, Assam, India