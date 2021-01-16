RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Phase-1 (28 Dec 2020 to 13 Jan 2021): Check Categorywise (Gen/OBC/EWS/SC/ST) Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff for RRB NTPC CBT

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Phase-1 (28 Dec 2020 to 13 Jan 2021): Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam (Phase-1) held from 28th December 2020 to 13th January 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-1 held for over 23 Lakh candidates.

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Phase-1 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Railways is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT (Phase-1: 28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2021 Exam

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-1: 28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021)

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 28th Dec 2020 to 13th Jan 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Moderate) General 73 to 78 Marks 68 to 72 Marks OBC 68 to 72 Marks 63 to 68 Marks EWS 63 to 68 Marks 58 to 62 Marks SC 58 to 62 Marks 53 to 58 Marks ST 53 to 58 Marks 50 to 55 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and on the basis of the difficulty level of the exam.

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC 2016 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2016 AHMEDABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Cut Off marks Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off Marks General OBC SC ST 77.49 70.47 62.85 47.02 Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Mains) Cut off Classification UR SC ST OBC Community-wise 72.30113 61.94444 53.52368 69.06363 Ex-Servicemen 40.03882 31.43370 32.47853 30.24264 RRB NTPC Cut off for Document Verification (Ahmedabad) Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice 83.63234 79.22536 82.95076 — 72.68955 — 70.18451 — Traffic Apprentice 80.73393 79.15580 72.78220 69.00234 59.84040 — 71.94841 — Goods Guard 79.02744 77.97534 71.05561 65.93043 58.30566 — — — Assistant Station Master 74.22091 73.52522 67.72263 62.41901 39.72364 — — —

Click here to know the RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria

RRB NTPC 2016 AJMER CUT-OFF

RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 77.39 70.93 62.13 59.74 RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-NWR Community-wise 76.74727 67.00866 66.33096 74.67251 Ex-Servicemen 43.01896 43.84765 44.40803 43.02636 ASM-WCR Community-wise 74.77002 66.15341 65.88943 74.10456 Ex-Servicemen 40.66690 40.30960 40.82150 40.00084 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NWR Community-wise 88.03160 79.99212 75.24839 86.15630 Ex-Servicemen 67.19103 — — 70.73412 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR Community-wise — — 73.82060 85.01501 RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – NWR 86.99687 85.25905 81.20036 — — — — — Traffic Apprentice – NWR 80.71728 80.00000 76.01184 78.36412 63.88164 — — — Goods Guard – NWR 79.55990 79.28650 73.99444 72.14681 56.29840 — 62.85885 — Goods Guard – WCR 78.88889 78.48332 73.25265 71.30624 54.13283 — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NWR — — 80.92696 79.15155 — — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR — 85.53505 — 76.27899 — — — — Assistant Station Master – NWR 75.66128 75.21859 69.90779 69.23979 46.21672 — — — Assistant Station Master – WCR 75.28483 75.00932 69.74336 69.64055 52.08146 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 ALLAHABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Allahabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 77.49 70.47 62.85 47.02 RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – NCR 87.27741 86.72583 80.00000 74.72223 73.52591 —- 77.35805 —- Commercial Apprentice – NR —- —- —- —- —- —- 77.35745 —- Traffic Apprentice – NCR 82.78692 81.28477 75.14268 70.02908 64.40822 —- 76.42293 —- Traffic Apprentice – NR 82.71825 81.24153 74.97881 69.96863 64.40123 —- 75.14268 —- Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NCR 87.25776 85.00000 82.18094 71.51009 72.88722 75.55943 77.07321 —- Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR —- —- —- —- —- 66.94444 76.43947 —- Goods Guard – NCR 80.99685 80.38268 73.61111 68.08981 61.90667 —- 70.01368 68.40294 Goods Guard – NR 81.21005 80.72334 73.56324 67.56575 61.74341 —- —- —- Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NCR 90.17083 —- 82.03741 75.84726 —- —- 80.27691 —- Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DLW —- —- 77.50000 73.65447 64.16667 65.76585 —- —- Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NCR 90.65258 89.20793 79.27413 73.68556 —- 65.83333 76.40001 64.25623 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR —- 86.07508 —- 71.51009 —- 68.65141 —- —- Assistant Station Master – NCR 76.77398 76.17799 71.21066 67.32964 51.05018 —- 67.91044 —- Assistant Station Master – NR 76.65529 76.08928 71.38919 67.31102 50.98999 —- 68.10828 —-

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 2016 BANGALORE CUT-OFF

RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Bangalore NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 64.97 57.28 47.80 44.82 RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice 74.95762 71.71277 61.60117 61.47897 57.43203 — — — Traffic Apprentice 71.01350 70.01413 60.97976 60.80977 49.23860 — — — Goods Guard 69.75115 68.96711 60.22409 58.48371 47.92369 — 41.16294 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist 77.03082 — 66.10645 61.06332 57.65400 49.74756 — 40.08724 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist — 76.32569 69.01713 — 58.54342 51.99400 — 37.60864 Assistant Station Master 67.24949 66.51593 56.26072 56.67525 39.83265 — — —

Click here to get the RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

RRB NTPC 2016 BHOPAL CUT-OFF

RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 72.90 66.31 58.61 51.16 RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-WCR Community-wise 78.69212 69.11089 64.35545 76.40258 Ex-Servicemen 40.30163 42.48040 25.33730 30.00000 ASM – WR Community-wise 76.18933 66.99921 61.98671 74.65765 Ex-Servicemen 48.99793 — — 33.05556 JAA – WCR Community-wise 84.57454 75.90572 69.40410 — Ex-Servicemen 40.30163 42.48040 — 43.11447 PWD – VH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. LV) 54.54326 — — 44.32644 PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL,BL,MW) 58.05556 — 65.68889 58.33333 PWD – HH 38.33333 — 30.27778 31.38889 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR Community-wise 84.90594 74.10547 67.25761 82.09774 RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice- WR — — 78.94637 — — — — — Traffic Apprentice – WCR 77.99564 76.48537 69.56693 64.35545 32.65249 — — — Traffic Apprentice – WR 77.99564 — — — — — — — Goods Guard – WCR 76.11017 75.27032 67.77778 62.80282 30.11625 — — — Goods Guard – WR 75.88300 75.21258 67.94602 62.80282 25.33730 — — — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WCR 87.49860 — 81.56163 69.40410 44.16065 72.28118 62.28328 45.01665 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR 88.52117 83.06020 80.55556 68.77760 — — — — Assistant Station Master – WCR 74.37500 73.94333 67.55556 64.39070 40.50000 — — — Assistant Station Master – WR 73.53445 73.61806 68.09663 64.24540 — — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 BHUBANESHWAR CUT-OFF

RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 71.91 65.76 53.09 48.79 RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ECOR Community-wise 75.56132 63.76413 56.70079 72.57976 Ex-Servicemen 57.21062 59.89160 — 57.38172 JAA – ECOR Community-wise 83.30498 72.08588 62.73654 — Ex-Servicemen 66.54634 — — 76.15519 PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL, BL, MW ) 67.50000 65.33439 — 65.55556 PWD – HH 48.06719 — — 48.57190 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR Community-wise — 69.64984 — 81.50451 Ex-Servicemen 69.38622 — — — RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice 85.27778 81.90260 73.74105 71.70879 70.83783 — — — Traffic Apprentice 77.16905 75.55556 66.26386 59.81744 59.51527 — 68.90692 55.22935 Goods Guard 74.89066 74.03138 64.56897 58.35276 55.81203 — 53.15678 Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist 83.49472 — 73.05556 — 72.18724 — 68.52371 49.31494 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist — — — — — — — — Assistant Station Master 72.47921 72.77083 62.83798 58.69851 59.19234 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 BILASPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 68.79 60.70 51.49 50.07 RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – SECR Community-wise 78.84623 — 56.76624 76.15628 Ex-Servicemen 43.33537 — — 45.27778 ASM – CR Community-wise 69.58289 58.55604 50.72117 66.85176 Ex-Servicemen 41.72557 35.92197 — 36.09433 JAA – SECR Community-wise 81.38889 67.57520 60.29594 — Ex-Servicemen 47.87203 — — — PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL,) 46.11111 48.26675 — 45.67865 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SECR Community-wise 81.09963 66.85176 — 79.65566 RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – CR 79.65566 77.62362 68.72311 66.18434 56.10559 — 59.72223 — Commercial Apprentice – SECR 81.58108 80.1476 69.36379 — — — — — Traffic Apprentice – CR 78.14852 77.94452 66.85176 — 50.37719 — — — Traffic Apprentice – SECR 78.84623 — 67.22223 — — — — — Goods Guard – CR 77.17898 75.86039 66.29354 61.94444 50.34857 — 48.41292 — Goods Guard – SECR 77.99813 77.60882 66.81903 — — — — — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SECR 86.94795 — 67.05872 — 61.62672 — 61.5486 — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SECR 83.31947 81.38889 — — — — — — Assistant Station Master – CR 71.11903 70.30653 62.65972 57.95762 52.20543 — — — Assistant Station Master – SECR 77.4481 76.5551 — 63.95716 — — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 CHANDIGARH CUT-OFF

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off General OBC SC ST 82.27 71.47 71.87 46.71 RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-NR Community-wise 80.71006 72.78160 54.64997 77.52533 Ex-Servicemen 56.77359 57.01907 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL) 64.41207 71.55135 75.32037 PWD – HH 50.27046 55.51591 53.41309 Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR Community-wise 89.47331 78.97027 71.80889 86.55760 Ex-Servicemen 66.14369 — — 65.56649 PWD –(VH,OH,HH) 63.33333 71.55135 — 69.45685 Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR (Store) Community-wise — — — — Ex-Servicemen 64.86056 — — 64.68807 PWD – (VH,OH,HH) 62.44492 — 64.12637 64.71864 RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice – NR 84.22176 81.43973 78.77336 74.69555 66.63667 — — — Goods Guard – NR 82.76392 80.58760 78.27587 70.44002 64.68807 — 65.27788 69.45685 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR 95.81306 — 81.45599 — 76.90100 — 71.55135 85.86783 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NRStore — — — — 67.83267 84.55984 68.96879 — Assistant Station Master – NR 76.92093 76.45745 71.74004 60.79090 60.35274 — 69.59999 —

RRB NTPC 2016 CHENNAI CUT-OFF

RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Chennai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off Classification General (UR) OBC SC ST Community-wise 72.14812 69.11660 57.67706 46.84634 Ex-Servicemen 40.01006 30.00463 32.64860 60.23607 PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind) 52.62176 50.43536 64.35685 49.76753 PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –

combined for all OH vacancy posts) 49.15938 49.18501 49.53895 49.32054 PWD – HH 42.53628 42.53628 43.80820 43.71148 RRB Chennai NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-SR Community-wise 69.62176 60.48437 55.88332 69.46779 Ex-Servicemen 40.17130 31.63173 — 30.12926 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL) 50.70028 50.86333 52.21284 50.98040 JAA – ICF Community-wise 77.28432 70.19164 64.60617 — Ex-Servicemen 49.29972 — — 47.29885 PWD – OHV (Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL) 65.09110 — — 59.99945 JAA – SR Community-wise 76.55772 69.06829 64.42577 —- Ex-Servicemen 46.90665 48.28626 —- 48.36141 PWD – VH (Low vision) 42.00371 36.24471 37.65284 48.02448 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OL, BL, MW) 58.52543 59.75700 — 57.46858 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ICF Community-wise — — — — Ex-Servicemen — — — — PWD – VH (Low vision, Blind) 55.87767 — — 55.87767 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL ) 59.01894 — — 58.23363 PWD – HH 53.93797 43.86493 — 29.55693 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SR Community-wise 76.77332 69.89850 64.36378 — Ex-Servicemen 49.57371 — — 49.85689 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OL) 57.99700 — — 60.50420 PWD – HH 43.26977 — — 28.14129 RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – SR 74.98708 74.48404 70.58824 65.03971 49.81617 — 63.89612 46.09926 Traffic Apprentice – SR 74.30455 74.04953 66.85440 64.42577 46.90665 — 60.85135 — Goods Guard – SR 73.49605 73.49605 66.57767 63.46908 46.21849 — 59.84647 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – ICF 78.47729 — 71.55891 64.84863 62.75149 — 59.75700 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SR 79.63493 — 72.11238 65.82503 47.01270 57.08994 61.62465 — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SR 78.77645 — 73.15467 65.39488 55.61911 — 60.50420 43.26977 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – ICF — — — — — 60.85135 60.46221 43.00645 Assistant Station Master – SR 70.50347 70.25938 63.74873 62.13742 44.59559 — 55.20627 —

RRB NTPC 2016 GORAKHPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 77.43 69.01 56.63 47.67 RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC JAA – NER Community-wise 87.92405 71.66667 — 82.82077 Ex-Servicemen 60.55540 —- —- 64.05425 Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – NEr Community-wise 83.02692 70.65787 69.00058 81.30420 Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO Community-wise — — 65.03757 —- RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – NER 81.59607 79.67548 71.38889 69.99504 65.71114 — 58.06237 — Traffic Apprentice – NER 80.27778 79.60731 70.83333 69.34186 64.87328 — — — Goods Guard – NER 79.67548 79.27585 70.45901 69.00058 — — — — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NER 89.90189 — 73.66288 — 64.05425 — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NER 84.05508 82.92192 70.65787 71.21765 — — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO — — — 66.66667 — — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 GUWAHATI CUT-OFF

RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 66.44 57.11 52.53 52.91 RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-NFR Community-wise 66.39403 58.01666 55.80275 62.41644 Ex-Servicemen 40.14846 30.23346 33.03102 32.50000 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NFR Community-wise 80.10006 70.47669 67.50000 76.99257 Ex-Servicemen 45.68197 — — 45.27778 RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice – NFR 75.93438 73.27371 68.47660 66.79987 32.50000 — 58.64922 55.17021 Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NFR 79.85324 74.72223 71.52036 71.38889 45.27778 — — Goods Guard – NFR 74.06568 72.34799 67.63824 65.55556 33.03102 — 37.03582 — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NFR 83.01624 77.30939 70.71223 70.43277 — — — — Assistant Station Master – NFR 69.79037 68.78667 62.98322 59.77236 52.00695 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 JAMMU CUT-OFF

RRB Jammu NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Jammu NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off Classification General (UR) OBC SC ST Community-wise 68.72860 50.88949 52.27079 38.05735 Ex-Servicemen 40.10345 40.64693 33.57867 27.96870 PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind) 41.83752 64.28853 — —- PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –

combined for all OH vacancy posts) 38.14337 28.29281 29.36235 25.30755 PWD – HH 53.18326 — — — RRB Jammu NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – NR Community-wise 68.61111 57.22223 45.27778 61.74118 Ex-Servicemen 42.77925 — 37.91904 30.28407 PWD –OH 40.28620 — — 38.05556 JAA – RCF Community-wise — — 52.23367 72.22223 Ex-Servicemen — — 37.91904 30.28407 PWD – (VH,OH,HH) (Combined for all eligible disability viz. Low

Vision, OL, BL,MW, HH) — — — 35.89540 Sr. Clerk cum Typist- DMW Community-wise 79.35737 68.61111 52.30809 72.34171 RRB Jammu NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice – NR 76.42176 70.42170 68.44266 60.00000 46.20591 — 50.20426 — Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR 76.65244 71.66667 66.77655 59.30426 46.94444 — 38.05556 — Goods Guard – NR 74.61197 68.44982 66.82821 56.78206 37.91904 — 41.56421 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – RCF — — — — — 50.28773 44.29807 — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DMW 76.97183 71.24258 59.22069 — — — — Assistant Station Master – NR 69.65797 66.93060 61.99935 53.53647 — — 47.88784 —

RRB NTPC 2016 KOLKATA CUT-OFF

RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 79.50 71.53 67.07 52.92 RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ER Community-wise 76.50360 69.76131 61.76157 73.95128 Ex-Servicemen 51.95267 52.26510 — 52.08870 Traffic Assistant – MR Community-wise 74.71851 68.56307 56.67840 72.75113 Ex-Servicemen 48.66685 50.86063 51.11111 48.71171 JAA – SER Community-wise 90.59166 77.07079 — 83.48090 Ex-Servicemen 67.98288 — — 69.76131 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER Community-wise 85.95437 77.94740 70.83179 — Ex-Servicemen 67.74176 — — 69.22636 PWD – VH, OH, HH 56.34816 60.28542 — 57.49272 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW Community-wise 84.69871 76.78719 69.74241 83.24130 Ex-Servicemen — — — — Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER Community-wise 85.29491 76.76760 68.93780 82.57104 Ex-Servicemen 67.35690 67.58081 — — RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR SC ST OBC ExS VH OH HH CA (Commercial Apprentice) – ER 83.61111 76.41304 69.74241 81.46982 67.98288 — — — TA (Traffic Apprentice) – ER 81.63374 76.22002 68.93780 80.12743 67.58081 — — — ECRC (Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk) – SER 84.44563 76.24785 68.93780 83.24130 69.83483 — 70.26462 73.88889 Goods Guard – ER 80.44314 75.08565 67.66500 79.37488 66.07558 — — — JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER — — — 83.88829 74.97633 — — — Sr. Clerk – CLW 86.71286 79.42670 — 83.78577 — — — — Sr. Clerk – ER 87.30538 80.01000 — — 69.22636 — 65.91246 — Sr. Clerk – SER — — 68.93780 83.79278 67.58081 — — — ASM (Assistant Station Master) – ER 74.23732 70.14036 61.92060 74.17646 55.61833 — — — Traffic Assistant – MR 74.00068 69.79861 61.47434 73.88195 53.36696 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 MALDA CUT-OFF

RRB Malda NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Malda NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 61.87 48.42 43.11 31.89 RRB Malda NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – SER Community-wise 62.46738 50.67120 42.01681 57.31633 Ex-Servicemen 43.67288 38.09742 — 31.97849 PWD – OH 47.84944 47.01200 — 49.33631 PWD – HH 42.36117 — 41.88913 42.55913 JAA – SER Community-wise 76.31506 — — 73.01027 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER Community-wise 75.13634 66.47947 55.64571 73.90780 Ex-Servicemen 48.53615 38.09742 — 51.62365 RRB Malda NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH CA (Commercial Apprentice) – SER 73.16046 70.83401 65.19872 54.84680 54.27547 — 66.39819 — Goods Guard – SER 70.32171 68.87834 63.57269 51.69695 32.72049 — 56.39522 57.70308 JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER — 75.01727 — — — — — — Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – SER 77.31092 73.01027 — 58.92408 — — — — ASM (Assistant Station Master) – SER 67.43382 66.52223 59.71410 54.96792 42.19744 — 61.05745 —

RRB NTPC 2016 MUMBAI CUT-OFF

RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Mumbai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 77.05 70.21 63.60 54.95 RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice – CR 83.28615 81.70540 76.30979 73.68856 63.55113 — 67.67983 — Traffic Apprentice – CR 81.29913 80.70205 74.40259 72.97002 61.31242 — 67.00106 58.51785 Traffic Apprentice – WR 81.56658 80.57468 74.32067 73.19113 62.38964 — 67.67983 — Goods Guard – CR 80.28709 79.94780 73.55650 72.10827 58.61111 — 60.71453 — Goods Guard – SCR 81.13808 81.13529 73.47925 — — — — — Goods Guard – WR 80.64179 80.57468 73.54281 72.85329 59.41391 — 60.09861 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – CR 88.02385 — 78.61111 77.92958 64.83897 60.57542 66.73531 36.88705 Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WR 87.72245 86.21543 — 74.76211 71.15639 59.62182 66.02664 34.44444 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – CR 87.66226 85.31122 77.79729 74.76211 — 61.05221 66.35728 37.59186 Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SCR 87.59503 83.69103 76.31585 — — — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WR — — — — — 66.29701 65.27778 33.23333 Assistant Station Master – CR 74.05240 73.45833 68.25841 66.95005 44.92145 — — — Assistant Station Master -SCR 73.90278 73.38889 68.07504 66.75412 — — — — Assistant Station Master – WR 74.38409 73.91494 68.14454 67.24083 49.93056 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 MUZAFFARPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 57.97 45.57 30.06 25.00 RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ECR Community-wise 68.41983 51.21192 41.26486 64.25222 Ex-Servicemen 44.79157 58.79077 — 32.92162 RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Goods Guard – ECR 73.62242 72.65800 66.29876 52.69536 45.27817 — 62.61855 — Assistant Station Master – ECR 71.28223 70.37264 60.05158 52.48505 41.67013 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 PATNA CUT-OFF

RRB Patna NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Patna NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 63.03 53.55 38.55 26.69 RRB Patna NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ECR Community-wise 73.26713 58.69331 47.92240 70.30128 Ex-Servicemen 42.22223 46.29184 — 42.39901 RRB Patna NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR SC ST OBC ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice 74.61122 63.61111 54.41662 73.74436 50.22525 — 53.86688 — Goods Guard Assistant Station Master 72.97179 62.77907 51.70945 72.18495 51.14402 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 RANCHI CUT-OFF

RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 63.75 57.29 45.48 48.58 RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM – ECR Community-wise 68.73659 59.05091 58.86832 64.90052 Ex-Servicemen 40.13700 46.09968 26.98550 31.86846 JAA-SER Community-wise 77.87115 63.73753 61.98642 76.32341 Ex-Servicemen 48.17927 — — 48.60647 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER Community-wise 78.61510 64.22253 62.17532 75.97156 Ex-Servicemen 49.01465 — — 49.29972 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL) 60.69782 — — 61.62465 RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice – ECR 73.62177 72.26891 63.00636 62.46018 48.21723 — 64.90052 60.30067 Goods Guard – ECR 71.48081 71.23613 61.68366 60.61311 45.93838 —- 50.42230 — Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – SER — 81.11031 — 62.48775 55.18208 — — — Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SER 82.44797 — —- 61.98642 59.43138 — 68.97403 —- Assistant Station Master – ECR 70.70113 69.62051 64.36668 62.60718 47.43284 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 SECUNDERABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 77.72 72.87 63.73 59.13 RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off Posts Classification UR SC ST OBC ASM-SCR Community-wise 74.26759 66.34989 61.90195 72.13591 Ex-Servicemen 41.12136 43.45353 48.44671 41.12321 PWD – OH

(Combined for all eligible disability

viz. OA, OL, MW 61.96391 63.33333 65.13178 62.08652 ASM-ECOR Community-wise 72.71433 65.87737 61.66667 71.83437 Ex-Servicemen 40.03907 39.88427 38.66107 38.53907 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SCR Community-wise 82.97243 74.75617 70.00000 82.66242 PWD – HH 51.94444 — — 52.95069 Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR Community-wise 81.89537 73.67219 68.48159 80.52245 RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR SC ST OBC ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice SCR 80.18915 72.5 68.01797 78.33333 61.32114 — —- —- Traffic Apprentice SCR 76.59933 69.31106 67.41379 76.38889 53.61316 —- 67.22223 — Goods Guard SCR 75.77091 68.59127 66.54202 75.48296 51.73258 —- 66.38889 — Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist SCR 83.00221 77.94589 — —- — — — 54.72223 Assistant Station Master SCR 72.68750 67.59722 64.83639 72.68655 46.73611 — 63.07639 — Commercial Apprentice ECoR 80.10096 72.09645 67.78633 77.92193 59.82476 —- — — Traffic Apprentice ECoR 76.46227 69.31106 67.14276 76.35801 53.25522 — 67.22223 56.11111 Goods Guard ECoR 82.67441 67.77778 65.96794 74.91223 50.58731 — 58.61111 — Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist ECoR 82.67441 — —- 81.89537 — — — — Assistant Station Master ECoR 72.88465 67.45789 65.13625 72.60785 45.33235 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 SILIGURI CUT-OFF

RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Siliguri NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 67.52 56.26 54.31 45.90 RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Traffic Apprentice 75.83333 74.40239 70.55172 62.44838 44.57344 — 56.38889 58.93200 Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk 80.90713 77.40813 77.36290 63.07146 48.81025 — — — Goods Guard 74.46269 73.76738 69.55384 61.27507 42.93051 — 53.47619 — Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist — 77.75726 — 67.37965 50.04465 — — — Assistant Station Master 70.74589 69.90304 65.22194 56.76180 48.64755 — — —

RRB NTPC 2016 TRIVENDRUM CUT-OFF

RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut Off marks RRB Trivendrum NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off General (UR) OBC SC ST 79.75 75.10 56.14 36.45 RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut off for Document Verification Post Name UR OBC SC ST ExS VH OH HH Commercial Apprentice 80.61537 79.94691 72.05354 69.90413 68.65007 — 68.87813 60.15701 Traffic Apprentice 79.97752 79.49321 70.64942 65.84948 67.90032 — 66.62686 — Goods Guard 79.16667 78.83323 70.30805 65.15956 67.23912 — 63.76502 — Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist 84.42757 — — — 68.36858 — 64.41814 — Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist — — 73.78189 — 68.36512 — — — Assistant Station Master 72.48599 73.40351 60.59415 59.15808 60.11595 — 56.30585 —

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.