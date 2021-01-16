RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-2 (16th January): Check CBT Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear cutoff marks

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-2 (16th January): RRB has started conducting the 2nd phase of RRB NTPC 2020-21 CBT Exam from 16th January 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 Vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts. RRB NTPC 2021 Exam will be conducted for over 1.25 eligible candidates in different phases.

In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam conducted in online mode on 16th January 2021. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2021 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam Analysis – 16th January 2021 (All Shifts)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB NTPC 2021 CBT exam held on 16th January 2021:

RRB NTPC CBT Exam Analysis held on 16th December 2021 (All Shifts) Subjects (Number of Question and Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Awareness (40) Current affairs, Geography, Culture and History of India including Freedom Struggle, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental Issues concerning India and the World, Sports, Awards, General Science (Biology, Physics Chemistry), General Scientific and technological developments, Important Days, Computer Knowledge, etc. Easy to Moderate (27 to 32) Mathematics (30) Number Systems, Simplification - BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Geometry & Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc), Age Calculations, Average Moderate (18 to 22) General Intelligence & Reasoning (30) Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Clock & Calendar, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc. Moderate (20 to 22) Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks Moderate (65 to 75)

Note: The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam (Phase-2)

The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. Each question was of 1 mark .

. It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

The exam is being conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam held on 16th January 2021.