RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-2) Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB NTPC CBT

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-2) Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2020-2021 CBT Exam (Phase-2) held from 16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021 for 27 Lakh candidates.

Created On: Jan 28, 2021 19:06 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-2) Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam (Phase-2) held from 16th to 30th January 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-2 held for over 27 Lakh candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Exam Updates:

Railways is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase-2: 16th to 30th Jan 2021)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

General Awareness

40

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General/ EWS

40%

OBC / SC

30%

ST

25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2021 Exam

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-2: 16th to 30th Jan 2021)

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 16th to 30th Jan 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)

Category

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)

Expected Cut-Off

Difficulty Level (Moderate)

General

75 to 80 Marks

70 to 75 Marks

OBC

70 to 75 Marks

65 to 70 Marks

EWS

65 to 70 Marks

60 to 65 Marks

SC

60 to 65 Marks

55 to 60 Marks

ST

55 to 60 Marks

50 to 55 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and difficulty level of the exam.

 

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 CBT Exam Updates

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis Phase-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-1 Expected Cut-Off Marks Categorywise

Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Memory Based Questions with Answer:s of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Exam

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based General Science Questions - Biology/ Chemistry/ Physics

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK History Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Geography Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Books & Authors Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Sports & Awards Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Important Days Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Mathematics Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC 2016 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2016 AHMEDABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Cut Off marks

Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off Marks

General

OBC

SC

ST

77.49

70.47

62.85

47.02

Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Mains) Cut off

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Community-wise

72.30113

61.94444

53.52368

69.06363

Ex-Servicemen

40.03882

31.43370

32.47853

30.24264

RRB NTPC Cut off for Document Verification (Ahmedabad)

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice

83.63234

79.22536

82.95076

72.68955

70.18451

Traffic Apprentice

80.73393

79.15580

72.78220

69.00234

59.84040

71.94841

Goods Guard

79.02744

77.97534

71.05561

65.93043

58.30566

Assistant Station Master

74.22091

73.52522

67.72263

62.41901

39.72364

RRB NTPC 2016 AJMER CUT-OFF

RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

77.39

70.93

62.13

59.74

RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-NWR

Community-wise

76.74727

67.00866

66.33096

74.67251

Ex-Servicemen

43.01896

43.84765

44.40803

43.02636

ASM-WCR

Community-wise

74.77002

66.15341

65.88943

74.10456

Ex-Servicemen

40.66690

40.30960

40.82150

40.00084

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NWR

Community-wise

88.03160

79.99212

75.24839

86.15630

Ex-Servicemen

67.19103

70.73412

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR

Community-wise

73.82060

85.01501

RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – NWR

86.99687

85.25905

81.20036

Traffic Apprentice – NWR

80.71728

80.00000

76.01184

78.36412

63.88164

Goods Guard – NWR

79.55990

79.28650

73.99444

72.14681

56.29840

62.85885

Goods Guard – WCR

78.88889

78.48332

73.25265

71.30624

54.13283

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NWR

80.92696

79.15155

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR

85.53505

76.27899

Assistant Station Master – NWR

75.66128

75.21859

69.90779

69.23979

46.21672

Assistant Station Master – WCR

75.28483

75.00932

69.74336

69.64055

52.08146

RRB NTPC 2016 ALLAHABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Allahabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

77.49

70.47

62.85

47.02

RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – NCR

87.27741

86.72583

80.00000

74.72223

73.52591

—-

77.35805

—-

Commercial Apprentice – NR

—-

—-

—-

—-

—-

—-

77.35745

—-

Traffic Apprentice – NCR

82.78692

81.28477

75.14268

70.02908

64.40822

—-

76.42293

—-

Traffic Apprentice – NR

82.71825

81.24153

74.97881

69.96863

64.40123

—-

75.14268

—-

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NCR

87.25776

85.00000

82.18094

71.51009

72.88722

75.55943

77.07321

—-

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR

—-

—-

—-

—-

—-

66.94444

76.43947

—-

Goods Guard – NCR

80.99685

80.38268

73.61111

68.08981

61.90667

—-

70.01368

68.40294

Goods Guard – NR

81.21005

80.72334

73.56324

67.56575

61.74341

—-

—-

—-

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NCR

90.17083

—-

82.03741

75.84726

—-

—-

80.27691

—-

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DLW

—-

—-

77.50000

73.65447

64.16667

65.76585

—-

—-

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NCR

90.65258

89.20793

79.27413

73.68556

—-

65.83333

76.40001

64.25623

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR

—-

86.07508

—-

71.51009

—-

68.65141

—-

—-

Assistant Station Master – NCR

76.77398

76.17799

71.21066

67.32964

51.05018

—-

67.91044

—-

Assistant Station Master – NR

76.65529

76.08928

71.38919

67.31102

50.98999

—-

68.10828

—-

RRB NTPC 2016 BANGALORE CUT-OFF

RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Bangalore NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

64.97

57.28

47.80

44.82

RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice

74.95762

71.71277

61.60117

61.47897

57.43203

Traffic Apprentice

71.01350

70.01413

60.97976

60.80977

49.23860

Goods Guard

69.75115

68.96711

60.22409

58.48371

47.92369

41.16294

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist

77.03082

66.10645

61.06332

57.65400

49.74756

40.08724

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist

76.32569

69.01713

58.54342

51.99400

37.60864

Assistant Station Master

67.24949

66.51593

56.26072

56.67525

39.83265

RRB NTPC 2016 BHOPAL CUT-OFF

RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

72.90

66.31

58.61

51.16

RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-WCR

Community-wise

78.69212

69.11089

64.35545

76.40258

Ex-Servicemen

40.30163

42.48040

25.33730

30.00000

ASM – WR

Community-wise

76.18933

66.99921

61.98671

74.65765

Ex-Servicemen

48.99793

33.05556

JAA – WCR

Community-wise

84.57454

75.90572

69.40410

Ex-Servicemen

40.30163

42.48040

43.11447

PWD – VH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. LV)

54.54326

44.32644

PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL,BL,MW)

58.05556

65.68889

58.33333

PWD – HH

38.33333

30.27778

31.38889

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR

Community-wise

84.90594

74.10547

67.25761

82.09774

RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice- WR

78.94637

Traffic Apprentice – WCR

77.99564

76.48537

69.56693

64.35545

32.65249

Traffic Apprentice – WR

77.99564

Goods Guard – WCR

76.11017

75.27032

67.77778

62.80282

30.11625

Goods Guard – WR

75.88300

75.21258

67.94602

62.80282

25.33730

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WCR

87.49860

81.56163

69.40410

44.16065

72.28118

62.28328

45.01665

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR

88.52117

83.06020

80.55556

68.77760

Assistant Station Master – WCR

74.37500

73.94333

67.55556

64.39070

40.50000

Assistant Station Master – WR

73.53445

73.61806

68.09663

64.24540

RRB NTPC 2016 BHUBANESHWAR CUT-OFF

RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

71.91

65.76

53.09

48.79

RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – ECOR

Community-wise

75.56132

63.76413

56.70079

72.57976

Ex-Servicemen

57.21062

59.89160

57.38172

JAA – ECOR

Community-wise

83.30498

72.08588

62.73654

Ex-Servicemen

66.54634

76.15519

PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL, BL, MW )

67.50000

65.33439

65.55556

PWD – HH

48.06719

48.57190

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR

Community-wise

69.64984

81.50451

Ex-Servicemen

69.38622

RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice

85.27778

81.90260

73.74105

71.70879

70.83783

Traffic Apprentice

77.16905

75.55556

66.26386

59.81744

59.51527

68.90692

55.22935

Goods Guard

74.89066

74.03138

64.56897

58.35276

55.81203

53.15678

  

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist

83.49472

73.05556

72.18724

68.52371

49.31494

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist

Assistant Station Master

72.47921

72.77083

62.83798

58.69851

59.19234

RRB NTPC 2016 BILASPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

68.79

60.70

51.49

50.07

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – SECR

Community-wise

78.84623

56.76624

76.15628

Ex-Servicemen

43.33537

45.27778

ASM – CR

Community-wise

69.58289

58.55604

50.72117

66.85176

Ex-Servicemen

41.72557

35.92197

36.09433

JAA – SECR

Community-wise

81.38889

67.57520

60.29594

Ex-Servicemen

47.87203

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL,)

46.11111

48.26675

45.67865

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SECR

Community-wise

81.09963

66.85176

79.65566

RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – CR

79.65566

77.62362

68.72311

66.18434

56.10559

59.72223

Commercial Apprentice – SECR

81.58108

80.1476

69.36379

Traffic Apprentice – CR

78.14852

77.94452

66.85176

50.37719

Traffic Apprentice – SECR

78.84623

67.22223

Goods Guard – CR

77.17898

75.86039

66.29354

61.94444

50.34857

48.41292

Goods Guard – SECR

77.99813

77.60882

66.81903

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SECR

86.94795

67.05872

61.62672

61.5486

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SECR

83.31947

81.38889

Assistant Station Master – CR

71.11903

70.30653

62.65972

57.95762

52.20543

Assistant Station Master – SECR

77.4481

76.5551

63.95716

RRB NTPC 2016 CHANDIGARH CUT-OFF

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

General

OBC

SC

ST

82.27

71.47

71.87

46.71

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-NR

Community-wise

80.71006

72.78160

54.64997

77.52533

Ex-Servicemen

56.77359

    

57.01907

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL)

64.41207

71.55135

  

75.32037

PWD – HH

50.27046

55.51591

  

53.41309

Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR

Community-wise

89.47331

78.97027

71.80889

86.55760

Ex-Servicemen

66.14369

65.56649

PWD –(VH,OH,HH)

63.33333

71.55135

69.45685

Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR (Store)

Community-wise

Ex-Servicemen

64.86056

64.68807

PWD – (VH,OH,HH)

62.44492

64.12637

64.71864

RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice – NR

84.22176

81.43973

78.77336

74.69555

66.63667

Goods Guard – NR

82.76392

80.58760

78.27587

70.44002

64.68807

65.27788

69.45685

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR

95.81306

81.45599

76.90100

71.55135

85.86783

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NRStore

67.83267

84.55984

68.96879

Assistant Station Master – NR

76.92093

76.45745

71.74004

60.79090

60.35274

69.59999

RRB NTPC 2016 CHENNAI CUT-OFF

RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Chennai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off

Classification

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

Community-wise

72.14812

69.11660

57.67706

46.84634

Ex-Servicemen

40.01006

30.00463

32.64860

60.23607

PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)

52.62176

50.43536

64.35685

49.76753

PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
combined for all OH vacancy posts)

49.15938

49.18501

49.53895

49.32054

PWD – HH

42.53628

42.53628

43.80820

43.71148

RRB Chennai NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-SR

Community-wise

69.62176

60.48437

55.88332

69.46779

Ex-Servicemen

40.17130

31.63173

30.12926

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL)

50.70028

50.86333

52.21284

50.98040

JAA – ICF

Community-wise

77.28432

70.19164

64.60617

Ex-Servicemen

49.29972

47.29885

PWD – OHV

(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL)

65.09110

59.99945

JAA – SR

Community-wise

76.55772

69.06829

64.42577

—-

Ex-Servicemen

46.90665

48.28626

—-

48.36141

PWD – VH (Low vision)

42.00371

36.24471

37.65284

48.02448

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OL, BL, MW)

58.52543

59.75700

57.46858

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ICF

Community-wise

Ex-Servicemen

PWD – VH (Low vision, Blind)

55.87767

55.87767

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL )

59.01894

58.23363

PWD – HH

53.93797

43.86493

29.55693

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SR

Community-wise

76.77332

69.89850

64.36378

Ex-Servicemen

49.57371

49.85689

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OL)

57.99700

60.50420

PWD – HH

43.26977

28.14129

RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – SR

74.98708

74.48404

70.58824

65.03971

49.81617

63.89612

46.09926

Traffic Apprentice – SR

74.30455

74.04953

66.85440

64.42577

46.90665

60.85135

Goods Guard – SR

73.49605

73.49605

66.57767

63.46908

46.21849

59.84647

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – ICF

78.47729

71.55891

64.84863

62.75149

59.75700

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SR

79.63493

72.11238

65.82503

47.01270

57.08994

61.62465

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SR

78.77645

73.15467

65.39488

55.61911

60.50420

43.26977

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – ICF

60.85135

60.46221

43.00645

Assistant Station Master – SR

70.50347

70.25938

63.74873

62.13742

44.59559

55.20627

RRB NTPC 2016 GORAKHPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

77.43

69.01

56.63

47.67

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

JAA – NER

Community-wise

87.92405

71.66667

82.82077

Ex-Servicemen

60.55540

—-

—-

64.05425

Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – NEr

Community-wise

83.02692

70.65787

69.00058

81.30420

Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO

Community-wise

65.03757

—-

RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – NER

81.59607

79.67548

71.38889

69.99504

65.71114

58.06237

Traffic Apprentice – NER

80.27778

79.60731

70.83333

69.34186

64.87328

Goods Guard – NER

79.67548

79.27585

70.45901

69.00058

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NER

89.90189

73.66288

64.05425

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NER

84.05508

82.92192

70.65787

71.21765

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO

66.66667

RRB NTPC 2016 GUWAHATI CUT-OFF

RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

66.44

57.11

52.53

52.91

RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-NFR

Community-wise

66.39403

58.01666

55.80275

62.41644

Ex-Servicemen

40.14846

30.23346

33.03102

32.50000

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NFR

Community-wise

80.10006

70.47669

67.50000

76.99257

Ex-Servicemen

45.68197

45.27778

RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice – NFR

75.93438

73.27371

68.47660

66.79987

32.50000

58.64922

55.17021

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NFR

79.85324

74.72223

71.52036

71.38889

45.27778

 

Goods Guard – NFR

74.06568

72.34799

67.63824

65.55556

33.03102

37.03582

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NFR

83.01624

77.30939

70.71223

70.43277

Assistant Station Master – NFR

69.79037

68.78667

62.98322

59.77236

52.00695

RRB NTPC 2016 JAMMU CUT-OFF

RRB Jammu NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Jammu NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

Classification

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

Community-wise

68.72860

50.88949

52.27079

38.05735

Ex-Servicemen

40.10345

40.64693

33.57867

27.96870

PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)

41.83752

64.28853

—-

PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
combined for all OH vacancy posts)

38.14337

28.29281

29.36235

25.30755

PWD – HH

53.18326

RRB Jammu NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – NR

Community-wise

68.61111

57.22223

45.27778

61.74118

Ex-Servicemen

42.77925

37.91904

30.28407

PWD –OH

40.28620

38.05556

JAA – RCF

Community-wise

52.23367

72.22223

Ex-Servicemen

37.91904

30.28407

PWD – (VH,OH,HH) (Combined for all eligible disability viz. Low
Vision, OL, BL,MW, HH)

35.89540

Sr. Clerk cum Typist- DMW

Community-wise

79.35737

68.61111

52.30809

72.34171

RRB Jammu NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice – NR

76.42176

70.42170

68.44266

60.00000

46.20591

50.20426

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR

76.65244

71.66667

66.77655

59.30426

46.94444

38.05556

Goods Guard – NR

74.61197

68.44982

66.82821

56.78206

37.91904

41.56421

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – RCF

50.28773

44.29807

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DMW

  

76.97183

71.24258

59.22069

Assistant Station Master – NR

69.65797

66.93060

61.99935

53.53647

47.88784

RRB NTPC 2016 KOLKATA CUT-OFF

RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

79.50

71.53

67.07

52.92

RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – ER

Community-wise

76.50360

69.76131

61.76157

73.95128

Ex-Servicemen

51.95267

52.26510

52.08870

Traffic Assistant – MR

Community-wise

74.71851

68.56307

56.67840

72.75113

Ex-Servicemen

48.66685

50.86063

51.11111

48.71171

JAA – SER

Community-wise

90.59166

77.07079

83.48090

Ex-Servicemen

67.98288

69.76131

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER

Community-wise

85.95437

77.94740

70.83179

Ex-Servicemen

67.74176

69.22636

PWD – VH, OH, HH

56.34816

60.28542

57.49272

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW

Community-wise

84.69871

76.78719

69.74241

83.24130

Ex-Servicemen

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER

Community-wise

85.29491

76.76760

68.93780

82.57104

Ex-Servicemen

67.35690

67.58081

RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ExS

VH

OH

HH

CA (Commercial Apprentice) – ER

83.61111

76.41304

69.74241

81.46982

67.98288

TA (Traffic Apprentice) – ER

81.63374

76.22002

68.93780

80.12743

67.58081

ECRC (Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk) – SER

84.44563

76.24785

68.93780

83.24130

69.83483

70.26462

73.88889

Goods Guard – ER

80.44314

75.08565

67.66500

79.37488

66.07558

JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER

83.88829

74.97633

Sr. Clerk – CLW

86.71286

79.42670

83.78577

Sr. Clerk – ER

87.30538

80.01000

69.22636

65.91246

Sr. Clerk – SER

68.93780

83.79278

67.58081

ASM (Assistant Station Master) – ER

74.23732

70.14036

61.92060

74.17646

55.61833

Traffic Assistant – MR

74.00068

69.79861

61.47434

73.88195

53.36696

RRB NTPC 2016 MALDA CUT-OFF

RRB Malda NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Malda NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

61.87

48.42

43.11

31.89

RRB Malda NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – SER

Community-wise

62.46738

50.67120

42.01681

57.31633

Ex-Servicemen

43.67288

38.09742

31.97849

PWD – OH

47.84944

47.01200

49.33631

PWD – HH

42.36117

41.88913

42.55913

JAA – SER

Community-wise

76.31506

73.01027

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER

Community-wise

75.13634

66.47947

55.64571

73.90780

Ex-Servicemen

48.53615

38.09742

51.62365

RRB Malda NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

CA (Commercial Apprentice) – SER

73.16046

70.83401

65.19872

54.84680

54.27547

66.39819

Goods Guard – SER

70.32171

68.87834

63.57269

51.69695

32.72049

56.39522

57.70308

JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER

75.01727

Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – SER

77.31092

73.01027

58.92408

ASM (Assistant Station Master) – SER

67.43382

66.52223

59.71410

54.96792

42.19744

61.05745

RRB NTPC 2016 MUMBAI CUT-OFF

RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Mumbai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

77.05

70.21

63.60

54.95

RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice – CR

83.28615

81.70540

76.30979

73.68856

63.55113

67.67983

Traffic Apprentice – CR

81.29913

80.70205

74.40259

72.97002

61.31242

67.00106

58.51785

Traffic Apprentice – WR

81.56658

80.57468

74.32067

73.19113

62.38964

67.67983

Goods Guard – CR

80.28709

79.94780

73.55650

72.10827

58.61111

60.71453

Goods Guard – SCR

81.13808

81.13529

73.47925

Goods Guard – WR

80.64179

80.57468

73.54281

72.85329

59.41391

60.09861

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – CR

88.02385

78.61111

77.92958

64.83897

60.57542

66.73531

36.88705

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WR

87.72245

86.21543

74.76211

71.15639

59.62182

66.02664

34.44444

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – CR

87.66226

85.31122

77.79729

74.76211

61.05221

66.35728

37.59186

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SCR

87.59503

83.69103

76.31585

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WR

66.29701

65.27778

33.23333

Assistant Station Master – CR

74.05240

73.45833

68.25841

66.95005

44.92145

Assistant Station Master -SCR

73.90278

73.38889

68.07504

66.75412

Assistant Station Master – WR

74.38409

73.91494

68.14454

67.24083

49.93056

RRB NTPC 2016 MUZAFFARPUR CUT-OFF

RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

57.97

45.57

30.06

25.00

RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – ECR

Community-wise

68.41983

51.21192

41.26486

64.25222

Ex-Servicemen

44.79157

58.79077

32.92162

RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Goods Guard – ECR

73.62242

72.65800

66.29876

52.69536

45.27817

62.61855

Assistant Station Master – ECR

71.28223

70.37264

60.05158

52.48505

41.67013

RRB NTPC 2016 PATNA CUT-OFF

RRB Patna NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Patna NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

63.03

53.55

38.55

26.69

RRB Patna NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – ECR

Community-wise

73.26713

58.69331

47.92240

70.30128

Ex-Servicemen

42.22223

46.29184

42.39901

RRB Patna NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice

74.61122

63.61111

54.41662

73.74436

50.22525

53.86688

Goods Guard

Assistant Station Master

72.97179

62.77907

51.70945

72.18495

51.14402

RRB NTPC 2016 RANCHI CUT-OFF

RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

63.75

57.29

45.48

48.58

RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM – ECR

Community-wise

68.73659

59.05091

58.86832

64.90052

Ex-Servicemen

40.13700

46.09968

26.98550

31.86846

JAA-SER

Community-wise

77.87115

63.73753

61.98642

76.32341

Ex-Servicemen

48.17927

48.60647

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER

Community-wise

78.61510

64.22253

62.17532

75.97156

Ex-Servicemen

49.01465

49.29972

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL)

60.69782

61.62465

RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice – ECR

73.62177

72.26891

63.00636

62.46018

48.21723

64.90052

60.30067

Goods Guard – ECR

71.48081

71.23613

61.68366

60.61311

45.93838

—-

50.42230

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – SER

81.11031

62.48775

55.18208

Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SER

82.44797

—-

61.98642

59.43138

68.97403

—-

Assistant Station Master – ECR

70.70113

69.62051

64.36668

62.60718

47.43284

RRB NTPC 2016 SECUNDERABAD CUT-OFF

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

77.72

72.87

63.73

59.13

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off

Posts

Classification

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ASM-SCR

Community-wise

74.26759

66.34989

61.90195

72.13591

Ex-Servicemen

41.12136

43.45353

48.44671

41.12321

PWD – OH
(Combined for all eligible disability
viz. OA, OL, MW

61.96391

63.33333

65.13178

62.08652

ASM-ECOR

Community-wise

72.71433

65.87737

61.66667

71.83437

Ex-Servicemen

40.03907

39.88427

38.66107

38.53907

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SCR

Community-wise

82.97243

74.75617

70.00000

82.66242

PWD – HH

51.94444

52.95069

Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR

Community-wise

81.89537

73.67219

68.48159

80.52245

RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

  

UR

SC

ST

OBC

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice

SCR

80.18915

72.5

68.01797

78.33333

61.32114

—-

—-

Traffic Apprentice

SCR

76.59933

69.31106

67.41379

76.38889

53.61316

—-

67.22223

Goods Guard

SCR

75.77091

68.59127

66.54202

75.48296

51.73258

—-

66.38889

Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist

SCR

83.00221

77.94589

—-

54.72223

Assistant Station Master

SCR

72.68750

67.59722

64.83639

72.68655

46.73611

63.07639

Commercial Apprentice

ECoR

80.10096

72.09645

67.78633

77.92193

59.82476

—-

Traffic Apprentice

ECoR

76.46227

69.31106

67.14276

76.35801

53.25522

67.22223

56.11111

Goods Guard

ECoR

82.67441

67.77778

65.96794

74.91223

50.58731

58.61111

Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist

ECoR

82.67441

—-

81.89537

Assistant Station Master

ECoR

72.88465

67.45789

65.13625

72.60785

45.33235

RRB NTPC 2016 SILIGURI CUT-OFF

RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Siliguri NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

67.52

56.26

54.31

45.90

RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Traffic Apprentice

75.83333

74.40239

70.55172

62.44838

44.57344

56.38889

58.93200

Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk

80.90713

77.40813

77.36290

63.07146

48.81025

Goods Guard

74.46269

73.76738

69.55384

61.27507

42.93051

53.47619

Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist

77.75726

67.37965

50.04465

Assistant Station Master

70.74589

69.90304

65.22194

56.76180

48.64755

RRB NTPC 2016 TRIVENDRUM CUT-OFF

RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut Off marks

RRB Trivendrum NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off

General (UR)

OBC

SC

ST

79.75

75.10

56.14

36.45

RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut off for Document Verification

Post Name

UR

OBC

SC

ST

ExS

VH

OH

HH

Commercial Apprentice

80.61537

79.94691

72.05354

69.90413

68.65007

68.87813

60.15701

Traffic Apprentice

79.97752

79.49321

70.64942

65.84948

67.90032

66.62686

Goods Guard

79.16667

78.83323

70.30805

65.15956

67.23912

63.76502

Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist

84.42757

68.36858

64.41814

Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist

73.78189

68.36512

Assistant Station Master

72.48599

73.40351

60.59415

59.15808

60.11595

56.30585

 

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.

