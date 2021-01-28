RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-2) Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB NTPC CBT
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-2) Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2020-2021 CBT Exam (Phase-2) held from 16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021 for 27 Lakh candidates.
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-2) Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam (Phase-2) held from 16th to 30th January 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-2 held for over 27 Lakh candidates.
Railways is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase-2: 16th to 30th Jan 2021)
RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:
|
RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
40
|
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks
The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General/ EWS
|
40%
|
OBC / SC
|
30%
|
ST
|
25%
These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty level of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting NTPC 2021 Exam:
RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2021 Exam
The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.
Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-2: 16th to 30th Jan 2021)
The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 16th to 30th Jan 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks)
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off
Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate)
|
Expected Cut-Off
Difficulty Level (Moderate)
|
General
|
75 to 80 Marks
|
70 to 75 Marks
|
OBC
|
70 to 75 Marks
|
65 to 70 Marks
|
EWS
|
65 to 70 Marks
|
60 to 65 Marks
|
SC
|
60 to 65 Marks
|
55 to 60 Marks
|
ST
|
55 to 60 Marks
|
50 to 55 Marks
Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and difficulty level of the exam.
RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)
The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks which a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the cut-off marks of the RRB NTPC 2016 Exam:
RRB NTPC 2016 AHMEDABAD CUT-OFF
|
RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Cut Off marks
|
Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off Marks
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.49
|
70.47
|
62.85
|
47.02
|
Previous Year RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Stage I (Mains) Cut off
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Community-wise
|
72.30113
|
61.94444
|
53.52368
|
69.06363
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.03882
|
31.43370
|
32.47853
|
30.24264
|
RRB NTPC Cut off for Document Verification (Ahmedabad)
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
83.63234
|
79.22536
|
82.95076
|
—
|
72.68955
|
—
|
70.18451
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
80.73393
|
79.15580
|
72.78220
|
69.00234
|
59.84040
|
—
|
71.94841
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
79.02744
|
77.97534
|
71.05561
|
65.93043
|
58.30566
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
74.22091
|
73.52522
|
67.72263
|
62.41901
|
39.72364
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 AJMER CUT-OFF
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.39
|
70.93
|
62.13
|
59.74
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-NWR
|
Community-wise
|
76.74727
|
67.00866
|
66.33096
|
74.67251
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43.01896
|
43.84765
|
44.40803
|
43.02636
|
ASM-WCR
|
Community-wise
|
74.77002
|
66.15341
|
65.88943
|
74.10456
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.66690
|
40.30960
|
40.82150
|
40.00084
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NWR
|
Community-wise
|
88.03160
|
79.99212
|
75.24839
|
86.15630
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.19103
|
—
|
—
|
70.73412
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
73.82060
|
85.01501
|
RRB Ajmer NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – NWR
|
86.99687
|
85.25905
|
81.20036
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – NWR
|
80.71728
|
80.00000
|
76.01184
|
78.36412
|
63.88164
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NWR
|
79.55990
|
79.28650
|
73.99444
|
72.14681
|
56.29840
|
—
|
62.85885
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WCR
|
78.88889
|
78.48332
|
73.25265
|
71.30624
|
54.13283
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NWR
|
—
|
—
|
80.92696
|
79.15155
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR
|
—
|
85.53505
|
—
|
76.27899
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NWR
|
75.66128
|
75.21859
|
69.90779
|
69.23979
|
46.21672
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WCR
|
75.28483
|
75.00932
|
69.74336
|
69.64055
|
52.08146
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 ALLAHABAD CUT-OFF
|
RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Allahabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.49
|
70.47
|
62.85
|
47.02
|
RRB Allahabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – NCR
|
87.27741
|
86.72583
|
80.00000
|
74.72223
|
73.52591
|
—-
|
77.35805
|
—-
|
Commercial Apprentice – NR
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
77.35745
|
—-
|
Traffic Apprentice – NCR
|
82.78692
|
81.28477
|
75.14268
|
70.02908
|
64.40822
|
—-
|
76.42293
|
—-
|
Traffic Apprentice – NR
|
82.71825
|
81.24153
|
74.97881
|
69.96863
|
64.40123
|
—-
|
75.14268
|
—-
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NCR
|
87.25776
|
85.00000
|
82.18094
|
71.51009
|
72.88722
|
75.55943
|
77.07321
|
—-
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
66.94444
|
76.43947
|
—-
|
Goods Guard – NCR
|
80.99685
|
80.38268
|
73.61111
|
68.08981
|
61.90667
|
—-
|
70.01368
|
68.40294
|
Goods Guard – NR
|
81.21005
|
80.72334
|
73.56324
|
67.56575
|
61.74341
|
—-
|
—-
|
—-
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NCR
|
90.17083
|
—-
|
82.03741
|
75.84726
|
—-
|
—-
|
80.27691
|
—-
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DLW
|
—-
|
—-
|
77.50000
|
73.65447
|
64.16667
|
65.76585
|
—-
|
—-
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NCR
|
90.65258
|
89.20793
|
79.27413
|
73.68556
|
—-
|
65.83333
|
76.40001
|
64.25623
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR
|
—-
|
86.07508
|
—-
|
71.51009
|
—-
|
68.65141
|
—-
|
—-
|
Assistant Station Master – NCR
|
76.77398
|
76.17799
|
71.21066
|
67.32964
|
51.05018
|
—-
|
67.91044
|
—-
|
Assistant Station Master – NR
|
76.65529
|
76.08928
|
71.38919
|
67.31102
|
50.98999
|
—-
|
68.10828
|
—-
RRB NTPC 2016 BANGALORE CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bangalore NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
64.97
|
57.28
|
47.80
|
44.82
|
RRB Bangalore NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
74.95762
|
71.71277
|
61.60117
|
61.47897
|
57.43203
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
71.01350
|
70.01413
|
60.97976
|
60.80977
|
49.23860
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
69.75115
|
68.96711
|
60.22409
|
58.48371
|
47.92369
|
—
|
41.16294
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist
|
77.03082
|
—
|
66.10645
|
61.06332
|
57.65400
|
49.74756
|
—
|
40.08724
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist
|
—
|
76.32569
|
69.01713
|
—
|
58.54342
|
51.99400
|
—
|
37.60864
|
Assistant Station Master
|
67.24949
|
66.51593
|
56.26072
|
56.67525
|
39.83265
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 BHOPAL CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
72.90
|
66.31
|
58.61
|
51.16
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-WCR
|
Community-wise
|
78.69212
|
69.11089
|
64.35545
|
76.40258
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.30163
|
42.48040
|
25.33730
|
30.00000
|
ASM – WR
|
Community-wise
|
76.18933
|
66.99921
|
61.98671
|
74.65765
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.99793
|
—
|
—
|
33.05556
|
JAA – WCR
|
Community-wise
|
84.57454
|
75.90572
|
69.40410
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.30163
|
42.48040
|
—
|
43.11447
|
PWD – VH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. LV)
|
54.54326
|
—
|
—
|
44.32644
|
PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL,BL,MW)
|
58.05556
|
—
|
65.68889
|
58.33333
|
PWD – HH
|
38.33333
|
—
|
30.27778
|
31.38889
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – WCR
|
Community-wise
|
84.90594
|
74.10547
|
67.25761
|
82.09774
|
RRB Bhopal NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice- WR
|
—
|
—
|
78.94637
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – WCR
|
77.99564
|
76.48537
|
69.56693
|
64.35545
|
32.65249
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – WR
|
77.99564
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WCR
|
76.11017
|
75.27032
|
67.77778
|
62.80282
|
30.11625
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WR
|
75.88300
|
75.21258
|
67.94602
|
62.80282
|
25.33730
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WCR
|
87.49860
|
—
|
81.56163
|
69.40410
|
44.16065
|
72.28118
|
62.28328
|
45.01665
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WCR
|
88.52117
|
83.06020
|
80.55556
|
68.77760
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WCR
|
74.37500
|
73.94333
|
67.55556
|
64.39070
|
40.50000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WR
|
73.53445
|
73.61806
|
68.09663
|
64.24540
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 BHUBANESHWAR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
71.91
|
65.76
|
53.09
|
48.79
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
75.56132
|
63.76413
|
56.70079
|
72.57976
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
57.21062
|
59.89160
|
—
|
57.38172
|
JAA – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
83.30498
|
72.08588
|
62.73654
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
66.54634
|
—
|
—
|
76.15519
|
PWD – OH (Combined for all eligible disability viz. OL, BL, MW )
|
67.50000
|
65.33439
|
—
|
65.55556
|
PWD – HH
|
48.06719
|
—
|
—
|
48.57190
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
69.64984
|
—
|
81.50451
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
69.38622
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB Bhubaneshwar NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
85.27778
|
81.90260
|
73.74105
|
71.70879
|
70.83783
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
77.16905
|
75.55556
|
66.26386
|
59.81744
|
59.51527
|
—
|
68.90692
|
55.22935
|
Goods Guard
|
74.89066
|
74.03138
|
64.56897
|
58.35276
|
55.81203
|
—
|
53.15678
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist
|
83.49472
|
—
|
73.05556
|
—
|
72.18724
|
—
|
68.52371
|
49.31494
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
72.47921
|
72.77083
|
62.83798
|
58.69851
|
59.19234
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 BILASPUR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
68.79
|
60.70
|
51.49
|
50.07
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – SECR
|
Community-wise
|
78.84623
|
—
|
56.76624
|
76.15628
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43.33537
|
—
|
—
|
45.27778
|
ASM – CR
|
Community-wise
|
69.58289
|
58.55604
|
50.72117
|
66.85176
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
41.72557
|
35.92197
|
—
|
36.09433
|
JAA – SECR
|
Community-wise
|
81.38889
|
67.57520
|
60.29594
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
47.87203
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
PWD – OH
|
46.11111
|
48.26675
|
—
|
45.67865
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SECR
|
Community-wise
|
81.09963
|
66.85176
|
—
|
79.65566
|
RRB Bilaspur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – CR
|
79.65566
|
77.62362
|
68.72311
|
66.18434
|
56.10559
|
—
|
59.72223
|
—
|
Commercial Apprentice – SECR
|
81.58108
|
80.1476
|
69.36379
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – CR
|
78.14852
|
77.94452
|
66.85176
|
—
|
50.37719
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – SECR
|
78.84623
|
—
|
67.22223
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – CR
|
77.17898
|
75.86039
|
66.29354
|
61.94444
|
50.34857
|
—
|
48.41292
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SECR
|
77.99813
|
77.60882
|
66.81903
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SECR
|
86.94795
|
—
|
67.05872
|
—
|
61.62672
|
—
|
61.5486
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SECR
|
83.31947
|
81.38889
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – CR
|
71.11903
|
70.30653
|
62.65972
|
57.95762
|
52.20543
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – SECR
|
77.4481
|
76.5551
|
—
|
63.95716
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 CHANDIGARH CUT-OFF
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
82.27
|
71.47
|
71.87
|
46.71
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Stage II (Mains) Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-NR
|
Community-wise
|
80.71006
|
72.78160
|
54.64997
|
77.52533
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
56.77359
|
57.01907
|
PWD – OH
|
64.41207
|
71.55135
|
75.32037
|
PWD – HH
|
50.27046
|
55.51591
|
53.41309
|
Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR
|
Community-wise
|
89.47331
|
78.97027
|
71.80889
|
86.55760
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
66.14369
|
—
|
—
|
65.56649
|
PWD –(VH,OH,HH)
|
63.33333
|
71.55135
|
—
|
69.45685
|
Senior Clerk- cum-Typist- NR (Store)
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
64.86056
|
—
|
—
|
64.68807
|
PWD – (VH,OH,HH)
|
62.44492
|
—
|
64.12637
|
64.71864
|
RRB Chandigarh NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – NR
|
84.22176
|
81.43973
|
78.77336
|
74.69555
|
66.63667
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NR
|
82.76392
|
80.58760
|
78.27587
|
70.44002
|
64.68807
|
—
|
65.27788
|
69.45685
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NR
|
95.81306
|
—
|
81.45599
|
—
|
76.90100
|
—
|
71.55135
|
85.86783
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NRStore
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
67.83267
|
84.55984
|
68.96879
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NR
|
76.92093
|
76.45745
|
71.74004
|
60.79090
|
60.35274
|
—
|
69.59999
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 CHENNAI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Cut off
|
Classification
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community-wise
|
72.14812
|
69.11660
|
57.67706
|
46.84634
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.01006
|
30.00463
|
32.64860
|
60.23607
|
PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)
|
52.62176
|
50.43536
|
64.35685
|
49.76753
|
PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
|
49.15938
|
49.18501
|
49.53895
|
49.32054
|
PWD – HH
|
42.53628
|
42.53628
|
43.80820
|
43.71148
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-SR
|
Community-wise
|
69.62176
|
60.48437
|
55.88332
|
69.46779
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.17130
|
31.63173
|
—
|
30.12926
|
PWD – OH
|
50.70028
|
50.86333
|
52.21284
|
50.98040
|
JAA – ICF
|
Community-wise
|
77.28432
|
70.19164
|
64.60617
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.29972
|
—
|
—
|
47.29885
|
PWD – OHV
(Combined for all eligible disability
|
65.09110
|
—
|
—
|
59.99945
|
JAA – SR
|
Community-wise
|
76.55772
|
69.06829
|
64.42577
|
—-
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
46.90665
|
48.28626
|
—-
|
48.36141
|
PWD – VH (Low vision)
|
42.00371
|
36.24471
|
37.65284
|
48.02448
|
PWD – OH
|
58.52543
|
59.75700
|
—
|
57.46858
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ICF
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
PWD – VH (Low vision, Blind)
|
55.87767
|
—
|
—
|
55.87767
|
PWD – OH
|
59.01894
|
—
|
—
|
58.23363
|
PWD – HH
|
53.93797
|
43.86493
|
—
|
29.55693
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SR
|
Community-wise
|
76.77332
|
69.89850
|
64.36378
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.57371
|
—
|
—
|
49.85689
|
PWD – OH
|
57.99700
|
—
|
—
|
60.50420
|
PWD – HH
|
43.26977
|
—
|
—
|
28.14129
|
RRB Chennai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – SR
|
74.98708
|
74.48404
|
70.58824
|
65.03971
|
49.81617
|
—
|
63.89612
|
46.09926
|
Traffic Apprentice – SR
|
74.30455
|
74.04953
|
66.85440
|
64.42577
|
46.90665
|
—
|
60.85135
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SR
|
73.49605
|
73.49605
|
66.57767
|
63.46908
|
46.21849
|
—
|
59.84647
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – ICF
|
78.47729
|
—
|
71.55891
|
64.84863
|
62.75149
|
—
|
59.75700
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – SR
|
79.63493
|
—
|
72.11238
|
65.82503
|
47.01270
|
57.08994
|
61.62465
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SR
|
78.77645
|
—
|
73.15467
|
65.39488
|
55.61911
|
—
|
60.50420
|
43.26977
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – ICF
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
60.85135
|
60.46221
|
43.00645
|
Assistant Station Master – SR
|
70.50347
|
70.25938
|
63.74873
|
62.13742
|
44.59559
|
—
|
55.20627
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 GORAKHPUR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.43
|
69.01
|
56.63
|
47.67
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
JAA – NER
|
Community-wise
|
87.92405
|
71.66667
|
—
|
82.82077
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
60.55540
|
—-
|
—-
|
64.05425
|
Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – NEr
|
Community-wise
|
83.02692
|
70.65787
|
69.00058
|
81.30420
|
Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
65.03757
|
—-
|
RRB Gorakhpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – NER
|
81.59607
|
79.67548
|
71.38889
|
69.99504
|
65.71114
|
—
|
58.06237
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – NER
|
80.27778
|
79.60731
|
70.83333
|
69.34186
|
64.87328
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NER
|
79.67548
|
79.27585
|
70.45901
|
69.00058
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – NER
|
89.90189
|
—
|
73.66288
|
—
|
64.05425
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NER
|
84.05508
|
82.92192
|
70.65787
|
71.21765
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – RDSO
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66.66667
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 GUWAHATI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
66.44
|
57.11
|
52.53
|
52.91
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-NFR
|
Community-wise
|
66.39403
|
58.01666
|
55.80275
|
62.41644
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.14846
|
30.23346
|
33.03102
|
32.50000
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – NFR
|
Community-wise
|
80.10006
|
70.47669
|
67.50000
|
76.99257
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
45.68197
|
—
|
—
|
45.27778
|
RRB Guwahati NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – NFR
|
75.93438
|
73.27371
|
68.47660
|
66.79987
|
32.50000
|
—
|
58.64922
|
55.17021
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NFR
|
79.85324
|
74.72223
|
71.52036
|
71.38889
|
45.27778
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NFR
|
74.06568
|
72.34799
|
67.63824
|
65.55556
|
33.03102
|
—
|
37.03582
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – NFR
|
83.01624
|
77.30939
|
70.71223
|
70.43277
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NFR
|
69.79037
|
68.78667
|
62.98322
|
59.77236
|
52.00695
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 JAMMU CUT-OFF
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
Classification
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Community-wise
|
68.72860
|
50.88949
|
52.27079
|
38.05735
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.10345
|
40.64693
|
33.57867
|
27.96870
|
PWD – VH (Low vision or Blind)
|
41.83752
|
64.28853
|
—
|
—-
|
PWD – OH (Suitable disability viz. OA, OL, BL, OAL, MW –
|
38.14337
|
28.29281
|
29.36235
|
25.30755
|
PWD – HH
|
53.18326
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – NR
|
Community-wise
|
68.61111
|
57.22223
|
45.27778
|
61.74118
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
42.77925
|
—
|
37.91904
|
30.28407
|
PWD –OH
|
40.28620
|
—
|
—
|
38.05556
|
JAA – RCF
|
Community-wise
|
—
|
—
|
52.23367
|
72.22223
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
—
|
—
|
37.91904
|
30.28407
|
PWD – (VH,OH,HH) (Combined for all eligible disability viz. Low
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
35.89540
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist- DMW
|
Community-wise
|
79.35737
|
68.61111
|
52.30809
|
72.34171
|
RRB Jammu NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – NR
|
76.42176
|
70.42170
|
68.44266
|
60.00000
|
46.20591
|
—
|
50.20426
|
—
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk – NR
|
76.65244
|
71.66667
|
66.77655
|
59.30426
|
46.94444
|
—
|
38.05556
|
—
|
Goods Guard – NR
|
74.61197
|
68.44982
|
66.82821
|
56.78206
|
37.91904
|
—
|
41.56421
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – RCF
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
50.28773
|
44.29807
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – DMW
|
76.97183
|
71.24258
|
59.22069
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – NR
|
69.65797
|
66.93060
|
61.99935
|
53.53647
|
—
|
—
|
47.88784
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 KOLKATA CUT-OFF
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
79.50
|
71.53
|
67.07
|
52.92
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ER
|
Community-wise
|
76.50360
|
69.76131
|
61.76157
|
73.95128
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
51.95267
|
52.26510
|
—
|
52.08870
|
Traffic Assistant – MR
|
Community-wise
|
74.71851
|
68.56307
|
56.67840
|
72.75113
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.66685
|
50.86063
|
51.11111
|
48.71171
|
JAA – SER
|
Community-wise
|
90.59166
|
77.07079
|
—
|
83.48090
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.98288
|
—
|
—
|
69.76131
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ER
|
Community-wise
|
85.95437
|
77.94740
|
70.83179
|
—
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.74176
|
—
|
—
|
69.22636
|
PWD – VH, OH, HH
|
56.34816
|
60.28542
|
—
|
57.49272
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – CLW
|
Community-wise
|
84.69871
|
76.78719
|
69.74241
|
83.24130
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|
Community-wise
|
85.29491
|
76.76760
|
68.93780
|
82.57104
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
67.35690
|
67.58081
|
—
|
—
|
RRB Kolkata NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
CA (Commercial Apprentice) – ER
|
83.61111
|
76.41304
|
69.74241
|
81.46982
|
67.98288
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
TA (Traffic Apprentice) – ER
|
81.63374
|
76.22002
|
68.93780
|
80.12743
|
67.58081
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
ECRC (Enquiry Cum Reservation Clerk) – SER
|
84.44563
|
76.24785
|
68.93780
|
83.24130
|
69.83483
|
—
|
70.26462
|
73.88889
|
Goods Guard – ER
|
80.44314
|
75.08565
|
67.66500
|
79.37488
|
66.07558
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
83.88829
|
74.97633
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk – CLW
|
86.71286
|
79.42670
|
—
|
83.78577
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk – ER
|
87.30538
|
80.01000
|
—
|
—
|
69.22636
|
—
|
65.91246
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk – SER
|
—
|
—
|
68.93780
|
83.79278
|
67.58081
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
ASM (Assistant Station Master) – ER
|
74.23732
|
70.14036
|
61.92060
|
74.17646
|
55.61833
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Assistant – MR
|
74.00068
|
69.79861
|
61.47434
|
73.88195
|
53.36696
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 MALDA CUT-OFF
|
RRB Malda NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Malda NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
61.87
|
48.42
|
43.11
|
31.89
|
RRB Malda NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – SER
|
Community-wise
|
62.46738
|
50.67120
|
42.01681
|
57.31633
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
43.67288
|
38.09742
|
—
|
31.97849
|
PWD – OH
|
47.84944
|
47.01200
|
—
|
49.33631
|
PWD – HH
|
42.36117
|
—
|
41.88913
|
42.55913
|
JAA – SER
|
Community-wise
|
76.31506
|
—
|
—
|
73.01027
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|
Community-wise
|
75.13634
|
66.47947
|
55.64571
|
73.90780
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.53615
|
38.09742
|
—
|
51.62365
|
RRB Malda NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
CA (Commercial Apprentice) – SER
|
73.16046
|
70.83401
|
65.19872
|
54.84680
|
54.27547
|
—
|
66.39819
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SER
|
70.32171
|
68.87834
|
63.57269
|
51.69695
|
32.72049
|
—
|
56.39522
|
57.70308
|
JAA (Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist) – SER
|
—
|
75.01727
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist – SER
|
77.31092
|
73.01027
|
—
|
58.92408
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
ASM (Assistant Station Master) – SER
|
67.43382
|
66.52223
|
59.71410
|
54.96792
|
42.19744
|
—
|
61.05745
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 MUMBAI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Mumbai NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.05
|
70.21
|
63.60
|
54.95
|
RRB Mumbai NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice – CR
|
83.28615
|
81.70540
|
76.30979
|
73.68856
|
63.55113
|
—
|
67.67983
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice – CR
|
81.29913
|
80.70205
|
74.40259
|
72.97002
|
61.31242
|
—
|
67.00106
|
58.51785
|
Traffic Apprentice – WR
|
81.56658
|
80.57468
|
74.32067
|
73.19113
|
62.38964
|
—
|
67.67983
|
—
|
Goods Guard – CR
|
80.28709
|
79.94780
|
73.55650
|
72.10827
|
58.61111
|
—
|
60.71453
|
—
|
Goods Guard – SCR
|
81.13808
|
81.13529
|
73.47925
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard – WR
|
80.64179
|
80.57468
|
73.54281
|
72.85329
|
59.41391
|
—
|
60.09861
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – CR
|
88.02385
|
—
|
78.61111
|
77.92958
|
64.83897
|
60.57542
|
66.73531
|
36.88705
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist – WR
|
87.72245
|
86.21543
|
—
|
74.76211
|
71.15639
|
59.62182
|
66.02664
|
34.44444
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – CR
|
87.66226
|
85.31122
|
77.79729
|
74.76211
|
—
|
61.05221
|
66.35728
|
37.59186
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SCR
|
87.59503
|
83.69103
|
76.31585
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – WR
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
66.29701
|
65.27778
|
33.23333
|
Assistant Station Master – CR
|
74.05240
|
73.45833
|
68.25841
|
66.95005
|
44.92145
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master -SCR
|
73.90278
|
73.38889
|
68.07504
|
66.75412
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – WR
|
74.38409
|
73.91494
|
68.14454
|
67.24083
|
49.93056
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 MUZAFFARPUR CUT-OFF
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
57.97
|
45.57
|
30.06
|
25.00
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECR
|
Community-wise
|
68.41983
|
51.21192
|
41.26486
|
64.25222
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
44.79157
|
58.79077
|
—
|
32.92162
|
RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Goods Guard – ECR
|
73.62242
|
72.65800
|
66.29876
|
52.69536
|
45.27817
|
—
|
62.61855
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master – ECR
|
71.28223
|
70.37264
|
60.05158
|
52.48505
|
41.67013
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 PATNA CUT-OFF
|
RRB Patna NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Patna NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
63.03
|
53.55
|
38.55
|
26.69
|
RRB Patna NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECR
|
Community-wise
|
73.26713
|
58.69331
|
47.92240
|
70.30128
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
42.22223
|
46.29184
|
—
|
42.39901
|
RRB Patna NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
74.61122
|
63.61111
|
54.41662
|
73.74436
|
50.22525
|
—
|
53.86688
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
Assistant Station Master
|
72.97179
|
62.77907
|
51.70945
|
72.18495
|
51.14402
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 RANCHI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
63.75
|
57.29
|
45.48
|
48.58
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM – ECR
|
Community-wise
|
68.73659
|
59.05091
|
58.86832
|
64.90052
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.13700
|
46.09968
|
26.98550
|
31.86846
|
JAA-SER
|
Community-wise
|
77.87115
|
63.73753
|
61.98642
|
76.32341
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
48.17927
|
—
|
—
|
48.60647
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SER
|
Community-wise
|
78.61510
|
64.22253
|
62.17532
|
75.97156
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
49.01465
|
—
|
—
|
49.29972
|
PWD – OH
|
60.69782
|
—
|
—
|
61.62465
|
RRB Ranchi NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice – ECR
|
73.62177
|
72.26891
|
63.00636
|
62.46018
|
48.21723
|
—
|
64.90052
|
60.30067
|
Goods Guard – ECR
|
71.48081
|
71.23613
|
61.68366
|
60.61311
|
45.93838
|
—-
|
50.42230
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist – SER
|
—
|
81.11031
|
—
|
62.48775
|
55.18208
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Senior Clerk-cum-Typist – SER
|
82.44797
|
—
|
—-
|
61.98642
|
59.43138
|
—
|
68.97403
|
—-
|
Assistant Station Master – ECR
|
70.70113
|
69.62051
|
64.36668
|
62.60718
|
47.43284
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 SECUNDERABAD CUT-OFF
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
77.72
|
72.87
|
63.73
|
59.13
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Stage II (Mains) Exam Cut off
|
Posts
|
Classification
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ASM-SCR
|
Community-wise
|
74.26759
|
66.34989
|
61.90195
|
72.13591
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
41.12136
|
43.45353
|
48.44671
|
41.12321
|
PWD – OH
|
61.96391
|
63.33333
|
65.13178
|
62.08652
|
ASM-ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
72.71433
|
65.87737
|
61.66667
|
71.83437
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
40.03907
|
39.88427
|
38.66107
|
38.53907
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – SCR
|
Community-wise
|
82.97243
|
74.75617
|
70.00000
|
82.66242
|
PWD – HH
|
51.94444
|
—
|
—
|
52.95069
|
Sr. Clerk cum Typist – ECOR
|
Community-wise
|
81.89537
|
73.67219
|
68.48159
|
80.52245
|
RRB Secunderabad NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
SCR
|
80.18915
|
72.5
|
68.01797
|
78.33333
|
61.32114
|
—
|
—-
|
—-
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
SCR
|
76.59933
|
69.31106
|
67.41379
|
76.38889
|
53.61316
|
—-
|
67.22223
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
SCR
|
75.77091
|
68.59127
|
66.54202
|
75.48296
|
51.73258
|
—-
|
66.38889
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
SCR
|
83.00221
|
77.94589
|
—
|
—-
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
54.72223
|
Assistant Station Master
|
SCR
|
72.68750
|
67.59722
|
64.83639
|
72.68655
|
46.73611
|
—
|
63.07639
|
—
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
ECoR
|
80.10096
|
72.09645
|
67.78633
|
77.92193
|
59.82476
|
—-
|
—
|
—
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
ECoR
|
76.46227
|
69.31106
|
67.14276
|
76.35801
|
53.25522
|
—
|
67.22223
|
56.11111
|
Goods Guard
|
ECoR
|
82.67441
|
67.77778
|
65.96794
|
74.91223
|
50.58731
|
—
|
58.61111
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
ECoR
|
82.67441
|
—
|
—-
|
81.89537
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
ECoR
|
72.88465
|
67.45789
|
65.13625
|
72.60785
|
45.33235
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 SILIGURI CUT-OFF
|
RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Siliguri NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
67.52
|
56.26
|
54.31
|
45.90
|
RRB Siliguri NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
75.83333
|
74.40239
|
70.55172
|
62.44838
|
44.57344
|
—
|
56.38889
|
58.93200
|
Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk
|
80.90713
|
77.40813
|
77.36290
|
63.07146
|
48.81025
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
74.46269
|
73.76738
|
69.55384
|
61.27507
|
42.93051
|
—
|
53.47619
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
—
|
77.75726
|
—
|
67.37965
|
50.04465
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
70.74589
|
69.90304
|
65.22194
|
56.76180
|
48.64755
|
—
|
—
|
—
RRB NTPC 2016 TRIVENDRUM CUT-OFF
|
RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut Off marks
|
RRB Trivendrum NTPC Stage I (Preliminary) Exam Cut off
|
General (UR)
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
79.75
|
75.10
|
56.14
|
36.45
|
RRB Trivendrum NTPC Cut off for Document Verification
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
ExS
|
VH
|
OH
|
HH
|
Commercial Apprentice
|
80.61537
|
79.94691
|
72.05354
|
69.90413
|
68.65007
|
—
|
68.87813
|
60.15701
|
Traffic Apprentice
|
79.97752
|
79.49321
|
70.64942
|
65.84948
|
67.90032
|
—
|
66.62686
|
—
|
Goods Guard
|
79.16667
|
78.83323
|
70.30805
|
65.15956
|
67.23912
|
—
|
63.76502
|
—
|
Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist
|
84.42757
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
68.36858
|
—
|
64.41814
|
—
|
Sr. Clerk -cum- Typist
|
—
|
—
|
73.78189
|
—
|
68.36512
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Assistant Station Master
|
72.48599
|
73.40351
|
60.59415
|
59.15808
|
60.11595
|
—
|
56.30585
|
—
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.
Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.