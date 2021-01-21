RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check Indian Polity GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Get Memory Based Questions from General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-2) held in online mode from 16th to 30th January 2021. 

Created On: Jan 21, 2021 19:41 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check Indian Polity GA/GK Questions with Answers
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check Indian Polity GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 CBT Exam has been commenced from 16th January 2021 and will be conducted till 30th January 2021 for around 27 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.  RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 Exam will be conducted from 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021 for around 28 Lakh candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Exam Updates:

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis (Phase-2) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based Maths Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 Memory Based General Science Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Schedule

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam 7 Last Minute Preparation Tips

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Admit Card & Exam Updates

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 General Awareness (GA)/ General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity Questions

1. Which of the following is present in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution?

Answer: The Eighth Schedule to the Constitution of India lists the official languages of the Republic of India.

2. Article in Indian Constitution for Abolishment of Titles Article:

Answer: Article 18

3. First Dive Year Plan Dates:

Answer: In July 1951, the Planning Commission issued the draft outline of the First Five Year Plan for the period April 1951 to March 1956.

4. First Lok Sabha Speaker:

Answer: Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 CBT Exam Updates

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Analysis Phase-1 Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-1 Expected Cut-Off Marks Categorywise

Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Memory Based Questions with Answer:s of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Exam

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based General Science Questions - Biology/ Chemistry/ Physics

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK History Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Indian Polity Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Geography Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Books & Authors Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Sports & Awards Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 GK Important Days Memory Based Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Reasoning Questions with Answers

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1 Memory Based Mathematics Questions with Answers

5. CEO of NITI Aayog:

Answer: Amitabh Kant

6. Fundamental Duties are added through which Constitutional Amendment?

Answer: The Fundamental Duties of citizens were added to the Constitution by the 42nd Amendment in 1976, upon the recommendations of the Swaran Singh Committee that was constituted by the Government.

7. Who was the constitutional advisor to the constituent assembly?

Answer: B. N. Rau

8. Supreme Court issue writs according to which article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: Article 32

1.      Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answer:s (30 Marks)

2.      Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answer:s

3.      Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answer:s (40 Marks)

4.      Practice RRB NTPC GA History Questions

5.      Practice RRB NTPC GA Geography questions

6.      Practice RRB NTPC GA Indian Polity Questions

7.      Practice RRB NTPC GA Economy Questions

8.      Practice RRB NTPC GS Biology Questions

9.       Practice RRB NTPC GS Chemistry Questions

10.  Practice RRB NTPC GS Physics Questions

9. Who can summon the parliament for joint sitting?

Answer: President

10. President can nominate members from which community?

Answer: Anglo Indian

11. What is article 72 in Indian constitution?

Answer: Article 72 provides the President with the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites, or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence

12. Who designed the logo of Lokpal?

Answer: Prashant Mishra

Also read:

RRB 2021 Exam Calendar

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam

Check Detailed RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC 2021 Preparation Tips & Strategy

RRB NTPC 2021 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC FAQs

RRB NTPC Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

RRB Calculator for Normalization of Marks in NTPC 2021 Exam

Check EWS Reservation for RRB NTPC 2021 Recruitment

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next