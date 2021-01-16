RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-2): RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-2 has been commenced from 16th January 2021. Today, the exam was conducted for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts in two shifts. RRB NTPC 2021 Exam will be conducted for around 27 lakh Candidates in Phase-1, i.e., from 16th Jan to 30th Jan 2021.

In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-2 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 16th January 2021

1. When did Mahatma Gandhi came back to India from South Africa?

Answer: January 9, 1915 - After over 21 years stay in South Africa, Gandhi returned to India on January 9, 1915 with his wife Kasturba.

2. Headquarters of International Court of Justice:

Answer: Hague - The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, is the main judicial organ of the UN. It was established in June 1945 by the Charter of the United Nations and began work in April 1946. The seat of the Court is at the Peace Palace in The Hague (Netherlands).

3. Who gave the slogan - “Inquilab Zindabad”?

Answer: Bhagat Singh

4. The rank of India in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ Ranking 2020:

Answer: 63rd out of 190

5. Father of Green Revolution in India:

Answer: M.S. Swaminathan - In the late 1960s, M.S. Swaminathan, a plant geneticist, helped design and lead the Green Revolution, a huge development effort that in just a few years brought food self-sufficiency to India, which had suffered from deadly famines for decades.

6. Which of the following is an Input Device?

Answer: Examples of input devices include keyboards, mouse, scanners, cameras, joysticks, and microphones.

7. When was Chandrayan 1 Launched?

Answer: 22 October 2008 - Chandrayaan-1, India's first mission to Moon, was launched successfully on October 22, 2008 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The spacecraft was orbiting around the Moon at a height of 100 km from the lunar surface for chemical, mineralogical and photo-geologic mapping of the Moon.

8. Which of the following is an essential part to run a computer?

Answer: The processor is also known as the Central Processing Unit (CPU). This component provides the computing power within your computer system. The CPU can be seen as the 'brains' of the computer.

9. Formation of Maharashtra and Guajrat:

Answer: 1st May 1960

10. One question related to the slogan “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”:

Answer: Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan was a slogan of the second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1965 at a public gathering at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi.

11. Who became the Prime Minister of India in 1977?

Answer: Morarji Desai

12. United Nations Day is celebrated on:

Answer: 24th October

13. Order of Zayed Award 2019 was given to:

Answer: PM Narendra Modi

14. Who discovered Electron?

Answer: J.J. Thomson

15. Which of the following Country does not share a land boundary with?

16. Cause of Malaria:

Answer: Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites. The parasites are spread to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes, called "malaria vectors."