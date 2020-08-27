RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Check Traffic Assistant Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: RRB NTPC Exam will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board in online mode to fill 35208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts in Indian Railways. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts. As per the official notification released, RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

In this article we are going to discuss the details of Traffic Assistant Posts including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Traffic Assistant comes under the category of Graduate Post (88 vacancies).

Recent Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

RRB NTPC 2020: Traffic Assistant Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

As per 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Traffic Assistant along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB NTPC – Traffic Assistant Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Post Name Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Traffic Assistant (Graduate Post) 4 35400 88

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB NTPC Traffic Assistant Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Pension Scheme, Medical Benefits and Other Special Allowance.

Check RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 – CBT 1 & 2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

RRB NTPC 2020: Traffic Assistant Job Profile and Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Traffic Assistant are:

a) Responsible for traffic and signal

b) Working in different shifts

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 2020: Traffic Assistant Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Traffic Assistant have the scope of promotion and growth opportunities in the future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Clerk cum Typist in Indian Railways:

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Free Study Material

Get RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC 2020: Traffic Assistant Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Traffic Assistant Posts:

RRB NTPC - Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Traffic Assistant Degree from its recognized university and equivalent

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Latest Story: Railways RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam will be conducted through Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

RRB NTPC 2020: Traffic Assistant Age Limit

Below is the Category-wise Age Limit for the Traffic Assistant Posts:

RRB NTPC – Traffic Assistant Age Limit Details General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Typing Skill Test for 11000+ Graduate & Undergraduate Posts

RRB NTPC 2020: Traffic Assistant Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Traffic Assistant Posts:

RRB NTPC – Traffic Assistant Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards A-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/9 with or without glasses (No fogging test), Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses and Must pass test for Colour Vision, Binocular Vision, Night Vision and Myopic vision

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Medical Exam Details

RRB NTPC Traffic Assistant Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Clerk cum Typist can offer you a decent government job and good salary package.

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020, RRB MI 2020 New Vacancies Update-Railways to Surrender 50% Non-Safety Posts to create New Safety Category Posts

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details