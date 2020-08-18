RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Check 259 Commercial Apprentice (CA) Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: RRB will conduct the Online Exam to fill 35208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts in Indian Railways. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) by Railway Recruitment Board through tenders and bids.

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Admit Card & Exam Updates

In this article, we are going to discuss the details of Commercial Apprentice Posts including the Job Profile, Pay Scale, and Promotion Policy. The post of Commercial Apprentice comes under the category of Graduate Post (259 vacancies).

Recent Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

RRB NTPC 2020: Commercial Apprentice Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

As per 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Commercial Apprentice along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB NTPC – Commercial Apprentice Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Post Name Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Commercial Apprentice (Graduate Post) 6 35400 259

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB NTPC Commercial Apprentice Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances like Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Pension Scheme, Medical Benefits and Other Special Allowance.

Check RRB NTPC Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020 – CBT 1 & 2, CBAT, Typing Skill Test

RRB NTPC 2020: Commercial Apprentice Job Profile and Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Commercial Apprentice are:

a) Supervising in various commercial branches

b) Working under the post of Commercial Supervisor/ Goods Supervisor/ Commercial Inspector/ Parcel Supervisor

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB NTPC Exam for free

RRB NTPC 2020: Commercial Apprentice Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Commercial Apprentice have a scope of promotion and growth opportunities in the future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Commercial Apprentice in Indian Railways:

Get RRB NTPC 2020 Free Study Material

Get RRB NTPC 2020 30 Days Study Plan

RRB NTPC 2020: Commercial Apprentice Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Commercial Apprentice Posts:

RRB NTPC - Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Commercial Apprentice Degree from its recognized university and equivalent

RRB NTPC 2020: Commercial Apprentice Age Limit

Below is the Category-wise Age Limit for the Commercial Apprentice Posts:

RRB NTPC – Commercial Apprentice Age Limit Details General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Typing Skill Test for 11000+ Graduate & Undergraduate Posts

RRB NTPC 2020: Commercial Apprentice Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Commercial Apprentice Posts:

RRB NTPC – Commercial Apprentice Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards B-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/9, 6/12 with or without glasses (power of lenses not to exceed 4D). Near Vision: Sn: 0.6, 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required and must pass test for Field of Vision (Binocular Vision), etc.

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Medical Exam Details

RRB NTPC Commercial Apprentice Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Clerk cum Typist can offer you a decent government job and good salary package.

Past Story: RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020, RRB MI 2020 New Vacancies Update-Railways to Surrender 50% Non-Safety Posts to create New Safety Category Posts

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB Group D 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details