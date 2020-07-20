RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Check 7000+ Clerk cum Typist Vacancies, Job Profile, Salary 7th CPC & Promotion Policy

RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment: Last year Railway Recruitment Board announced total 35208 vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are for Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are for Undergraduate Posts. Railways will conduct RRB NTPC 2020 Exam after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids.

In this article we are going to discuss the details of Clerk cum Typist Post including the Job Profile, Pay Scale and Promotion Policy. The post of Senior Clerk cum Typist comes under the category of Graduate Post (2854 vacancies) and Junior Clerk cum Typist comes under the category of undergraduate Post (4300 vacancies).

RRB NTPC 2020: Clerk cum Typist Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission

As per 7th Pay Commission, the salary of the Clerk cum Typist along with the number of vacancies announced this year by RRB is given in the below table:

RRB NTPC – Clerk cum Typist Vacancies and Salary as per 7th Pay Commission Post Name Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) Senior Clerk cum Typist (Graduate Post) 5 29200 2854 Junior Clerk cum Typist (Undergraduate Post) 2 19900 4300

RRB NTPC 2020: Clerk cum Typist Job Profile and Work Responsibilities

The major roles and responsibilities of a Senior Clerk cum Typist are:

Responsible for clerical works at different departments Supervises Junior Clerks

The main role of a Junior Clerk cum Typist is to assist the senior clerks and help with the data entry work.

RRB NTPC 2019: Clerk cum Typist Promotion Policy

Candidates who are selected for the post of Senior & Junior Clerk cum Typist have scope of promotion and growth opportunities in future under the departments or units of Indian Railways. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Clerk cum Typist in Indian Railways:

RRB NTPC 2020: Clerk cum Typist Education Qualification

Below is the Minimum Education Qualification for the Clerk cum Typist Post:

RRB NTPC - Clerk cum Typist Education Qualification Details Post Name Education Qualification Senior Clerk cum Typist Degree from its recognized university and equivalent + Typing proficiency in Hindi/English on computer is essential Junior Clerk cum Typist 12th (+2 Stage) or its equivalent with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ ST/ Persons with Benchmark Disability / Ex-servicemen and candidates who possess qualifications higher than 12th (+2 stage). Typing proficiency in English / Hindi on Computer is essential

RRB NTPC 2020: Clerk cum Typist Age Limit

Below is the Category-wise Age Limit for the Clerk cum Typist Post:

RRB NTPC – Senior Clerk cum Typist Age Limit Details Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 33 OBC 18 to 36 SC/ST 18 to 38 RRB NTPC – Junior Clerk cum Typist Age Limit Details Category Lower and Upper Age Limit General 18 to 30 OBC 18 to 33 SC/ST 18 to 35

RRB NTPC 2020: Clerk cum Typist Medical Standards

Below are the Medical Standards for the Senior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist Posts:

RRB NTPC – Clerk cum Typist Details Medical Standards General Fitness Vision Standards C-2 Physically fit in all respects Distance Vision: 6/12, 6/18 with or without glasses. Near Vision: Sn: 0.6 with or without glasses when reading or close work is required.

RRB NTPC Senior Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist Posts can be a great Job Opportunity for Candidates who wants a lucrative government Job in Indian Railways. The Job Profile of Clerk cum Typist can offer you a decent government job and good salary package.

