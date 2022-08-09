Independence Day 2022: The day holds tremendous ground in the list of national days. It reminds every Indian about the dawn of a new beginning. This year India celebrated the 75th Independence Day on 15 August. India got its freedom from British rule on 15 August 1947. The day reminds us of the sacrifices of various freedom fighters to gain independence from British rule.

The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and a series of events are being organised to mark the occasion across the country. Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

India launched year-long celebrations with a slew of programmes and projects to showcase 'development, governance, technology, reform, progress and policy' over the years. Test your knowledge by solving the quiz based on Independence Day.

1. What is the theme for 75 years of Independence Day celebrations?

(a) Self-reliant India

(b) Promote India's culture

(c) Nation First, Always First

(d) None of the above

Ans. (c)

Explanation: Nation First, Always First’ is the theme of India’s 75 years of Independence Day celebrations.

2. Which of the following is/are true regarding the ratio of the national flag?

(a) The ratio of the length to the height of the flag shall be 3:2

(b) The ratio of the length to the width of the flag shall be 3:2

(c) The ratio of the length to the height of the flag shall be 2:3

(d) Both (a) and (b)

Ans. (d)

Explanation: The national flag shall be rectangular in shape. The ratio of the length to the height (width) of the flag shall be 3:2.

3. On Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists our tricolour flag at:

(a) the Purana Qila, Delhi

(b) the Red Fort, Old Delhi

(c) the Red Fort, Agra

(d) the India Gate, New Delhi

Ans. (b)

Explanation: India became free from British rule on 15th August 1947 and the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian National Flag above Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. From that day Prime Ministers of India hoist our tricolour flag at the Red Fort, Old Delhi.

4. Who among the following was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence?

(a) Lord Mountbatten

(b) Winston Churchill

(c) Clement Attlee

(d) Ramsay MacDonald

Ans. c

Explanation: Clement Attlee was the Prime Minister of Britain at the time of Independence. He served the post from 1945-1955.

5. Who among the following was the first Governor-General of new Dominions of India until June 1948?

(a) Lord Mountbatten

(b) C. Rajgopalchari

(c) Dr. BR Amdedkar

(d) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

Ans. (a)

Explanation: Lord Mountbatten became the first Governor-General of the new Dominions of India until June 1948. He swore in Jawaharlal Nehru as the first Prime Minister of independent India.

6. The famous quote "a tryst with destiny" is given by

(a) Dr. BR Ambedkar

(b) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Abdul Kalam Azad

Ans. (b)

Explanation: First Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru said, "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge… At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."

7. Which of the following Plan was known as the partition plan?

(a) Macaulay Plan

(b) Atlee Announcement

(c) Montagu-Chelmsford Reforms

(d) Mountbatten Plan

Ans. (d)

Explanation: Lord Mountbatten, the Viceroy of India in 1947, put forth the partition plan widely known as the Mountbatten Plan. The Plan was accepted by Congress and the Muslim League.

8. Which of the following are the extremist leaders?

(a) Lala Lajpat Rai

(b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

(c) Bipin Chandra Pal

(d) All of the above

Ans. (d)

Explanation: The Extremist leaders were Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Bipin Chandra Pal, and Aurobindo Ghosh. Instead of PPP (Protest, Prayer, and Petition) path, they emphasise self-reliance, constructive work, and swadeshi.

9. Who presided over the 1905 Congress session in Banaras?

(a) Gopal Krishan Gokhale

(b) Dadabhai Naroji

(c) Bal Gangadhar Tilak

(d) Aurobindo Ghosh

Ans. (a)

Explanation: The Congress session in Banaras (1905) was presided by Gopal Krishan Gokhale.

10. When the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre take place?

(a) 10 April, 1917

(b) 13 April, 1918

(c) 9 April, 1916

(d) 13 April, 1919

Ans. (d)

Explanation: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place on 13 April, 1919. People were gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of Saifuddin Kitchlew and Satyapal on 13 April 1919.

11. Match the following is/are not correctly matched:

1. Champaran Satyagraha - 1917

2. Kheda Satyagraha - 1918

3. Ahmedabad Mill Strike - 1918

4. Rowlatt Act Satyagraha - 1919

(a) Only 1

(b) Both 2 and 3

(c) Only 2

(d) Both 2 and 4

Ans. (c)

Explanation: Kheda Satyagraha took place in 1917.

12. Who presided over the 1907 Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti?

(a) Pherozeshah Mehta

(b) Dadabhai Naroji

(c) Lala Hardayal

(d) Gopal Krishan Gokhale

Ans. (a)

Explanation: 1907 Congress Session in Surat on the bank of the river Tapti was presided over by Pherozeshah Mehta were due to the differences between Moderates and Extremist first split in Congress occurred.

13. In which session of the Congress both Extremist and Moderate leaders were united?

(a) Madras

(b) Lucknow

(c) Calcutta

(d) Banaras

Ans. (b)

Explanation: Lucknow Session of Congress 1916 presided over by Ambika Charan Majumdar (Moderate leader) where both Extremist and Moderate leaders were united.

14. When was Non-Cooperation Movement started?

(a) 1919

(b) 1920

(c) 1921

(d) 1922

Ans. (b)

Explanation: Non-Cooperation Movement was started in 1920.

15. When was Gandhi Irwin Pact signed?

(a) 3 March, 1930

(b) 5 March, 1931

(c) 5 April, 1931

(d) 15 April, 1930

Ans. (b)

Explanation: On 5th March 1931, Gandhi Irwin Pact was signed.

16. Who among the following retained as the head of State until India transit a full republic?

(a) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

(b) King George VI

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Queen Elizabeth II

Ans. (b)

Explanation: After getting independence on 15 August 1947 from the British. India retained King Gorge VI as the head of the State until its transition to a full republic on 26 January, 1950.

17. The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag on 15 August, 1947 which of the following gates of the Red Fort?

(a) Lahori Gate

(b) Delhi Gate

(c) Kashmiri Gate

(d) None of the above

Ans. (a)

Explanation: The first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag on 15 August, 1947 above the Lahori Gate, Red Fort, Delhi, subsequently the incumbent Prime Minister customarily raises the Indian National Flag above the mentioned gate.

18. Who among the following played Shehnai at the celebration of Indian Independence Day 1947?

(a) Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan

(b) Bismillah Khan

(c) Madhukar Dhumal

(d) Ahmed Ali

Ans. (b)

Explanation: Bismillah Khan played Shehnai at the celebration of Indian Independence Day 1947. He was the first Indian to greet the nation with his musical instrument Shehnai.

19. In which of the following Congress sessions, the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj?

(a) Lahore Session, 1929

(b) Karachi Session, 1930

(c) Nagpur Session, 1929

(d) Calcutta Session, 1929

Ans. (a)

Explanation: At the 1929 Lahore Session, Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj and was promulgated on 26 January, 1930.

20. Who among the following did not participate in official events of Indian Independence Day 1947?

(a) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

(b) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Dr. B. R Ambedkar

Ans. (c)

Explanation: Mahatma Gandhi did not participate in the official event of Indian Independence Day 1947. Instead, he marked the day with 24 hours fast in Calcutta, encouraging peace during riots.

21. Who was conferred with the rank of first Field Marshal of India?

(a)Kodandera M. Cariappa

(b) Sam Mankeshaw

(c) K.M. Cariappa

(d) Arjan Singh

Ans. (b)

Explanation: Sam Manekshaw was conferred with the rank of first Field Marshal of India. To date, only two Indian Army officers have been conferred with the rank. After Sam Manekshaw, the second individual was Kodandera M. Cariappa.

22. When was India's first five-year plan launched?

(a) 1949

(b)1947

(c) 1950

(d) 1951

Ans. (d)

Explanation: The first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, presented the First Five-Year Plan to the Parliament of India in 1951. The First Five-year Plan mainly focused on the development of the primary sector and was based on the Harrod–Domar model with few modifications.

23. When were the first Lok Sabha elections held in India?

(a) 1952

(b) 1961

(c) 1950

(d) 1947

Ans. (a)

Explanation: General elections were held in India between 25 October 1951 and 21 February 1952. They were the first elections to the Lok Sabha after independence in August 1947. The First Session of this Lok Sabha commenced on 13th May 1952.