Independence Day Question and Answer Quiz 2026: India is going to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. In India, Independence Day is more than just a national holiday; it represents the nation's diversity, unity, and unrelenting quest for independence. We honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters, the challenges faced by a country under colonial rule, and the achievement of independence on August 15 of each year. Also check out the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2024 For candidates preparing for government jobs, participating in the independence day quiz is the best way to test your knowledge regarding the rich history of India’s independence, Indian Constitution. The independence day quiz encourages the candidates to explore facts about the struggles of the freedom fighters, from the early resistances against British rule to the eventual declaration of independence in 1947.

Independence Day Questions & Answers: Top Questions Asked in Government Exams Ques. The Partition of Bengal made by Lord Curzon in 1905 lasted until UPSC Civil Service Exam 2014 (a) the First World War when Indian troops were needed by the British and the partition was ended.

(b) King George V abrogated Curzon’s Act at the Royal Darbar in Delhi in 1911

(c) Gandhiji launched his Civil Disobedience Movement

(d) the Partition of India, in 1947 when East Bengal became East Pakistan Answer: b (The Partition of Bengal made by Lord Curzon in 1905 lasted until King George V abrogated Curzon’s Act at the Royal Darbar in Delhi in 1911) Ques. Consider the following statements: The most effective contribution made by Dadabhai Naoroji to the cause of Indian National Movement was that he 1. exposed the economic exploitation of India by the British

2. interpreted the ancient Indian texts and restored the self-confidence of Indians

3. stressed the need for eradication of all the social evils before anything else

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

UPSC Civil Service Exam 2012 (a) 1 only (b) 2 and 3 only (c) 1 and 3 only (d) 1, 2 and 3 Answer: a (In the Indian National Movement, the most effective contribution made by Dadabhai Naoroji that he exposed the economic exploitation of India by the British.) Ques. With reference to the period of Indian freedom struggle, which of the following was/were recommended by the Nehru report 1. Complete Independence for India.

2. Joint electorates for reservation of seats for minorities.

3. Provision of fundamental rights for the people of India in the Constitution.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below: UPSC Civil Service Exam 2012 (a) 1 only (b) 2 and 3 only (c) 1 and 3 only (d) 1, 2 and 3 Answer b (Nehru Report recommended Joint electorates for reservation of seats for minorities and Provision of fundamental rights for the people of India in the Constitution)

Ques. The Radcliffe Committee was appointed to UPSC Civil Service Exam 2014 (a) solve the problem of minorities in India (b) give effect to the Independence Bill (c) delimit the boundaries between India and Pakistan (d) enquire into the riots in East Bengal Answer: c (The Radcliffe Committee was appointed to delimit the boundaries between India and Pakistan) Ques. How many members were there in the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution? (a) 5 (b) 7 (c) 9 (d) 11 Answer: b (7 members were there in the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution) Ques. Through which plan was the Constituent Assembly created? MPPSC State Service Prelims 2023 (a) Cripps Mission Plan (b) Cabinet Mission Plan (c) Simon Commission (d) None of the above Answer: b (Constituent Assembly was created through Cabinet Mission Plan)

Ques. By which Constitutional Amendment was the term ‘Socialist’ included in the Preamble? MPPSC State Service Prelims 2023 (a) First Constitutional Amendment (b) Second Constitutional Amendment (c) Forty-Second Constitutional Amendment (d) Forty-Forth Constitutional Amendment Answer: b (Socialist’ was included in the Preamble through Forty-Second Constitutional Amendment.) Ques. In which session was the Congress divided into Moderates and Extremists? MPPSC Prelims 2023 (a) Bombay (b) Surat (c) Calcutta (d) Nagpur Answer: b ( Congress was divided into Moderates and Extremists in Surat Session.) Ques. Who headed the Lucknow Session of the Indian National Congress in 1916? (a) Rashbihari Ghosh (b) Mahatma Gandhi (c) Ambika Charan Majumdar (d) Bhependra Nath Bose Answer: c (Lucknow Session of the Indian National Congress in 1916 was headed by Ambika Charan Majumdar)

Ques. Lala Lajpat Rai was also known as: Bihar STET TGT Official Paper 2023 (a) Sher-e-Bengal (b) Sher-e-Meharashtra (c) Sher-e-Kashmir (d) Sher-e-Punjab Answer: d ( Lala Lajpat Rai was also known as Sher-e-Punjab) Ques. Who was the father of Self- Government in India? (a) Lord Dalhousie (b) Lord Mountbatten (c) Lord Macaulay (d) Lord Ripon Answer: d (Lord Ripon was the father of Self- Government in India) Ques: Under whose leadership did the all-party group in Bihar boycott the Simon Commission? Bihar STET TGT Official Paper 2023 (a) Anugrah Narayan Sinha (b) Ramvriksha Benipuri (c) Phanishwar Nath Renu (d) Rajendra Prasad Answer: a



Ques. In which year was the Rowlatt Act Passed? Bihar STET TGT Official Paper 2023 (a) 1909 AD (b) 1911 AD (c) 1914 AD (d) 1919 AD Answer: d (Rowlatt Act was Passed in 1919 AD) Ques. When and in which year was Swaraj Dal established?

Bihar STET TGT Official Paper 2023 (a) 1 January 1923 (b) 7 January 1923 (c) 1 February 1924 (d) 6 May 1925 Answer: a (Swaraj Dal was established on 1 January 1923) Ques. Who among the following was the President of the Constituent Assembly of India in 1946? UP Police Constable Official Paper 2024 (a) Dr B.R.Ambedkar (b) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (c) Dr Rajendra Prasad (d) Jawaharlal Nehru Answer: b (Dr B.R.Ambedkar was was the President of the Constituent Assembly of India in 1946) Ques. According to the Indian Constitution, Articles 14-18 deal with which of the following rights? UP Poice Constable Official Paper 2024 (a) Right to Constitutional Remedies (b) Right to Equality (c) Right against Exploitation (d) Right to Freedom of Religion Answer: b (Articles 14-18 deal with Right to Equality) Ques. Who gave the slogan “Do or Die”?

UPSSSC PET 2021 (a) Sardar Parel (b) Jawaharlal Nehru (c) Subhash Chadra Bose (d) Mahatma Gandhi Answer: d (“Do or Die” was given by Mahatma Gandhi). Ques. Which of the following Viceroys had partitioned Bengal during the British rule? UP Poice Constable Official Paper 2024 (a) Warren Hastings (b) Lord Curzon (c) Lord Irwin (d) Lord Reading Answer: b (Lord Curzon partitioned Bengal during the British rule) Ques. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi called off the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1922, due to which of the following incidents? UP Poice Constable Official Paper 2024 (a) Partition of Bengal (b) Chauri Chaura Incident (c) Lal Lajpat Rai Lathi Charge Incident (d) Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Answer: b (Non-Cooperation Movement in 1922 was called off because of Chauri Chaura Incident) Ques: Rabindra Nath Tagore had renounced his “Knighthood” and expressed his pain and anger after which of the following events of the Indian National Movement?