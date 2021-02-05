RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): Check General Awareness (GA)/GK Current Affairs Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 CBT Exam has been commenced from 31st January 2021 and will be conducted till 12th February 2021 for around 28 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 CBT Exam will be conducted from 15th February to 3rd March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 5th Feb 2021

5th Feb

First Five Year Plan:

Answer: The first five-year plan in India was launched in 1951.

The main focus in the 11th Five Year Plan:

Answer: The Eleventh Five Year Plan aims to achieve improved quality of life for the citizens of the state and contribute to the larger national goals of socio-economic development.

Height of K2 Mountain:

Answer: 8,611 meters

Who gave Mahatma title to Gandhi ji?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

Last Viceroy of India:

Answer: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India

Mudumalai National Park is in:

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Who is appointed as President of PTI?

Answer: Aveek Sarkar

Chemical formula of laughing gas:

Answer: N 2 O

Harappa civilization was discovered by:

Answer: Rai Bahadur Daya Ram Sahni

Who founded World Wide Web?

Answer: Tim Berners-Lee

UNESCO Headquarter:

Answer: Paris, France

Who provides the link between hardware and operator?

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 4th Feb 2021

CISF Foundation Year:

Answer: It was set up under an Act of the Parliament of India on 10 March 1969 with a strength of 2,800.

2016 rare dinosaur fossils were found in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

International Monetary Fund number of countries:

Answer: 190

Statue of Unity Designer Name:

Answer: Ram V. Sutar

“Coolie” Novel author name:

Answer: Mulk Raj Anand

First Cotton Mill of India:

Answer: Bombay, 1854

Muslim League foundation year:

Answer: 1906

Indian Astronomy Mission on X-ray, optical UV spectral bands. Name of the mission?

Answer: AstroSat

Mizo National Front founder name:

Answer: Laldenga

In a country, 20 boys were trapped in a cave. Which country was that?

Answer: Thailand

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 3rd Feb 2021

Mohiniyattam Dance form belongs to which Indian State?

Answer: Kerala

Passage to India Author:

Answer: Edward Morgan Forster

The little Balance Book Author:

Answer: Galileo Galilei

Right to equality is in which article?

Answer: Article 14 to Article 18

What is Bengal Gazette?

Answer: First English Language Newspaper of India

How many blue flag certificates have been awarded to Beaches in India?

Answer: Eight

Goa CM 2018:

Answer: Manohar Parikkar

The first Battle of Panipat:

Answer: 1526 - The First Battle of Panipat was fought between the forces of Babur and Ibrahim Lodi on 21 April 1526.

Who established the East India Society?

Answer: Dadabhai Naoroji

Quit India Movement started in?

Answer: August 1942

UNESCO’s Director General:

Answer: Audrey Azoulay

First RBI Governor:

Answer: Sir Osborne Smith

First Nuclear test in Pokhran:

Answer: Smiling Buddha (1974)

NGT establishment year:

Answer: 2010

National Skill Development Program started on:

Answer: 15 July 2015

Current Chief Election Commissioner of India:

Answer: Sunil Arora

After Dandi March which movement was started?

Answer: Civil disobedience movement - Salt Satyagraha

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 2nd Feb 2021

Hornbill Festival is I which State of India?

Answer: Nagaland

Full form of OMR:

Answer: Optical Mark Recognition (also called Optical Mark Reading)

When did Cripps Mission come to India?

Answer: March 1942

Article of Panchayati Raj in Indian Constitution:

Answer: The 73rd Amendment 1992 added a new Part IX to the constitution titled “The Panchayats” covering provisions from Article 243 to 243(O); and a new Eleventh Schedule covering 29 subjects within the functions of the Panchayats.

Headquarters of IMF:

Answer: Washington, D.C., United States

Name of cyclone in West Bengal came in 2020:

Answer: Amphan

Satyamev Jayate is taken from which Upanishad?

Answer: Mundaka Upanishad

Night blindness is caused due to deficiency of:

Answer: Vitamin A

Kanha National Park is in:

Answer: DescriptionKanha National Park, also known as Kanha Tiger Reserve, is a vast expanse of grassland and forest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Teacher of Chandragupta Maurya:

Answer: Chanakya

Abolition of Titles article in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 18

Ore of Mercury:

Answer: cinnabar

How to measure the speed of the Printer?

Answer: The speed of early printers was measured in units of characters per minute (cpm) for character printers, or lines per minute (lpm) for line printers. Modern printers are measured in pages per minute (ppm).

Great Barrier Reef is in:

Answer: The reef is located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

Gandhi Peace Prize 2018 given to:

Answer: Yohei Sasakawa

Maximum Gold Medal in Olympics:

Answer: Michael Phelps (United States) – Swimming – 23 gold medals

Gas in Soda Water:

Answer: Carbon Dioxide

Ease of Doing Business Index launched by which organization?

Answer: World Bank

Niti Aayog Founded in:

Answer: 1 January 2015

Karakoram Pass is located in:

Answer: The Karakoram Pass is a 5,540 m or 18,176 ft mountain pass between India and China in the Karakoram Range.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 1st Feb 2021

Who was the Runner up of the Men’s Single Australian Open 2020?

Answer: Dominic Thiem

What is the full form of LPG?

Answer: Liquefied petroleum gas

Champaran Satyagraha was held in which year?

Answer: 19 April 1917

Dilwara Temple is located in which Indian State?

Answer: Rajasthan

UNO motto 2030:

Answer: Sustainable Development

Oldest stock exchange in Asia:

Answer: BSE - Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd

World Red Cross Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 8th May

Biography of Kalpana Chawla was written by:

Answer: Jean Pierre Harrison

1st Women IPS who crossed the South Pole:

Answer: Aparna Kumar has become the first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) and ITBP officer to successfully conquer the South Pole, the southernmost point on the globe situated in Antarctica.

District court comes under:

Answer: State Government in India - The District Court of India are established by the State Government in India for every district or more than one district taking into account the number of cases, population distribution in the district.

India’s First Nuclear Test:

Answer: 18 May 1974

In which of the following vitamin yeast is present?

Answer: B-complex vitamins

Diphu Pass is in:

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

Happiness Index started in which year?

Answer: 2011

Which is the largest Oil Company in India?

Answer: ONGC

Which is the largest Gas Reserve in the world?

Answer: Russia

In which year Internet in India started?

Answer: 15th August, 1995

DPSP is in which part of the Indian Constitution?

Answer: Part III of the Constitution was made Justiciable and the non-justiciable part was added in Part IV (Article 36 to Article 51) of the Indian Constitution. This part is called the Directive Principles of State Policy. DPSPs are positive obligations on the state.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 GA/ GK/ Current Affairs Questions – 31st Jan 2021

EVM first used in which State of India?

Answer: Kerala

Battle of Plassey occurred in:

Answer: 1757 - The Battle of Plassey was fought in north-eastern India on 23 June 1757

RAM is located in:

Answer: Motherboard

Harshacharita was written by:

Answer: Bana, also called Banabhatta, (flourished 7th century), one of the greatest masters of Sanskrit prose, famed principally for his chronicle, Harshacharita

Dutee Chand National Record in 100 M:

Answer: 11.22 Seconds

First Muslim President of INC:

Answer: Badruddin Tyabji

Digital India Scheme launched in:

Answer: 2015

NH3 Passes through which States of India?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra

ISRO lost connection with Chandrayaan 1 on:

Answer: 29th August 2009

Maximum Number of Cabinet Minister:

Answer: 15 % of Total - According to the Constitution of India, the total number of ministers in the council of ministers must not exceed 15% of the total number of members of the Lok Sabha.

Full Form of FTP:

Answer: File Transfer Protocol

Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board:

Answer: Shiv Das Meena

Current Chairman of National Green Tribunal:

Answer: Retired justice Adarsh Kumar Goel

Dhupgarh is in:

Answer: Satpura Range - Mount Dhupgarh or Dhoopgarh is the highest point in the Mahadeo Hills (Satpura Range), Madhya Pradesh, India.

RBI Public Awareness Campaign Brand Ambassador:

Answer: Amitabh Bachchan

Rani Padmavati was the queen of:

Answer: Chittorgarh

The largest boundary with India:

Answer: Bangladesh

Valency of Carbon:

Answer: 4

Full form of ADB or AIIB:

Answer: Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Vijay Nagar Empire was in:

Answer: Hampi - The Vijayanagara Empire built its capital around Hampi, calling it Vijayanagara.