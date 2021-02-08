RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): Check Geography GA/GK Questions with Answers

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): Get Memory Based Questions from General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography that came in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-3) held in online mode from 31st January to 12th Feb 2021. 

Created On: Feb 8, 2021 16:26 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 CBT has been commenced from 31st January 2021 and will be conducted till 12th February 2021 for around 28 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-4 will be conducted from 15th February to 3rd March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. 

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 Exam Updates:

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Geography Questions

1. South Africa’s Landlocked Country:

Answer: Lesotho is also the southernmost landlocked country in the world and is entirely surrounded by South Africa.

2. Height of K2 Mountain:

Answer: 8,611 meters

3. Mudumalai National Park is in:

Answer: Tamil Nadu

4. UNESCO Headquarter:

Answer: Paris, France

5. 2016 rare dinosaur fossils were found in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

6. In a country, 20 boys were trapped in a cave. Which country was that?

Answer: Thailand

7. Mohiniyattam Dance form belongs to which Indian State?

Answer: Kerala

8. Hornbill Festival is celebrated in which State of India?

Answer: Nagaland

9. Headquarters of IMF:

Answer: Washington, D.C., United States

10. Name of cyclone in West Bengal came in 2020:

Answer: Amphan

11. Kanha National Park is in:

Answer: DescriptionKanha National Park, also known as Kanha Tiger Reserve, is a vast expanse of grassland and forest in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

12. Great Barrier Reef is in:

Answer: The reef is located in the Coral Sea, off the coast of Queensland, Australia.

13. Karakoram Pass is located in:

Answer: The Karakoram Pass is a 5,540 m or 18,176 ft mountain pass between India and China in the Karakoram Range.

14. Dilwara Temple is located in which Indian State?

Answer: Rajasthan

15. Diphu Pass is in:

Answer: Arunachal Pradesh

16. NH3 Passes through which States of India?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Maharashtra

17. Dhupgarh is in:

Answer: Satpura Range - Mount Dhupgarh or Dhoopgarh is the highest point in the Mahadeo Hills (Satpura Range), Madhya Pradesh, India.

18. The largest boundary with India:

Answer: Bangladesh

19. Vijay Nagar Empire was in:

Answer: Hampi - The Vijayanagara Empire built its capital around Hampi, calling it Vijayanagara.

