RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based History Questions with Answers (Phase-3): Check GA/GK Questions with Answers asked in RRB NTPC 2021 CBT

Created On: Feb 11, 2021 15:40 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based History Questions with Answers (Phase-3): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 CBT has been commenced from 31st January 2021 and will be conducted till 12th February 2021 for around 28 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-4 will be conducted from 15th February to 3rd March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts. 

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - History Questions

1. First Livestock Census in India was conducted in which year?

Answer: The Livestock Census in the country started in the year 1919-1920.

2. First Viceroy of India:

Answer: Lord Canning

3. Who gave Mahatma title to Gandhi ji?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

4. Last Viceroy of India:

Answer: Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of British India

5. Harappa civilization was discovered by:

Answer: Rai Bahadur Daya Ram Sahni

11. Who established the East India Society?

Answer: Dadabhai Naoroji

12. Quit India Movement started in?

Answer: August 1942

13. First RBI Governor:

Answer:  Sir Osborne Smith

14. First Nuclear test in Pokhran:

Answer: Smiling Buddha (1974)

15. After Dandi March which movement was started?

Answer: Civil disobedience movement - Salt Satyagraha

16. When did Cripps Mission come to India?

Answer: March 1942

17. Teacher of Chandragupta Maurya:

Answer: Chanakya

18. Champaran Satyagraha was held in which year?

Answer: 19 April 1917

19. Battle of Plassey occurred in:

Answer: 1757 - The Battle of Plassey was fought in north-eastern India on 23 June 1757

20. Rani Padmavati was the queen of:

Answer: Chittorgarh

21. Vijay Nagar Empire was in:

Answer: Hampi - The Vijayanagara Empire built its capital around Hampi, calling it Vijayanagara.

22. Mughal Emperor who granted the Diwani of Bengal, Bihar & Orissa to the East India Company:

Answer: Shah Alam II

