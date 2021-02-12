RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-3): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff Marks for RRB NTPC CBT

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff (Phase-3): Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2020-21 Exam (Phase-3) held from 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Phase-3 held for over 28 Lakh candidates.

Railways are conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT (Phase-3: 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021)

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT Exam is a common exam for all the RRB NTPC Posts (both Graduate and Undergraduate). RRB NTPC CBT 2020 Exam Pattern is as follows:

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General/ EWS 40% OBC / SC 30% ST 25%

These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. Candidates can refer to the link given below to know how the normalization of marks will be done by RRB while conducting the NTPC 2021 Exam:

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase-3: 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021)

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 31st Jan to 12th Feb 2021. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam (Out of 100 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Moderate) General 75 to 80 Marks 70 to 75 Marks OBC 70 to 75 Marks 65 to 70 Marks EWS 65 to 70 Marks 60 to 65 Marks SC 60 to 65 Marks 55 to 60 Marks ST 55 to 60 Marks 50 to 55 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT - Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate. The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts.