RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): Check General Science (GS) - Biology/Physics/ Chemistry Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 CBT Exam has been commenced from 31st January 2021 and will be conducted till 12th February 2021 for around 28 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-4 will be conducted from 15th February to 3rd March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Science (GS) Section (Biology/ Physics/ Chemistry) Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 General Science (GS) section (Biology/Physics/Chemistry) Questions

1. Silk is generated from:

Answer: Cocoon (Silk Worm)

2. Red data book contains which species?

Answer: Endangered Species

3. Chemical formula of laughing gas:

Answer: N 2 O

4. Indian Astronomy Mission on X-ray, optical UV spectral bands. Name of the mission?

Answer: AstroSat

5. The little Balance Book Author:

Answer: Galileo Galilei

6. First Nuclear test in Pokhran:

Answer: Smiling Buddha (1974)

7. Night blindness is caused due to deficiency of:

Answer: Vitamin A

8. Ore of Mercury:

Answer: cinnabar

9. Gas in Soda Water:

Answer: Carbon Dioxide

10. What is the full form of LPG?

Answer: Liquefied petroleum gas

11. World Red Cross Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer: 8th May

12. In which of the following vitamin yeast is present?

Answer: B-complex vitamins

13. ISRO lost connection with Chandrayaan 1 on:

Answer: 29th August 2009

14. Valency of Carbon:

Answer: 4