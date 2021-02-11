RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): Check Indian Polity GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-3): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 CBT has been commenced from 31st January 2021 and will be conducted till 12th February 2021 for around 28 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-4 will be conducted from 15th February to 3rd March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-3 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity Questions

1. First Livestock Census in India was conducted in which year?

Answer: The Livestock Census in the country started in the year 1919-1920.

2. President Election is part of which article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: Article 54

3. When was the Constitution of India adopted by the Constituent Assembly?

Answer: 26th November 1949

4. Which country has the longest handwritten Constitution?

Answer: India

5. Joint Session of Parliament comes under which article:

Answer: Article 108

6. Who Scheme gives 100 days employment guarantee?

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA)

7. First Five Year Plan:

Answer: The first five-year plan in India was launched in 1951.

8. The main focus in the 11th Five Year Plan:

Answer: The Eleventh Five Year Plan aims to achieve improved quality of life for the citizens of the state and contribute to the larger national goals of socio-economic development.

9. Right to equality is in which article?

Answer: Article 14 to Article 18

10. NGT establishment year:

Answer: 2010

11. National Skill Development Program started on:

Answer: 15 July 2015

12. Current Chief Election Commissioner of India:

Answer: Sunil Arora

13. Article of Panchayati Raj in Indian Constitution:

14. Answer: The 73rd Amendment 1992 added a new Part IX to the constitution titled “The Panchayats” covering provisions from Article 243 to 243(O); and a new Eleventh Schedule covering 29 subjects within the functions of the Panchayats.

15. Abolition of Titles article in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 18

16. Niti Aayog Founded in:

Answer: 1 January 2015

17. District court comes under:

Answer: State Government in India - The District Court of India are established by the State Government in India for every district or more than one district taking into account the number of cases, population distribution in the district.

18. DPSP is in which part of the Indian Constitution?

Answer: Part III of the Constitution was made Justiciable and the non-justiciable part was added in Part IV (Article 36 to Article 51) of the Indian Constitution. This part is called the Directive Principles of State Policy. DPSPs are positive obligations on the state.

19. Maximum Number of Cabinet Minister:

Answer: 15 % of Total - According to the Constitution of India, the total number of ministers in the council of ministers must not exceed 15% of the total number of members of the Lok Sabha.

20. Chairman of Central Pollution Control Board:

Answer: Shiv Das Meena

21. Current Chairman of National Green Tribunal:

Answer: Retired justice Adarsh Kumar Goel

22. National Testing Agency (NTA) was founded in:

Answer: November 2017

23. Interim Finance Minister in 2019

Answer: Piyush Goyal