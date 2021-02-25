RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): Check Indian Polity GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions (Phase-4): RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT has been commenced from 15th February 2021 and will be conducted till 3rd March 2021 for around 16 lakh Candidates across different exam centres in India. Phase-5 will be conducted from 4th to 27th March 2021. Computer Based Test (CBT) is being conducted for the recruitment of RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts) in two shifts.

In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC 2021 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 General Awareness (GA)/General Knowledge (GK) - Indian Polity Questions

1. Five year plan which ended in 2017 is which number of five-year plan?

Answer: 12th Five Year Plan

2. Article 161 mentions pardoning power of?

Answer: Governor

3. Article 243 (c) of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Composition of Panchayats

4. Which Indian Freedom Fighter made Hindi as the Official Language of India?

Answer: Ram Manohar Lohia

5. National Food for Work Programme was started in:

Answer: 14th Nov 2004

6. How many cities are included in HRIDAY Yojana?

Answer: 12 - Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY): Under the Scheme, twelve cities namely, Ajmer, Amritsar, Amaravati, Badami, Dwarka, Gaya, Kanchipuram, Mathura, Puri, Varanasi Velankanni, Warangal have been identified for development.

7. Who designed the Indian Rupee Symbol?

Answer: D Udaya Kumar (Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam)

8. When did India became the member of United Nations?

Answer: June 26, 1945

9. 69th Constitutional Amendment Act:

Answer: In 1991, the 69th Constitutional Amendment granted special state to Delhi and it was declared the National Capital Territory while the Lieutenant Governor was nominated the Administrator of Delhi. It created a state assembly and council of ministers for the state.

10. Which Scheme of Prime Minister is carried on by NABARD?

Answer: PM-KUSUM scheme, loans from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Agriculture Investment Fund (AIF) would be available for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evem Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) scheme.

11. 124th Ammendment Bill of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: 124th Constitution Amendment Bill (2019) provides ten per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the General category. The bill facilitates reservation for EWS in direct recruitments in jobs and admission in higher educational institutions.

12. First women Judge of India:

Answer: Anna Chandy