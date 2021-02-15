RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-4 (15th Feb): CBT Difficulty Level higher than Phase 1/2/3, Check Good Attempts to clear cutoff marks

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-4 (15th Feb): Check detailed exam analysis of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-4 held from 15th February to 3rd March 2021 including the CBT Difficulty Level & Good Attempts for the recruitment of 35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts).

Created On: Feb 15, 2021 17:04 IST
RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Analysis Phase-4 (15th Feb): RRB has started conducting the 4th phase of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam from today 15th Feb for the recruitment of 35281 Vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate & Under-Graduate Posts). RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam will be conducted for over 1.25 eligible candidates in different phases.

RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 Exam Updates:

In this article we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of RRB NTPC 2021 Exam conducted in online mode on 15th February 2021. Let’s first look at the important updates of RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-1, Phase-2 & Phase-3 Exam:

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam Analysis – 15th February 2021 (All Shifts)

Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in RRB NTPC 2021 CBT exam held from 15th February 2021:

RRB NTPC CBT Exam Analysis held on 15th February 2021 (All Shifts)

Subjects

(Number of Question and Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

General Awareness (40)

Current affairs, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, Geography, Culture and History of India including Freedom Struggle, Environmental Issues concerning India and the World, General Science (Biology, Physics Chemistry), General Scientific and technological developments, Sports, Awards, Important Days, Computer Knowledge, etc.

Moderate

(25 to 30)

Mathematics (30)

Number Systems, Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Average, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Geometry & Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Age Calculations, Average

Moderate to Difficult

 (13 to 17)

General Intelligence & Reasoning (30)

Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Clock & Calendar, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc.

Easy to Moderate

(22 to 25)

Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks

Moderate

(65 to 70)

Note: The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

Highlights of RRB NTPC 2021 CBT Exam (Phase-4)

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 1 mark.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.

  • The 1stStage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
  • The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • The exam is being conducted in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. 
  • Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Also read:

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the lakhs of candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam held on 15th February 2021.

FAQ

What is the Exam Schedule for RRB NTPC 2021 Phase-4 CBT Exam?

4th Phase is scheduled between 15th Feb to 3rd March 2021 for 16 Lakh Candidates

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of how many vacancies?

35281 Vacancies (Graduate & Non-Graduate Posts)

Is there any negative marking in RRB NTPC 2021 Exam?

1/3rd marks will be deducted for wrong answers
